3 Tips to Help You Keep Cool This Summer

(STL.News) Summer is just around the corner. That means long days on the beach and spending time with family and friends, but it also means feeling the scorching heat of the sun. Even when summer’s still a few months away, we’re already starting to feel the days slowly getting hotter and hotter, and it could already be feeling unbearable for some of us.

As inescapable as the summer sun might seem, there are a few things that you can do to make sure that you keep as cool as possible so that you can still enjoy the season with your loved ones.

A New Way to Cool Yourself

One of the best parts of experiencing the summertime today is that you no longer have to cool yourself down with a handheld fan the way you might have seen your older relatives do. In today’s technologically advanced world, you now have the option to buy yourself a portable handheld electric fan or air conditioner.

These devices have made typical cooling solutions much more convenient for daily life as they can now be brought with you wherever you go. A portable electric fan will be able to generate a much-needed breeze for those days when it seems like there’s none to be found, while a portable air conditioner will help cool you down when you need a reprieve from the warmer weather.

And we all know how hard it might seem to focus on your work whenever it gets too hot outside, but the great thing about these devices is that they can also be stationed on your desk. Handheld electric fans usually come with a stand, whereas portable air conditioners also come as little square units that you can easily put at the corner of your desk.

Always Keep a Towel With You

One of the major problems that we face in the summertime is the constant sweat dripping down our bodies. It’s not really the best thing when you’re trying to look fresh and have fun, so a high-quality towel is always a good thing to have in your bag wherever you go. It’s an easy way to just swipe away any sweat that could be forming anywhere.

However, you should know that you can’t just get any towel because there are a few things that you should look out for. Above anything else, a towel has to be absorbent. You want one with high-quality fibers that can actually get the job done. Another thing to look out for is the size, as you want something that can easily fit in most bags.

Stay Hydrated All Day

As fun as it is to spend the whole day drinking sweet fruit drinks with your friends, your hydration is still something that you need to stay on top of. The hotter weather of summer means that you’re sweating much more, and that sweat depletes your body’s natural water supply. It’s important to replenish this as much as you can to help your body stay cool for the whole day, so it helps to make hydration less of a chore for you.

Rather than having to go out of your way to buy a bottle of water in a convenience store, it’s much easier to just make sure that you’re carrying your own reusable water bottle around with you. It might seem like a complete hassle to have to bring your own bottle, but there are also a lot of benefits to it.

Not only will you be able to save your money for things that you actually want, but the right water bottle can also keep your water icy cool and refreshing for the whole day, even when exposed to the sun for long periods of time. There are many water bottles that have perfected the art of insulation, so you can be sure that your water’s staying nice and cold.

Another perk to having your own water bottle with you is that it can help you drink more water. Rather than reaching for a sweetened drink, your water bottle makes it more convenient to take a gulp of water from time to time. It also helps to buy a water bottle that you actually like to make bringing it everywhere much easier.

