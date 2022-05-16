31st UN Commission on Crime Prevention & Criminal Justice

31st UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

A U.S. delegation will participate in the 31st UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) May 16-20 in Vienna, Austria to advance international cooperation on important anti-crime and criminal justice issues. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Jim Walsh will lead the U.S. delegation, which includes representatives from the Department of State, Department of Justice, and Department of Homeland Security.

The 31st CCPCJ’s theme is centered on “strengthening the use of digital evidence in criminal justice and countering cybercrime, including the abuse and exploitation of minors in illegal activities with use of the Internet.” The United States will speak on the CCPCJ’s thematic panel and host a side event on a multinational cybercrime operation.