2022 Your Parks Second-Chance Promotion

Important Dates Promotion starts: 6/27/22

Promotion ends: 8/23/22

Drawing: 8/24/22

Win a trip to a Nebraska State Park with the Your Parks Second-Chance Promotion!

Between June 27 and August 23, 2022, non-winning $5 Nebraska State Parks Scratch tickets can be entered online at nelottery.com for a chance to win a two-night stay at selected Nebraska State Parks.

How to Enter:

Submit a non-winning $5 Nebraska State Parks ticket (game number 1214) online at nelottery.com using your MVP Club account. Each eligible Scratch ticket can only be entered once. Tickets must be entered by 11:59 p.m. CT on August 23, 2022.

You will be asked to log in to the MVP Club before entering. You can also access the contest by logging in to the MVP Club, then clicking on the “Contests” button.

If you are not an MVP Club member, click here to join the MVP Club.

Prizes and Drawing Information:

One drawing will be held on August 24, 2022, to draw two winners. A player may only win one prize in this promotion.

Cathy Porter of Grand Island; Shari Koerperich of Hastings: A two (2) night stay in a 2-bedroom cabin at selected Nebraska State Parks (E.T. Mahoney, Platte River, Ponca, Niobrara, Chadron, Fort Robinson, or a caboose at Two Rivers State Recreation Area), $250 cash, $100 Ethanol Enriched Fuel gift card, 1-year subscription to Nebraskaland magazine, Nebraska Lottery and Nebraska Game & Parks swag bag, $150 in Nebraska Lottery scratch tickets and $50 in Nebraska Lottery Lotto coupons.

Promotion Specifics:

One entry requires the serial numbers and box codes from an eligible, non-winning $5 Nebraska State Parks Scratch ticket (game number 1214).

The ticket serial number is located on the back of the ticket above the barcode. The first five digits of the serial number are the Scratch game number. The four-digit box code is located under the latex on the front of the ticket (see example).

Players may enter as often as they like, but an eligible ticket may only be entered once.

The actual tickets from which numbers are submitted are required for contest prize verification and should be retained until the contest has ended and prizes have been awarded. Winners who cannot provide their entry tickets for verification will be disqualified.

You will be asked to log in to the MVP Club before entering. You can also access the contest by logging in to the MVP Club, then clicking on the “Contests” button.

If you are not an MVP Club member, click here to join the MVP Club.

Winners will be contacted by a Nebraska Lottery representative following the drawing, and winner names will be posted after their entry tickets have been received for verification.

MVP Club members are responsible for updating their profile and contact information to make sure it is current. Incomplete or inaccurate information may lead to direct forfeiture of any prize an MVP Club member may win. The Nebraska Lottery and its staff are not responsible for going to extra lengths to find an MVP Club member that has provided incorrect or incomplete member data. To update your profile, click here.

Click here for complete contest rules.