13 Beaten-Down Stocks That May Be Worth Watching

NEW YORK – September 13, 2026 (STL.News) — One of the most dangerous assumptions investors can make is that a falling stock is automatically a bad company.

The opposite assumption can be equally dangerous.

A stock that has fallen 30%, 50% or even 80% from a previous high is not necessarily cheap. Sometimes the decline is the market correctly recognizing that earnings, competitive advantages or an entire business model have permanently deteriorated.

But occasionally something different happens.

Wall Street becomes deeply pessimistic about a company whose underlying business remains profitable, cash-generative and financially viable.

That distinction has become particularly interesting in 2026.

Several recognizable U.S.-listed companies have experienced substantial share-price declines despite continuing to generate billions of dollars of revenue, substantial operating profits, or free cash flow.

Nike may be one of the most dramatic examples.

But it isn’t alone.

STL.News examined a group of beaten-down stocks looking for an important distinction:

Is the stock broken—or is the company broken?

The companies below aren’t buy recommendations. Some could fall substantially further, and several face serious operating problems.

But each deserves further investigation because the deterioration in its share price appears far more severe than what would normally accompany an imminent financial failure.

Nike — NKE

Nike provides perhaps the clearest example of the phenomenon.

The stock recently traded around $36 to $37, returning to price levels investors had not seen in roughly 12 years and standing dramatically below its 2021 peak.

Yet Nike remains an enormous corporation.

Fiscal 2026 revenue totaled approximately $46.4 billion, while net income reached approximately $3.1 billion.

That means Nike generated about $127 million in revenue each day.

The company also ended the fiscal year with about $9 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Nike clearly has problems.

Its Direct business has weakened. Digital sales have fallen. Greater China remains challenging. Converse has deteriorated substantially. Competition from Adidas, Hoka, On and other brands has intensified.

But those are principally growth, competitive and execution problems rather than solvency problems.

That makes Nike a potentially important turnaround stock.

If CEO Elliott Hill restores product momentum, strengthens wholesale relationships, stabilizes China and eventually improves margins, the company possesses an enormous revenue platform from which earnings could recover.

If Nike has permanently lost cultural relevance and market share, however, today’s lower price could still prove expensive.

That makes NKE worth watching, not automatically worth buying. STL.News article titled “Nike Stock Has Collapsed, But Is It a Time to Buy?

Lululemon Athletica — LULU

If another consumer company resembles the Nike situation, it may be Lululemon.

The stock has been punished severely as investors question whether one of the most successful apparel growth stories of the past decade has stalled.

The underlying business, however, remains highly profitable.

Lululemon reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $2.42 billion.

Revenue declined 4% year over year, and Americas revenue fell approximately 8%.

Comparable sales declined 9%.

Those numbers explain why investors are worried.

But Lululemon still produced approximately $454 million of operating income during the quarter.

Its gross margin was an extraordinary 60.5%.

That’s not what financial distress looks like.

Lululemon’s problem is that investors previously valued the company as an exceptional growth business.

When growth disappears from a growth stock, its valuation can collapse long before the corporation itself approaches financial trouble.

The question is whether Lululemon’s North American weakness reflects a temporary product and consumer cycle or a deeper loss of brand momentum.

That makes LULU one of the most interesting stocks on this list.

Adobe — ADBE

Adobe presents a completely different version of the same phenomenon.

The company isn’t fighting weak demand for athletic shoes.

It is fighting fear of artificial intelligence.

Investors increasingly question whether generative AI will weaken the extraordinary competitive position Adobe built around products including Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat, and its broader Creative Cloud ecosystem.

Yet Adobe continues producing remarkably strong financial results.

On Sept. 10, Adobe reported record fiscal third-quarter 2026 results, with revenue and profitability continuing to grow.

That creates a fascinating investment question.

Will AI destroy part of Adobe’s economic moat?

Or will Adobe integrate AI into products already used by millions of creators and businesses and ultimately make those products more valuable?

If the latter proves correct, investors may eventually look back at today’s AI fears as an opportunity.

If AI enables customers to accomplish many of Adobe’s traditional functions without Adobe software, the market’s concerns could prove justified.

Unlike Nike, Adobe isn’t primarily a corporate turnaround.

It is a technological-disruption valuation question.

PayPal Holdings — PYPL

PayPal represents another category entirely.

The company was once valued as one of Wall Street’s premier financial-technology growth businesses.

That growth narrative collapsed.

Competition increased. Branded checkout growth became less exciting. Apple Pay and other payment systems expanded. Investors began questioning PayPal’s long-term competitive advantage.

The stock consequently suffered an enormous valuation reset from its pandemic-era highs.

Yet PayPal remains a large payments platform producing profits and substantial cash flow.

Current valuation analysis still shows the company trading at depressed multiples relative to its historical valuation, although investors remain divided over its future growth potential.

The PayPal investment thesis therefore doesn’t necessarily require the company to become a spectacular growth stock again.

The question may simply be:

What is a mature, profitable, cash-generating PayPal worth?

Sometimes Wall Street’s transition from valuing a company as a growth business to valuing it as a mature business creates an opportunity.

Sometimes it exposes how much investors previously overpaid.

PYPL deserves investigation to determine which situation exists today.

Lowe’s — LOW

Lowe’s may be less of a corporate turnaround and more of a housing-cycle investment.

The company operates one of America’s dominant home-improvement retail networks.

Its current problems are closely connected to the housing market.

High mortgage rates discourage homeowners from moving. Existing homeowners locked into low mortgage rates hesitate to sell. Housing affordability remains difficult, and consumers can postpone expensive remodeling projects when household finances become tighter.

Lowe’s recently reduced its full-year targets as homeowners pulled back on do-it-yourself spending, even though second-quarter sales increased to approximately $26 billion.

That weakness matters.

But there is a powerful long-term argument supporting home-improvement demand:

America’s houses continue getting older whether consumers remodel them this year or not.

Roofs eventually leak.

HVAC equipment eventually fails.

Water heaters break.

Plumbing requires repair.

Kitchens and bathrooms eventually require renovation.

A housing-market recovery could therefore release spending that has been postponed, not permanently eliminated.

That makes Lowe’s worth examining as a cyclical recovery candidate rather than a broken retailer.

McDonald’s — MCD

McDonald’s isn’t a classic fallen angel because its decline is considerably smaller than Nike’s.

But it belongs on the watchlist because the stock has recently hovered near a 52-week low while the underlying franchise remains enormous.

McDonald’s reported approximately $7.1 billion of second-quarter 2026 revenue and earnings of approximately $3.32 per share.

The company continues operating one of the most powerful restaurant franchise systems in the world.

The challenge involves consumer affordability, restaurant traffic, operating costs, and whether customers increasingly view McDonald’s pricing as inconsistent with its traditional value proposition.

Those are meaningful problems.

But they are very different from questioning whether McDonald’s has a viable business.

For long-term investors, the interesting question becomes whether a substantial valuation correction in an exceptionally durable franchise eventually creates an attractive entry point.

Las Vegas Sands — LVS

Las Vegas Sands recently reached a 52-week low around $43 after weaker-than-expected second-quarter results and analyst target reductions.

The company provides exposure to major integrated resort and gaming markets, particularly Macau and Singapore.

Its share price therefore responds not only to company-specific execution but also to tourism, consumer spending, Chinese economic conditions and government policy.

That creates considerable risk.

But it also means a cyclical downturn can punish a company with valuable physical assets and established resort operations.

LVS requires deeper analysis of its debt, capital expenditures, Macau recovery, and cash generation before making any valuation judgment.

It nevertheless qualifies for this watchlist because the stock’s weakness doesn’t automatically mean the underlying resort franchise has ceased to be viable.

Aptiv — APTV

Aptiv is considerably less familiar to many retail investors.

That may make it more interesting.

The company operates in automotive electrical architecture, electronics and advanced vehicle technology.

Aptiv reported second-quarter 2026 financial results in August while continuing to navigate a difficult automotive environment.

Its stock has fallen sharply despite exposure to technologies that could become increasingly important as vehicles incorporate more electronics, software, automation, and advanced electrical systems.

Recent valuation analysis placed Aptiv around 9.5 times forward earnings after another sharp decline.

That doesn’t automatically make APTV cheap.

Automotive suppliers can face enormous pressure from vehicle production cycles, customer concentration, pricing and capital requirements.

But the combination of a depressed valuation and exposure to long-term automotive technology trends makes Aptiv worth a much deeper look.

Pentair — PNR

Pentair is another company most consumers rarely think about, even though it operates in an essential market:

Water.

The company develops systems and products involving water movement, treatment, and management.

Pentair’s stock has fallen sharply, and management revised its full-year 2026 guidance while announcing a chief financial officer transition this summer.

The company also faces current litigation headlines that investors must consider.

Those are legitimate reasons for caution.

But water infrastructure, treatment, pools, and water-management technology aren’t disappearing industries.

If Pentair’s problems prove temporary rather than structural, the stock’s substantial decline could eventually create an interesting valuation.

The company deserves deeper analysis before reaching that conclusion.

Lennox — LII

Lennox is another beaten-down industrial company operating in an enormous long-term market.

The company manufactures heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems.

Second-quarter 2026 revenue reached approximately $1.5 billion, up 3%, while GAAP operating income totaled approximately $355 million.

Yet Lennox shares have fallen roughly 30% over the past year, according to recent market analysis.

That disconnect deserves attention.

HVAC demand can fluctuate with construction and economic conditions, but heating and cooling equipment eventually requires replacement.

Aging equipment, efficiency standards, and long-term housing needs create a recurring replacement market.

Lennox therefore resembles Lowe’s in one respect: economic weakness can postpone some demand, but it doesn’t necessarily eliminate the underlying need.

Sterling Infrastructure — STRL

Sterling Infrastructure may be one of the more surprising names on this list.

The company operates in infrastructure markets, including data centers, manufacturing, transportation, and other large construction projects.

Its stock has corrected sharply.

But Sterling recently reported record second-quarter results and raised its full-year 2026 guidance.

That combination immediately gets our attention.

A sharply falling stock accompanied by collapsing earnings is easy to understand.

A sharply falling stock while a company reports record results and raises guidance requires a different question:

What does the market believe is about to go wrong?

Perhaps investors believe expectations became excessive.

Perhaps the valuation already priced in years of extraordinary growth.

Perhaps data-center enthusiasm pushed infrastructure stocks too far.

Whatever the explanation, Sterling deserves a closer look because its operating results and share-price direction seem to tell different stories.

Powell Industries — POWL

Powell Industries presents another intriguing infrastructure and electrification situation.

Powell manufactures electrical distribution and control equipment used in industrial markets.

Its latest fiscal third-quarter results included about $312 million in revenue, up 9% year over year, while new orders reached about $934 million.

Those orders included about $400 million tied to a hyperscale data-center project.

That’s significant.

Data centers require enormous electrical infrastructure.

So do industrial facilities, utilities, energy projects, and other components of America’s rapidly expanding electricity requirements.

Yet Powell shares have corrected sharply from their previous levels.

Again, falling stock prices don’t automatically mean bargains.

POWL may simply have become dramatically overvalued before correcting.

But a company recording substantial revenue growth and nearly $1 billion of quarterly orders while its stock falls sharply deserves closer investigation.

Argan — AGX

Argan may be one of the strongest fundamental contradictions on the list.

The company provides engineering, procurement, construction, and related services, particularly for power-generation projects.

Its latest quarterly results included record revenue of approximately $384 million and record net income of approximately $53.3 million.

Then, just days ago, Argan increased its quarterly dividend by 40%, citing demand associated with new power generation and data-center-related electricity requirements.

Yet the stock has corrected substantially.

That does not prove AGX is undervalued.

It does show why investors shouldn’t rely on a stock chart alone to determine whether a business is deteriorating.

Record revenue, record profits, and a 40% dividend increase hardly resemble a company experiencing fundamental financial distress.

Argan therefore deserves a deeper examination in this series.

The common thread isn’t cheap stocks

These 13 companies aren’t identical.

Some are genuine turnarounds.

Some are cyclical businesses.

Some are suffering from changing consumer behavior.

Some face technological disruption.

Others may simply have become excessively expensive before their stocks corrected.

That’s why investors should avoid calling them bargains merely because prices have fallen.

The more useful question is:

Has the company’s earning power deteriorated as severely as its stock price?

That requires examining revenue, margins, cash flow, debt, liquidity, competitive position, management, insider activity, and valuation.

A 50% decline in a stock accompanied by a 70% collapse in sustainable earnings may not represent a bargain at all.

A 40% stock decline while revenue, profits and cash flow continue growing could be considerably more interesting.

Three categories of beaten-down stocks

The companies on this list fall into three broad groups.

Turnaround companies: Nike, Lululemon and PayPal have seen significant shifts in investor expectations and must show management can restore growth or stabilize their competitive positions.

Cyclical or macro-sensitive companies: Lowe’s, McDonald’s, Las Vegas Sands, Aptiv, Pentair and Lennox are affected to varying degrees by housing, consumers, automobiles, tourism, interest rates and broader economic conditions.

Strong businesses facing valuation resets or changing expectations: Adobe, Sterling Infrastructure, Powell Industries and Argan may have healthy underlying businesses even while investors reconsider what multiples those earnings deserve.

Those distinctions matter because each requires a different investment thesis.

The stocks we want to investigate next

STL.News intends to examine these companies individually rather than declaring that falling prices have automatically created buying opportunities.

The investigation should answer several questions for each company:

Is revenue growing or shrinking?

Are profits deteriorating?

Is free cash flow positive?

How much debt does the company carry?

Does it possess enough liquidity to withstand a downturn?

Are executives buying or selling shares?

Is management repurchasing company stock?

Has the competitive position weakened permanently?

And perhaps most importantly:

What would have to happen for the stock to recover?

That last question separates investment analysis from simply finding stocks that have fallen.

Great companies sometimes become cheap

History contains countless examples of excellent companies whose stocks fell enormously for a time.

It also contains countless companies whose shares fell 50%, then another 50%, and never returned to their previous highs.

Investors cannot distinguish between those outcomes by looking at the stock chart.

They have to examine the business.

Nike demonstrates the principle particularly well.

A stock near a 12-year low creates an image of a corporation in severe trouble.

But underneath that chart sits a company generating more than $46 billion in annual revenue and billions of dollars in profits.

That doesn’t mean Nike is a buy.

It means Nike deserves investigation.

The same applies to Lululemon, Adobe, PayPal, Lowe’s, McDonald’s, Las Vegas Sands, Aptiv, Pentair, Lennox, Sterling Infrastructure, Powell Industries, and Argan.

Some of these stocks may prove to be value traps.

Some may simply be fairly valued after previously becoming too expensive.

But one or more could ultimately prove to be what long-term investors spend years searching for:

a fundamentally viable business temporarily trading at a deeply depressed price.

That is why STL.News will examine them individually.

The objective won’t be to find stocks that have fallen the most.

It will be to determine which companies remain financially strong enough—and competitively viable enough—to recover.

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Disclosure: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. A substantial decline in a company’s share price does not mean the stock is undervalued, and financially viable companies can experience additional significant declines. Investors should conduct their own research and consider consulting a qualified financial professional before making investment decisions.