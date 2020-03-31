6 Reasons Businesses Are Leveraging Microsoft SQL Servers

(STL.News) There are a number of benefits offered by Microsoft’s SQL Server database management system, although since it is far from being the only platform in contention at the moment, it pays to understand these selling points. That way your business can determine whether it is the right solution to fulfill its server needs, so here is a look at the most important perks it provides.

Comprehensive control

When it comes to giving administrators access to the best tools for managing a database, SQL Server is arguably better equipped than any of its competitors.

In combination with the best SQL server monitoring tools, it is possible to make tweaks and changes with ease, while also allowing for integration with other Microsoft products and ecosystems. In an enterprise environment there will be no superior alternative in this respect.

Reliability

The majority of firms suffer from some form of IT outage each year, and in the event that hardware fails, power cuts out or other types of disruption arise, your data’s integrity can be put at risk.

SQL Server is designed with this knowledge in mind, which is why it has a range of data recovery options baked in so that you can easily restore mission critical information in the event of a disaster. It is also compatible with third party recovery tools, so you can pick and choose an approach according to your needs and budget.

Flexibility

There are several versions of SQL Server which are designed to cope with the different requirements of businesses ranging in size from small to enterprise-scale.

The upside of this is that you only need to pay for the package that will be able to accommodate the volumes of data you want to store, or cater to the kinds of apps and services you hope to create.

Another advantage of this is that upgrading from your current edition to a more capacious, feature-rich package is easy, and you will not need to worry about any compatibility issues or conflicts involved in the migration process. This is why so many businesses choose to source all of their software solutions from the same ecosystem.

Versatility

There are a number of different ways for businesses to deploy their server hardware resources in the modern age, whether they choose to maintain an array in-house or outsource everything to the cloud.

Microsoft SQL Server takes this into account, supporting both on-premises and cloud-powered databases to give organisations the freedom to dictate their own data strategies.

Furthermore it now offers support for Linux, meaning you do not need to commit to working with Windows if you are not a fan of this particular OS environment.

Support

If you opt for an open source SQL server solution, you will need to accept that it will be tricky to get help if you encounter any problems further down the line. Those businesses that would rather have access to round the clock care from experts will find that Microsoft’s premium counterpart is therefore more appealing.

While it does come at an increased cost, the support infrastructure that is afforded to customers of Microsoft means that troubleshooting issues can be handled efficiently and the cost of downtime can be minimized.

Security

Protecting data in a connected environment is vital, and SQL Server makes this simpler thanks to its robust security features.

From access management to auditing and beyond, you can rest assured that your information will be as safe as possible in a database environment from Microsoft. Of course it is not entirely impervious to attack, but it gives you the best chance of rebuffing the advances of cyber-criminals.