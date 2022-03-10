20 Indicted on Drug and Gun Charges

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) Twenty residents of the Western District of Pennsylvania have been charged by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh in four separate but related Indictments with violations of the federal narcotics and firearms laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

“This investigation brought together federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to collaboratively address violent crime plaguing neighborhoods on Pittsburgh’s North Side and beyond,” said U.S. Attorney Chung. “We will continue to pursue strategic prosecutions of those who deal drugs and use weapons to threaten the safety of our communities.”

“The FBI is committed to stopping gang violence, getting drugs and weapons off the streets, and making the community safer for our children,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “Today’s arrests are the culmination of a year-long investigation that surged resources and focused an investigative strategy to address the violence in Pittsburgh’s Northside neighborhoods. We will continue to work closely with our local and state partners to address violent crime.”

“With this indictment, communities can be reassured that all of our local and federal law enforcement agencies are consistently committed to dismantling criminal networks and throttling drug and gun pipelines that hurt children and families. We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners and community members to prevent violent crime because everyone deserves to walk safe streets and live in secure neighborhoods,” said Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief, Scott Schubert.

The first Indictment names Johnny Palmer, 35, of Pittsburgh, PA; Mark Brown, 50, of Pittsburgh, PA; and David Clemons, 39, of Pittsburgh, PA. According to the Indictment, Palmer, Brown, Clemons, and others conspired between September 2021 and November 2021 to possess with intent to distribute and distribute cocaine base (in the form commonly known as “crack”), a Schedule II controlled substance. The Indictment further alleges that the quantity of cocaine base attributable to Palmer is 280 grams or more, and the quantity of cocaine base attributable to Brown and Clemons is 28 grams or more. As to Palmer, the law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 10 years to a maximum of life imprisonment, a fine up to 10,000,000, or both. As to Brown and Clemons, the law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 5 years and up to 40 years of imprisonment, a fine up to $5,000,000, or both.

The second Indictment names Robert Colbert, 40, of Pittsburgh, PA, and Ada Johnson, 36, also of Pittsburgh, PA. According to the Indictment, Colbert and Johnson conspired between September 2021 and November 2021 to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base (in the form commonly known as “crack”), a Schedule II controlled substance. The Indictment further charges Colbert and Johnson with possession of 28 grams or more of cocaine base with the intent to distribute it, and with unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition as convicted felons on November 12, 2021. Federal law prohibits a convicted felon from possessing a firearm or ammunition. As to each defendant, the law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 5 years and up to 40 years of imprisonment, a fine up to $5,000,000, or both.

The third Indictment names Dominique Reed-Graves, 32, of Pittsburgh, PA; Jaron Allen, 31, of McKees Rocks, PA; Marcus Clark, 32, of Pittsburgh, PA; Nehemiah Fisher-Egleston, 27, of McKees Rocks, PA; Lynn Gibson (aka “Menno”), 37, of Pittsburgh, PA; Calvin Gurley, 44, of Pittsburgh, PA; Kenneth Hairston, 47, of Aliquippa, PA; Natalia Hartnett, 23, of McKees Rocks, PA; Logan McMaster, 31, of Ligonier, PA; Keith Oaks, 36, of Pittsburgh, PA; James Wilkins (aka “HB”), 35, of Pittsburgh, PA; James Williams (aka “Bando”), 29, of Pittsburgh, PA; and Shawn Yancey, 29, of Pittsburgh, PA. According to the Indictment, the defendants conspired with each other to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute various types and quantities of Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances, such as heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl, and cocaine base, between September 2021 and February 2022.

The Indictment further charges Reed-Graves (on December 1, 2021), Yancey (on December 14, 2021), Allen (on December 17, 2021), and Gurley (on February 17, 2022) with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Finally, the Indictment charges Yancey and Gurley with unlawfully possessing firearm(s) and ammunition as a convicted felon on December 14, 2021, and February 17, 2022, respectively. As to defendants Reed-Graves, Allen, Clark, Fisher-Egleston, Gurley, McMaster, Oaks, Wilkins, and Yancey, the law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 5 years and up to 40 years imprisonment, a fine up to $5,000,000, or both.

The fourth Indictment names Naqwan Parham, 19, of Pittsburgh, PA; Maurice Williams, 27, of Pittsburgh, PA; and Logan McMaster, 31, of Ligonier, PA. According to the Indictment, the defendants conspired to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, between September 2021, and December 2021. As to each defendant, the law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 5 years and up to 40 years of imprisonment, a fine up to $5,000,000, or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentences imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.

Assistant United States Attorney Jerome A. Moschetta is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government, with the assistance of Assistant United States Attorney Christopher M. Cook.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police led the multi-agency investigation that also included the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, the Allegheny County Probation and Parole Office, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, the Monroeville Police Department, and Ligonier Township Police Department.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today