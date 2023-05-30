$198,500 Show Me Cash Winner in St. Charles

$198,500 Show Me Cash Prize Won in St. Charles, Missouri

ST CHARLES, MO (STL.News) A Show Me Cash ticket sold at Discount Wine & Spirits, 3821 Elm St. in St. Charles, for the April 23 drawing was one of two tickets to match all five numbers drawn, winning half of the $397,000 jackpot. The other ticket was sold in Kansas City.

The winning numbers drawn on April 23 were 3, 6, 7, 13, and 21.

This was the second Show Me Cash jackpot in 2023 to be split by two winners; the other was March 8’s $211,000 jackpot won by tickets sold in Ballwin and St. Louis. There were two Show Me Cash jackpots split by multiple players in 2022.

Show Me Cash is drawn every day at 8:59 p.m. and has a jackpot that starts at $50,000 and grows until won. The jackpot for Tuesday night is $70,000.

SOURCE: Missouri Lottery