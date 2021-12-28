U.S. Attorney’s Office Collects $4,302,430 in Civil and Criminal Actions in Fiscal Year 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers announced today that the Southern District of Indiana collected $4,302,430.23 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2021. Of this amount, $2,799,296.37 was collected in criminal actions and $1,503,133.86 was collected in civil actions.

Additionally, the Southern District of Indiana worked with other U.S. Attorney’s Offices and components of the Department of Justice to collect an additional $1,941,923.77 in cases pursued jointly by these offices. Of this amount, $114.58 was collected in criminal actions and $1,941,809.19 was collected in civil actions.

“The diligent efforts of our federal prosecutors and support staff in the Southern District of Indiana’s Criminal Division, Civil Division and Asset Recovery Unit are committed to protecting its citizens and their resources,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “We have some of the best in the country, and I want to thank them for making this year’s collections possible.”

The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, along with the department’s litigating divisions, are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims. The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss. While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the department’s Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs.

Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of Indiana, working with partner agencies and divisions, collected $1,414,230 in asset forfeiture actions in FY 2021. Forfeited assets deposited into the Department of Justice Assets Forfeiture Fund are used to restore funds to crime victims and for a variety of law enforcement purposes.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today