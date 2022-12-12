2022 Was Bumpy, 2023 Could be a Rollercoaster

Today Morningstar.co.uk introduces its Special Report Week on the outlook for 2023.

There’s much to say, and not a lot of time to say it in, but the above video gives a potted history of the key events that have shaped investment performance and – in some cases – turned investor expectations on their heads. Joining me in it is Morningstar market strategist Michael Field.

A full transcript of this film will be available in due course. Follow the UK website this week for more analysis of the conflict in Ukraine in 2023, alongside inflation, fixed income strategies, and the likelihood of more “left-field” events.

