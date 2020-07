Kansas City, MO (STL.News) John Rodriguez of Lee’s Summit won a $50,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” Scratchers game. Rodriguez purchased the winning ticket at Hy-Vee Gas, 920 E. Langsford Road, in Lee’s Summit.

“$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” is a $30 Scratchers game with more than $28 million in remaining prizes, including prizes of $10 million, $1 million and $50,000.

