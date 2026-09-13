PayPal Stock Is Down But Is the Company Broken?

SAN JOSE, CA – September 13, 2026 (STL.News) PayPal Holdings Inc. was once one of Wall Street’s most celebrated financial-technology companies, reaching a market capitalization of roughly $360 billion during the pandemic-era digital-commerce boom.

That era is long gone.

PayPal’s stock has suffered an extraordinary destruction of value as investors have questioned its growth, competitive position, and ability to remain relevant as Apple, Google, Stripe, Shopify, and other technology companies reshape digital payments.

Artificial intelligence has added another layer of uncertainty.

If consumers increasingly allow AI agents to shop and make purchasing decisions for them, will people even need to select a PayPal button?

Or could PayPal’s enormous network of consumers and merchants make the company one of the payment systems powering the emerging AI economy?

Those questions have helped turn PayPal into one of the more interesting beaten-down stocks on U.S. exchanges.

Because underneath PayPal’s damaged stock chart sits a company that remains profitable, generates billions of dollars of cash, and processes enormous amounts of commerce.

The important question for investors isn’t whether PayPal has problems.

It does.

The question is whether those problems justify how severely the company has been punished—or whether PayPal has become a potentially undervalued turnaround opportunity.

PayPal’s stock collapsed before AI became the issue

It is tempting to look at PayPal today and classify it among companies threatened by artificial intelligence.

That would oversimplify what happened.

PayPal’s decline began years before today’s agentic AI systems became a meaningful threat to online checkout.

The company was an enormous beneficiary of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers stayed home. E-commerce exploded. Digital payments accelerated, and investors assumed much of that extraordinary growth would continue.

PayPal’s valuation reflected those expectations.

Then conditions normalized.

Consumers returned to stores. Pandemic-era comparisons became increasingly difficult. PayPal’s growth slowed, and Wall Street began questioning whether the company deserved anything close to its previous growth-stock valuation.

At the same time, competition became considerably stronger.

Apple Pay became deeply integrated into Apple’s enormous device ecosystem.

Google expanded its payment services.

Shopify developed Shop Pay.

Stripe became increasingly important to merchants and internet businesses.

Consumers had more ways to pay online, weakening the assumption that a PayPal button would remain one of the dominant gateways to internet commerce.

The market didn’t merely lower its expectations for PayPal.

It completely repriced the company.

PayPal is still an enormous business

That’s what makes the situation so interesting.

PayPal’s stock price may resemble that of a company whose business collapsed.

Its latest financial results don’t.

PayPal reported approximately $8.7 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, an increase of roughly 5%.

Adjusted free cash flow reached approximately $1.8 billion for the quarter.

The company ended the period with approximately $15.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, compared with approximately $13.4 billion of debt.

Management also raised its full-year non-GAAP earnings outlook. (sec.gov)

An $8.7 billion quarter translates into an annualized revenue pace approaching $35 billion.

That is not a small financial-technology company fighting to survive.

PayPal remains one of the world’s largest digital-payment businesses.

The distinction is important:

PayPal has a growth and competitive-position problem—not presently a survival problem.

PayPal continues generating enormous amounts of cash

Free cash flow may be one of the most important numbers investors should examine when considering PayPal.

Companies can temporarily manipulate the appearance of growth through acquisitions, aggressive spending, or other strategies.

Cash generation is harder to ignore.

PayPal produced approximately $1.8 billion of adjusted free cash flow during the second quarter alone.

That cash gives management several options.

It can invest in technology.

It can develop new products.

It can make acquisitions.

It can reduce debt.

It can pay dividends.

And it can repurchase shares.

PayPal has chosen to return an enormous amount of capital to shareholders.

PayPal is buying billions of dollars of its own stock

During the first six months of 2026, PayPal repurchased approximately 67 million shares for $3 billion.

Its average repurchase price was approximately $44.99 per share.

Over the trailing 12 months, the company repurchased approximately $6 billion of stock.

As of June 30, approximately $10.9 billion remained available under PayPal’s authorized share-repurchase program. (sec.gov)

That is significant.

Share repurchases don’t prove a stock is undervalued. Corporate management teams can make mistakes just like outside investors.

But the scale of PayPal’s repurchases demonstrates something important about its financial position.

Management isn’t acting like the company needs to preserve every dollar of cash to survive.

PayPal is generating enough cash to spend billions retiring its own shares while continuing to operate and invest in the business.

Reducing the share count can also increase earnings per share even if companywide earnings grow relatively slowly.

For a mature company trading at a depressed valuation, that can become a powerful component of shareholder returns.

PayPal has entered the dividend era

PayPal has also begun returning capital through dividends.

That represents another evolution in how investors should think about the company.

The old PayPal investment thesis depended heavily on rapid growth.

The emerging PayPal thesis may be considerably different.

The company could potentially become a slower-growing but highly cash-generative financial-technology business that returns significant capital through both repurchases and dividends.

That may never justify the extraordinary valuation PayPal received during the pandemic.

It doesn’t necessarily need to.

A company doesn’t have to return to its previous stock-market multiple for an investment made at a much lower valuation to succeed.

Branded checkout may determine the turnaround

PayPal’s enormous payment volume can obscure an important fact.

Not every transaction is equally valuable.

PayPal’s branded checkout business—where consumers actively select PayPal to complete a purchase—has historically been particularly important to the company’s economics and competitive identity.

That business has faced pressure.

Apple Pay, Shop Pay and other checkout alternatives have become increasingly prominent.

That is why PayPal’s comments about branded checkout deserve close attention.

CEO Enrique Lores said following the second quarter that branded checkout had further stabilized, while Venmo and Braintree were showing stronger momentum. (sec.gov)

Stabilization isn’t the same thing as renewed growth.

But it matters.

Before PayPal can regain momentum, it first needs to stop losing it.

For investors attempting to determine whether the turnaround is working, branded checkout may be one of the most important metrics to watch over the next several quarters.

Venmo could become much more valuable

PayPal also owns an asset with enormous consumer recognition:

Venmo.

For years, one criticism of Venmo was that its popularity wasn’t translating into enough revenue.

Millions of consumers became accustomed to sending money through Venmo, but person-to-person payments alone don’t necessarily produce exceptional economics.

PayPal has therefore been working to turn Venmo from a popular money-transfer application into a broader financial and commerce platform.

That includes the Venmo debit card and Pay with Venmo.

PayPal has previously disclosed that consumers using Venmo’s additional monetized services can generate significantly greater revenue per account than average Venmo users. (investor.pypl.com)

That creates an important opportunity.

PayPal doesn’t necessarily need to find hundreds of millions of new Venmo customers.

It could potentially create substantial incremental value simply by monetizing the customers it already has more effectively.

If that strategy succeeds, Venmo could become a much more important contributor to PayPal’s future earnings.

Is artificial intelligence a threat to PayPal?

This may become the most important long-term question.

Imagine how online shopping could change.

Instead of visiting multiple websites, comparing products and manually checking out, a consumer could eventually tell an AI assistant:

“Find the best price on these running shoes and buy them.”

The AI agent could search merchants, compare products, evaluate shipping, and ultimately initiate the transaction.

In that world, the consumer may never consciously select:

Pay with PayPal.

The AI agent could decide which payment mechanism completes the transaction.

That potentially threatens the enormous value PayPal spent decades building around consumer checkout recognition.

If AI systems bypass PayPal, the company could lose another important point of contact with consumers.

That risk shouldn’t be dismissed.

But there is another possible outcome.

AI still needs a way to pay

An AI agent may select a product.

It may negotiate or compare prices.

It may choose a merchant.

But ultimately, money still has to move.

Someone has to authenticate the customer.

Someone has to authorize the transaction.

Someone has to protect against fraud.

Someone has to connect consumers with merchants.

Someone has to settle the payment.

And someone has to manage disputes and refunds when something goes wrong.

PayPal already operates that infrastructure at enormous scale.

That means AI could potentially become an opportunity rather than simply a threat.

Instead of consumers manually choosing PayPal, AI agents could eventually use PayPal infrastructure behind the scenes to execute authorized transactions.

Analysts have identified agentic commerce as a potentially meaningful opportunity for PayPal, although the technology remains early and competition for control of AI commerce is far from settled. (reuters.com)

PayPal therefore shouldn’t be classified as an AI casualty yet.

It may be more accurate to call the company an AI crossroads investment.

Someone reportedly wanted to buy PayPal

Another recent development makes PayPal’s valuation particularly interesting.

A consortium involving Stripe and private-equity firm Advent reportedly considered acquiring PayPal for approximately $60.50 per share, valuing the company at more than $53 billion.

PayPal’s board reportedly considered that valuation inadequate.

The potential buyers ultimately abandoned the pursuit amid disagreements over valuation and other considerations. (reuters.com)

PayPal shares subsequently plunged approximately 12% in a single session as investors removed takeover expectations from the stock price.

That decline had little to do with PayPal suddenly losing customers or experiencing an unexpected deterioration in its business.

It reflected the disappearance of a potential acquisition premium.

The takeover discussions don’t prove PayPal is worth $60.50, $70, or any other price.

But they add an interesting data point.

Sophisticated strategic and financial buyers reportedly considered paying more than $53 billion for the company.

PayPal’s board apparently believed that wasn’t enough.

A new CEO is trying to change the company

Enrique Lores became PayPal’s CEO in March 2026.

The leadership change effectively restarted the company’s turnaround efforts.

PayPal has been reorganizing around major strategic priorities including checkout, consumer financial services and Venmo, and payments and cryptocurrency.

The company is also cutting costs.

PayPal recently eliminated approximately 220 positions in India as part of a previously announced multiyear restructuring program. (reuters.com)

Cost reductions alone aren’t enough.

PayPal cannot shrink itself back into becoming a growth company.

The company ultimately needs better products, increased customer engagement and stronger competitive positioning.

But if management can combine modest revenue growth with better margins, aggressive share repurchases and improved Venmo monetization, PayPal could produce respectable per-share earnings growth without returning to its historical growth rates.

PayPal’s valuation has completely changed

Perhaps nothing illustrates PayPal’s transformation better than its valuation.

Reuters recently reported shares trading around 10.85 times forward earnings, compared with an industry median of around 15 times. (reuters.com)

That’s an extraordinary departure from the PayPal investors owned during the pandemic.

Wall Street once valued the company as though years of rapid digital-payment expansion were almost inevitable.

Today, investors are effectively demanding that PayPal prove it can grow at all.

That changes the investment equation.

At a sufficiently low valuation, PayPal doesn’t necessarily need spectacular growth to generate acceptable investment returns.

A company generating billions in free cash flow can create shareholder value by growing modestly, maintaining margins, paying dividends, and continuously reducing its outstanding share count.

But that thesis only works if the underlying franchise remains durable.

Why PayPal could still fail as an investment

The bear case shouldn’t be underestimated.

PayPal faces formidable competitors.

Apple controls an enormous global hardware ecosystem.

Google controls Android.

Shopify has direct relationships with merchants.

Stripe is deeply embedded in internet-payment infrastructure.

Traditional banks and credit-card networks continue developing their own digital-payment capabilities.

And AI could rearrange the entire checkout process.

PayPal doesn’t have to disappear for its stock to disappoint investors.

If branded checkout continues to lose market share and revenue growth approaches zero, the market may be right to assign PayPal a permanently lower valuation.

There is also execution risk.

Investors have heard PayPal turnaround stories before.

Management now needs to demonstrate results rather than simply describe strategy.

Why PayPal could become an attractive turnaround

The bullish argument is equally straightforward.

PayPal remains enormous.

It generates roughly $35 billion in annualized revenue based on its latest quarter.

It remains profitable.

It generated approximately $1.8 billion of adjusted free cash flow during the second quarter.

It held approximately $15.3 billion in cash and investments.

Management raised earnings guidance.

Branded checkout appears to be stabilizing.

Venmo remains under-monetized relative to its consumer recognition.

PayPal is returning billions to shareholders.

And the company still has approximately $10.9 billion available under its share-repurchase authorization. (sec.gov)

Those numbers don’t resemble a dying company.

They resemble a mature financial-technology company whose future competitive position remains uncertain.

That is a very different investment proposition.

PayPal versus Nike

PayPal and Nike illustrate two different types of beaten-down stocks.

Nike is principally a brand, product, and distribution turnaround.

PayPal is principally a competitive-position and valuation turnaround.

Nike needs to prove consumers still want its products enough to restore growth.

PayPal needs to prove consumers and merchants still need its network enough to prevent competitors from commoditizing its business.

Both companies remain enormous.

Both remain profitable.

Both have suffered dramatic valuation resets.

And neither has yet demonstrated that its turnaround is complete.

What investors should watch

Several indicators could determine whether PayPal becomes a successful turnaround or a value trap.

The most important may be branded checkout.

Investors should watch whether branded checkout merely stabilizes or actually returns to sustained growth.

Venmo monetization is another major indicator.

The company needs to demonstrate that Venmo can generate considerably more revenue from its enormous consumer base.

Free cash flow should remain strong.

Share repurchases should continue creating value rather than simply masking stagnant operating performance.

Margins need to hold or improve.

And investors should watch carefully how PayPal positions itself within AI-powered commerce.

If PayPal becomes one of the trusted payment layers used by AI agents, artificial intelligence could ultimately strengthen the company’s relevance.

If AI systems increasingly route transactions around PayPal, the technology could accelerate its competitive decline.

Is PayPal stock finally a turnaround opportunity?

At this stage, PayPal appears financially sound.

It doesn’t appear to be experiencing a liquidity crisis.

It isn’t struggling to produce revenue.

It isn’t burning enormous amounts of cash.

And it isn’t carrying the characteristics normally associated with a company approaching financial distress.

Its problems are primarily strategic and competitive.

That makes PayPal potentially more interesting than its battered stock chart suggests.

But the turnaround remains unproven.

The strongest argument for PayPal may actually be that expectations have fallen so dramatically.

Investors are no longer paying for hypergrowth.

They aren’t even paying an average industry valuation.

If PayPal merely stabilizes its competitive position, produces modest growth, continues generating billions in free cash flow and reduces its outstanding shares, today’s depressed valuation could eventually prove overly pessimistic.

If branded checkout deteriorates again and competitors increasingly separate consumers from PayPal, today’s apparently inexpensive stock could instead become a classic value trap.

For now, the evidence supports an important distinction:

PayPal’s stock is badly damaged. PayPal the company is not.

Whether those two eventually converge through a recovering stock price—or a deteriorating business—is what investors should be watching next.

Disclosure: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. A low stock price or valuation does not mean a security is undervalued, and financially viable companies can experience substantial additional declines. Investors should conduct their own research and consider consulting a qualified financial professional before making investment decisions.