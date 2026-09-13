Adobe Stock Is Down But Is AI Really the Threat?

SAN JOSE, CA – September 13, 2026 (STL.News) Adobe Inc. presents investors with a very different problem from many of the beaten-down companies currently trading on U.S. exchanges.

Adobe isn’t losing money.

Revenue isn’t declining.

Cash flow isn’t deteriorating.

Subscription revenue isn’t collapsing.

In fact, Adobe just reported record quarterly revenue, double-digit growth, record operating cash flow and rapidly expanding artificial-intelligence-related recurring revenue.

Yet Adobe shares closed Friday at about $252.23, leaving the stock roughly 32% below its 52-week high of $370.86 and well below the valuations investors have historically assigned to one of the world’s dominant software companies.

That creates an unusual investment question.

Has Wall Street correctly anticipated that artificial intelligence will eventually destroy part of Adobe’s competitive advantage—or has the market punished Adobe for a future deterioration that hasn’t actually happened?

After examining Adobe’s latest financial results, the answer isn’t obvious.

But the company’s current numbers look considerably stronger than its depressed valuation might suggest.

Adobe just reported record revenue

Adobe reported fiscal third-quarter 2026 revenue of $6.76 billion, an increase of approximately 13% year over year, or 12% in constant currency.

Total subscription revenue reached approximately $6.56 billion, increasing 14%.

Adobe’s Creative & Marketing Professionals subscription revenue increased 13% to approximately $4.65 billion.

Business Professionals & Consumers subscription revenue increased 16% to approximately $1.91 billion.

Annualized recurring revenue, commonly known as ARR, reached approximately $27.5 billion.

Adobe also reported more than 1 billion monthly active users across its creativity and productivity products.

Those aren’t the financial results of a company whose business has already been destroyed by artificial intelligence.

They reflect a large software company that continues to grow at double-digit rates.

Adobe remains extraordinarily profitable

Revenue growth becomes even more impressive when combined with Adobe’s profitability.

During the third quarter, Adobe generated approximately:

$2.35 billion in GAAP operating income.

$2.97 billion in non-GAAP operating income.

$1.83 billion in GAAP net income.

$2.42 billion in non-GAAP net income.

GAAP diluted earnings were approximately $4.62 per share, while non-GAAP diluted earnings reached approximately $6.13 per share.

That means Adobe converted an enormous percentage of its revenue into operating profit.

This is one of the primary differences between Adobe and many technology companies attempting to navigate the AI revolution.

Adobe doesn’t need outside investors to finance an AI experiment.

Its existing business generates billions of dollars that management can deploy to develop AI products while also returning capital to shareholders.

Adobe generated $2.52 billion in cash in three months

Perhaps the strongest number in Adobe’s latest report is cash flow.

Adobe generated a record $2.52 billion in operating cash flow in the third quarter alone, compared with about $2.20 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

That is extraordinary cash generation.

And it substantially changes the investment analysis.

Adobe isn’t a speculative AI company hoping future technology will eventually create a profitable business.

Adobe already has an enormously profitable software franchise and is attempting to incorporate AI into that existing ecosystem.

That’s a fundamentally different risk profile.

Adobe is aggressively buying back its stock

Management also appears willing to use that cash flow aggressively.

Adobe repurchased approximately 9.5 million shares during the third quarter.

The company’s cash-flow statement shows it spent about $2.23 billion on common-stock repurchases during the quarter.

Compare those numbers.

Adobe generated approximately $2.52 billion in quarterly operating cash flow and spent approximately $2.23 billion repurchasing its own shares.

Share repurchases don’t prove that Adobe stock is undervalued.

Management teams can make valuation mistakes just like outside investors.

But the repurchases demonstrate Adobe’s enormous financial capacity.

If Adobe’s business continues growing while the company retires shares at depressed prices, future earnings will be divided among fewer outstanding shares.

That can significantly increase earnings per share over time.

So why is Adobe stock struggling?

The answer can largely be summarized in two letters:

AI.

Adobe spent decades building extraordinarily powerful creative software.

Photoshop became synonymous with image editing.

Illustrator became a standard for professional graphics.

Premiere Pro became an important video-production platform.

After Effects became deeply embedded in visual-effects workflows.

Acrobat became synonymous with PDF documents.

Lightroom became a major photography platform.

Those products required considerable skill.

Professionals spent years learning them.

That learning curve created part of Adobe’s competitive advantage.

Generative AI potentially changes the equation.

A user who once needed significant Photoshop expertise can increasingly describe an image and ask an AI system to create or modify it.

Video generation is rapidly improving.

AI can generate advertisements.

It can create illustrations.

It can produce presentations.

It can edit photographs.

It can write marketing copy.

It can summarize documents.

And it can increasingly automate tasks that previously required professionals using Adobe software.

That’s the market’s concern.

AI could attack Adobe’s historical moat

The bearish argument isn’t difficult to understand.

Suppose creative work becomes substantially easier.

Instead of opening Photoshop and manually editing an image, someone tells an AI system:

“Remove the background, change the lighting, and make this photograph look like it was taken at sunset.”

The AI performs the work.

Instead of learning Illustrator, someone asks AI to create a logo.

Instead of spending hours editing video, an AI agent performs the edits.

The danger for Adobe is that consumers eventually care less about which software performs those tasks.

If AI commoditizes creative production, Adobe’s historically extraordinary pricing power could weaken.

That is a legitimate risk.

Adobe also faces aggressive competition from Canva, Figma, and numerous AI-native companies attempting to make creative production easier and cheaper.

Reuters noted that concerns about Adobe’s competitive position in the AI era remain significant despite the company’s latest earnings beat.

The market isn’t necessarily questioning Adobe’s current earnings.

It is questioning whether those earnings are sustainable.

But something important is happening with Adobe AI

The company’s latest results provide a powerful counterargument.

Adobe reported that AI-first annualized recurring revenue increased more than 150% year over year during the third quarter.

That’s extremely important.

If artificial intelligence were simply destroying Adobe’s business, investors would expect AI to be taking customers away from Adobe.

Instead, Adobe is increasingly monetizing AI itself.

That doesn’t prove the company will win.

But it demonstrates that Adobe isn’t simply standing on the sidelines while AI disrupts its industry.

It is trying to become one of the companies providing AI tools.

Adobe may have an enormous distribution advantage

Another factor AI startups can’t easily replicate is distribution.

Adobe already has customers.

Lots of them.

The company reported exceeding 1 billion monthly active users across its creativity and productivity solutions.

That creates an enormous distribution advantage.

An AI startup can develop a remarkable image-generation system.

Adobe can place generative AI directly inside Photoshop.

It can put AI inside Acrobat.

It can integrate AI into Premiere.

It can integrate AI into enterprise marketing systems.

It can incorporate AI throughout the workflow customers already use.

That distinction could prove extremely important.

Consumers don’t necessarily abandon Microsoft Excel because AI can analyze a spreadsheet.

AI becomes integrated into Excel.

The same possibility exists with Adobe.

Generative AI may not replace Photoshop.

It could make Photoshop substantially more powerful.

Firefly could turn disruption into opportunity

Adobe Firefly is central to that strategy.

Instead of allowing outside AI companies to completely disintermediate Adobe’s relationship with creators, Adobe is integrating generative capabilities directly into its ecosystem.

The company is also pushing further into agentic AI.

Adobe recently introduced additional AI-powered Acrobat capabilities that can transform complex documents into presentations, audio, and other visual formats.

The company’s Productivity Agent is designed to help users understand documents, create polished work, and access organizational knowledge using AI.

Adobe is also developing AI products aimed at enterprises navigating the changing internet.

Its Brand Visibility product helps companies understand and improve how they appear across AI-powered search and chat platforms.

Adobe reported that traffic from AI services to U.S. retail websites increased 1,324% between October 2024 and May 2026, while AI-generated traffic to travel websites increased 2,215%.

Adobe is therefore attempting to profit from the disruption rather than merely defend itself against it.

Adobe’s business may actually become easier to use

This creates an interesting possibility.

Historically, Adobe’s complexity was simultaneously an advantage and a disadvantage.

Professional users appreciated powerful software.

But millions of consumers were intimidated by products like Photoshop and Premiere.

AI could reduce that barrier.

Someone who previously couldn’t use Photoshop may be able to use an AI-enabled version.

Someone who couldn’t edit video may suddenly be able to produce professional-looking content.

That potentially expands Adobe’s addressable market.

AI therefore creates two completely opposite possibilities.

Bear case: AI makes Adobe unnecessary.

Bull case: AI makes Adobe accessible to hundreds of millions of additional users.

The investment question is essentially a bet on which scenario matters more.

Wall Street still doesn’t trust Adobe

The market’s skepticism was evident after the latest earnings report.

Adobe beat Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue expectations.

Adjusted earnings exceeded expectations.

AI-first ARR increased more than 150%.

Management raised its full-year revenue and earnings targets.

Yet the stock initially declined following the announcement.

One reason was fourth-quarter guidance.

Adobe projected Q4 revenue of approximately $6.80 billion to $6.85 billion. The midpoint came in slightly below Wall Street expectations.

That reaction reveals something important.

Investors aren’t simply asking whether Adobe can beat quarterly estimates.

They want evidence that Adobe can accelerate growth enough to overcome the perceived long-term AI threat.

Adobe raised its full-year expectations

Despite Wall Street’s skepticism, management increased its fiscal 2026 outlook.

Adobe now expects annual revenue of about $26.58 billion to $26.63 billion and non-GAAP earnings of about $24.45 to $24.50 per share.

That’s important when considering valuation.

At Adobe’s latest closing price around $252, the stock trades at only approximately 10 times management’s expected non-GAAP earnings.

Investors need to understand what that valuation implies.

The market is no longer pricing Adobe like an exceptional growth software company.

It is assigning a valuation suggesting significant uncertainty about whether the company’s current earnings power can be sustained.

Adobe isn’t actually a conventional turnaround

This is where Adobe differs substantially from Nike and Lululemon.

Nike needs to repair product momentum, distribution, and several geographic businesses.

Lululemon needs to reverse declining comparable sales and restore excitement around its products.

Adobe’s underlying business isn’t presently deteriorating in the same way.

Adobe just produced record revenue.

Subscription revenue increased 14%.

Operating cash flow reached a record $2.52 billion.

AI-related recurring revenue increased more than 150%.

Adobe’s stock valuation needs a turnaround more than Adobe’s operating business does.

That distinction makes this situation particularly interesting.

Leadership changes create another risk

However, another significant uncertainty remains.

Adobe is entering an important leadership transition at precisely the moment AI is reshaping the company’s industry.

Longtime CEO Shantanu Narayen will transition to executive chair.

Anil Chakravarthy will become Adobe’s president and CEO effective Dec. 1.

Chakravarthy currently leads Adobe’s Customer Experience Orchestration business and worldwide field operations.

He previously served as CEO of Informatica and has worked on Adobe’s AI-driven enterprise products.

Adobe’s board unanimously selected him following a search process.

At the same time, David Wadhwani, who leads Adobe’s Creativity & Productivity business, is stepping down effective Sept. 27 and will remain temporarily as a senior adviser.

Leadership transitions aren’t inherently negative.

But Adobe is confronting potentially the most important technological transition in its history.

Execution under the new leadership team will matter enormously.

What could Adobe be worth?

No one knows Adobe’s precise intrinsic value.

But the current valuation allows investors to examine several scenarios.

Using management’s approximately $24.50 per-share non-GAAP earnings outlook, Adobe, trading around $252, is at approximately 10.3 times expected earnings.

Consider a hypothetical bearish scenario.

AI significantly weakens Adobe’s pricing power.

Competition increases.

Growth disappears.

Sustainable earnings eventually decline toward approximately $18 to $20 per share.

If investors value that deteriorating company at 10 times earnings, Adobe could theoretically trade around:

$180 to $200.

That demonstrates that Adobe can still fall significantly.

A low valuation doesn’t eliminate downside.

Stabilization could produce a very different valuation

Now suppose Adobe doesn’t return to extraordinary growth but continues growing moderately.

AI doesn’t destroy Creative Cloud.

Adobe successfully monetizes Firefly and other AI products.

Earnings stabilize around $24 to $26 per share.

If investors eventually assign the company a relatively modest 15-times earnings multiple, the theoretical valuation becomes approximately:

$360 to $390 per share.

That would represent substantial appreciation from current levels.

Again, that’s not a price target.

It’s a valuation scenario.

An AI winner could be worth considerably more

Now consider the bullish scenario.

Adobe demonstrates that AI expands rather than destroys its addressable market.

Firefly becomes deeply integrated into professional creative workflows.

AI expands Acrobat usage.

Enterprise AI products gain traction.

Subscription growth remains strong.

Share repurchases continue reducing outstanding shares.

And earnings eventually reach approximately $30 per share.

At an 18-times multiple, that could theoretically support:

$540 per share.

That scenario requires successful execution.

But it demonstrates why Adobe’s current valuation deserves attention.

Investors must decide whether AI destroys Adobe’s historical economics or creates another growth platform.

The good

Adobe’s strengths are substantial.

The company has an enormous installed customer base.

Revenue continues growing at double-digit rates.

Subscription revenue provides substantial recurring income.

Annual recurring revenue has reached approximately $27.5 billion.

Profit margins remain exceptional.

Cash generation is enormous.

The company is aggressively repurchasing stock.

And AI-first ARR is already growing more than 150%.

Those facts strongly contradict the argument that Adobe’s business has already been disrupted beyond repair.

The bad

The risks are equally real.

AI is attacking precisely the areas where Adobe historically generated enormous value.

Creative work is becoming easier.

Competition is expanding.

New AI-native companies don’t carry Adobe’s legacy cost structure or product architecture.

Freemium products could pressure Adobe’s premium pricing.

Canva and Figma remain formidable competitors.

Adobe must also prove it can monetize rapidly increasing AI usage without cannibalizing its existing products.

And the company is changing leadership during an unusually important technological transition.

Those risks explain why Adobe’s valuation has fallen so dramatically.

Is Adobe a value trap?

That’s the critical question.

Value traps usually look cheap because investors value historical earnings that are about to disappear.

If AI substantially destroys Adobe’s earnings power, today’s approximately 10-times non-GAAP earnings valuation could prove misleading.

But there is currently an important problem with that bearish thesis:

The deterioration isn’t yet visible in Adobe’s financial statements.

Revenue is growing.

Subscriptions are growing.

ARR is growing.

Cash flow is growing.

AI revenue is growing rapidly.

That doesn’t mean disruption won’t eventually occur.

It means investors are pricing Adobe based largely on what they fear could happen rather than what is currently happening.

Adobe may be one of the more unusual stocks to watch

Adobe isn’t financially distressed.

It doesn’t need emergency financing.

It isn’t trying to rescue a collapsing balance sheet.

It isn’t reporting declining revenue.

And it isn’t losing money.

This isn’t a traditional corporate turnaround.

It is primarily a valuation and technological-transition story.

Wall Street is effectively asking Adobe to prove that artificial intelligence will strengthen, not destroy, its moat.

The company has begun producing evidence in its favor.

AI-first ARR growing more than 150% is significant.

One billion monthly active users is significant.

Record quarterly revenue is significant.

And $2.52 billion in quarterly operating cash flow is difficult to dismiss.

The stock market, however, remains unconvinced.

That disconnect between current financial performance and expectations about Adobe’s future may be precisely what makes the stock worth watching.

For now, the evidence supports an important distinction:

Adobe’s stock has a confidence problem. Adobe’s business doesn’t yet appear to have an earnings problem.

Whether AI eventually changes that conclusion will determine whether today’s depressed valuation represents an opportunity—or an unusually sophisticated value trap.

Disclosure: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Valuation scenarios are hypothetical illustrations, not price targets or predictions. Artificial intelligence could materially alter Adobe’s competitive position and future financial performance. Investors should conduct independent research and consider consulting a qualified financial professional before making investment decisions.