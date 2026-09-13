Nike Stock Has Collapsed But Is It Finally a Buy?

BEAVERTON, OR – September 13, 2026 (STL.News) — Nike Inc. shares have fallen to levels investors have not seen in roughly 12 years, wiping away hundreds of billions of dollars of market value from the athletic footwear giant’s peak.

Yet there is something unusual about Nike’s decline.

This is not a company fighting for survival.

Nike generated approximately $46.4 billion in revenue during fiscal 2026, earned $3.1 billion in net income, finished the fiscal year with approximately $9 billion in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments, and returned approximately $2.5 billion to shareholders.

Meanwhile, Nike stock recently traded below $37, more than 50% below its 52-week high and more than 40% lower since the beginning of 2026.

That enormous disconnect raises an obvious question for investors:

Has Nike become a bargain, or is the falling stock price warning that the company’s best days are behind it?

The answer largely depends on whether CEO Elliott Hill can restore growth to one of the world’s most valuable consumer brands.

Nike’s stock looks worse than Nike’s finances

Nike’s financial results hardly resemble those of a corporation facing a financial crisis.

Fiscal 2026 revenue totaled $46.4 billion, essentially flat from $46.3 billion in fiscal 2025. Currency-neutral revenue declined 2%.

Nike Brand alone generated $45.2 billion.

Net income totaled approximately $3.1 billion, down only 3%, while diluted earnings were $2.10 per share.

Nike ended May with approximately $9 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Put $46.4 billion into perspective.

Nike generated an average of approximately:

$127 million in revenue every day.

That’s about:

$5.3 million every hour.

The company remains one of the largest athletic footwear and apparel businesses on Earth.

Approximately 65% of Nike Brand revenue comes from footwear, 30% from apparel, and 5% from equipment.

North America represents approximately 45% of Nike Brand revenue, followed by Europe, the Middle East and Africa at 28%, Asia Pacific and Latin America at 14%, and Greater China at 13%.

These are not the financial characteristics of a company approaching insolvency.

Nike’s problem is considerably different.

Investors no longer believe Nike deserves the premium valuation it once commanded.

What happened to Nike?

For years, Nike appeared almost untouchable.

Its Swoosh became one of the world’s most recognizable trademarks. Nike built enormous businesses around basketball, running, football, soccer, and lifestyle footwear while developing relationships with some of the world’s most recognizable athletes.

But Nike made strategic mistakes.

The company increasingly emphasized selling products directly to consumers through Nike stores and digital channels while reducing its reliance on traditional wholesale partners.

That strategy initially looked attractive because direct sales could let Nike control the customer relationship and capture more of the retail economics.

The problem was that consumers did not stop shopping elsewhere.

Competitors, including Adidas and rapidly growing athletic brands, gained attention. Running brands such as Hoka and On became formidable competitors. Retailers that once depended heavily on Nike developed relationships with competing brands.

Nike’s digital business subsequently weakened.

During fiscal 2026, Nike Direct revenue declined 6% to $17.7 billion.

Nike Brand Digital sales fell 12% to approximately $8.6 billion, compared with $9.6 billion the previous year.

Nike-owned store revenue fell 4% on a currency-neutral basis.

During the fourth quarter alone, Nike Direct revenue fell 7% reported and 9% currency-neutral, while digital revenue declined another 12%.

That is a serious problem for a company that spent years telling investors direct-to-consumer commerce represented its future.

China remains a major weakness

Greater China is another significant concern.

Nike’s fiscal 2026 revenue decline was driven partly by weakness in Greater China, along with Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the struggling Converse operation.

Nike’s annual report identifies Greater China as a principal contributor to its currency-neutral revenue decline.

China matters because it had previously represented one of Nike’s most promising international growth opportunities.

Nike now faces intense competition from international and domestic brands while operating in a challenging consumer environment.

Wall Street is particularly concerned that investors may be expecting the China recovery to happen too quickly.

Morgan Stanley recently restarted coverage of Nike with an Underweight rating and a $31 price target, currently one of Wall Street’s most bearish forecasts.

Morgan Stanley analysts argued that consensus expectations incorporate too much growth too soon, particularly in China.

If Morgan Stanley is correct, Nike shares could fall further even after their enormous decline.

Converse is another serious problem

Nike also owns Converse.

That business is deteriorating rapidly.

Fiscal 2026 Converse revenue fell 31% to approximately $1.2 billion.

Fourth-quarter Converse revenue plunged another 32%, with declines occurring across territories.

Nike therefore has more than one turnaround underway.

Management must restore momentum to the Nike brand while determining how to stop the deterioration at Converse.

But there are signs the turnaround is working

The bearish argument isn’t the entire story.

One of Nike’s most encouraging developments is occurring in precisely the area where its previous strategy created problems:

Wholesale.

Fiscal 2026 wholesale revenue increased 6% to $27.5 billion, or 4% on a currency-neutral basis.

Wholesale now accounts for approximately 61% of Nike Brand revenue, compared with 39% from Nike Direct.

Fourth-quarter wholesale revenue increased another 4% on a reported basis.

That suggests Nike’s efforts to rebuild relationships with retailers are producing measurable results.

North America has also provided encouraging signs.

Higher North American revenue added approximately two percentage points to Nike’s fiscal 2026 growth, partially offsetting declines elsewhere.

CEO Elliott Hill has described the company’s strategy as putting sport back at the center of Nike while strengthening its product pipeline and improving relationships across both Nike Direct and wholesale channels.

Nike announced additional senior leadership changes in August, including appointing Jane Ewing as executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

Hill said the company strengthened its product pipeline and built momentum across product, brand, and the marketplace, while acknowledging that considerably more work remains.

That distinction is important.

Nike’s turnaround is not complete.

But measurable indications suggest some parts of the strategy are moving in the right direction.

Nike is still making billions

Perhaps the strongest argument against describing Nike as financially distressed is simple:

Nike remains profitable.

The company earned approximately $3.1 billion during fiscal 2026.

It also returned approximately $2.5 billion to shareholders, almost entirely through dividends.

Nike paid approximately $2.4 billion in dividends during the year, a 5% increase.

The company has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Financially distressed companies generally don’t have $9 billion in liquidity, generate billions in profits, and increase dividends.

Nike has problems.

But at this stage they are primarily competitive, strategic and growth problems—not survival problems.

That difference is central to the investment case.

Wall Street has punished the stock severely

Nike shares closed at $36.62 on Sept. 10, more than 52% below the 52-week high of $76.97 reached last October.

The stock has fallen more than 40% during 2026 alone.

As a result, Nike has returned to stock prices not seen in about 12 years.

That doesn’t automatically make Nike cheap.

A falling stock can continue falling.

And a company’s previous stock price tells investors almost nothing about what the shares are actually worth today.

The question is what Nike’s future earnings are worth.

Nike still isn’t a conventional bargain stock

This is where investors should exercise caution.

Even after the collapse, Nike isn’t trading at the type of valuation normally associated with a deeply distressed company.

At recent prices, the shares still command a meaningful multiple of current and expected earnings.

That means investors buying Nike today are implicitly betting that earnings eventually recover.

Morgan Stanley’s $31 target demonstrates the downside risk.

The broader Visible Alpha analyst consensus recently stood around $48; however, it is significantly above Nike’s current share price.

Among 14 analysts tracked by Visible Alpha, two rated Nike a buy, 10 were neutral and two were bearish, including Morgan Stanley’s Underweight recommendation.

Wall Street therefore isn’t convinced Nike has bottomed.

But Wall Street also isn’t broadly predicting the company’s demise.

What happens if Nike actually recovers?

This is where Nike becomes an interesting turnaround investment.

Consider a hypothetical scenario—not an earnings forecast.

Nike currently generates approximately $46 billion annually.

If management eventually restored annual revenue to $50 billion and achieved a 10% net profit margin, Nike would generate approximately $5 billion in annual net income.

Applying a hypothetical 20-times earnings valuation, the business could theoretically support a market capitalization around $100 billion.

That would be dramatically higher than Nike’s recent valuation.

Again, this is not a prediction that Nike will earn $5 billion or command a 20-times multiple.

It demonstrates why relatively modest improvements in profitability could produce substantial upside when a previously celebrated company has fallen this far.

The reverse is equally important.

If Nike’s revenue stagnates, China continues deteriorating, younger consumers increasingly migrate toward competing brands, and margins remain under pressure, the stock could prove expensive even at $36.

Is Nike permanently losing its competitive advantage?

This may be the most important question of all.

Nike’s factories aren’t the company’s greatest asset.

Neither are its stores.

Its greatest asset is the Nike brand.

For decades, consumers willingly paid premium prices for shoes and apparel carrying the Swoosh.

The investment thesis therefore hinges on whether the company’s recent problems represent a temporary loss of execution—or a permanent loss of relevance.

Those are completely different situations.

A badly managed great brand can sometimes be repaired.

A brand consumers no longer care about is much harder to rescue.

There is evidence supporting both sides.

Nike continues generating tens of billions of dollars in sales and remains enormously visible in global sports.

But consumers now have more credible alternatives, particularly in running and lifestyle footwear, and Nike can no longer assume its historic dominance guarantees future growth.

The CEO isn’t dumping his shares

Investors concerned about management’s confidence can also examine insider activity.

A recent Form 4 filed by CEO Elliott Hill does not show him making a major open-market sale.

Instead, the September filing primarily reflects equity compensation, including restricted stock units and stock options. Shares reported as disposed were withheld by Nike to satisfy tax obligations and were specifically identified as not open-market transactions.

That doesn’t prove Hill believes Nike stock is undervalued.

But that filing doesn’t show an obvious CEO-exit signal either.

Given the enormous insider sales occurring at some other U.S. companies, that distinction is worth noting.

The case for buying Nike

The bullish investment argument is relatively straightforward.

Nike remains one of the world’s largest and most recognizable consumer brands.

It generates more than $46 billion in annual revenue.

It remains profitable.

It possesses approximately $9 billion in cash and short-term investments.

Wholesale revenue is growing again.

North America has shown improvement.

Management is rebuilding distribution relationships and attempting to restore product innovation.

Investors can now buy Nike shares at prices not seen in roughly 12 years.

If Elliott Hill successfully restores even moderate growth and improves margins, today’s stock price could eventually prove attractive.

The case for staying away

The bearish case is equally legitimate.

Nike Direct remains weak.

Digital revenue fell 12%.

China continues to struggle.

Converse revenue collapsed 31%.

Competition is stronger than it has been in years.

The stock may look inexpensive compared with Nike’s historical valuation, but it isn’t necessarily cheap compared with its current growth rate.

And Morgan Stanley believes Wall Street may still be expecting too much from the turnaround.

A stock that has fallen from more than $170 to less than $40 can still fall to $30.

Price declines don’t automatically create value.

So is Nike stock a buy?

For investors expecting a quick recovery, probably not yet.

There isn’t enough evidence to say Nike’s turnaround is complete, and upcoming earnings could reveal additional weakness.

For long-term investors willing to tolerate volatility, however, Nike has become considerably more interesting.

The company’s financial condition does not resemble its stock chart.

Nike’s shares look distressed.

Nike’s balance sheet and revenue base do not.

That creates a potentially attractive turnaround situation.

Rather than attempting to identify the exact bottom, investors interested in Nike could consider watching several specific indicators over coming quarters:

stabilization or renewed growth in Nike Direct;

improvement in digital sales;

Greater China returning toward growth;

continued wholesale expansion;

improving gross and operating margins;

stronger footwear innovation and consumer demand;

stabilization at Converse; and

evidence that Nike is reclaiming market share from competitors.

If those metrics begin moving together, investors will have considerably stronger evidence that Nike’s falling stock price overshot the deterioration in its underlying business.

If they continue weakening, today’s apparent bargain could prove to be a value trap.

A $46 billion company at a crossroads

Nike’s situation illustrates an important distinction investors sometimes overlook.

A troubled stock isn’t necessarily a troubled company.

Nike generated $46.4 billion of revenue last year and approximately $3.1 billion in profit.

Those are extraordinary numbers for a company whose shares have been treated as though something is fundamentally broken.

Something is broken at Nike.

Growth has stalled. Digital sales are falling. China is weak. Converse is deteriorating. Competition has intensified, and management is attempting to repair strategic mistakes.

But there is an enormous difference between a company that needs to repair its strategy and a company that needs to repair its finances.

Nike currently appears to be the former.

At about $36 to $37 per share, the market has already priced in a lot of disappointment into Nike’s valuation.

Investors must decide whether it has incorporated too much disappointment.

For investors willing to wait several years and accept the possibility of additional declines while the turnaround develops, Nike deserves serious consideration at these levels.

For investors looking for certainty that the bottom has arrived, that evidence isn’t there yet.

The next several quarters may determine whether Nike at a 12-year stock-price low becomes remembered as an extraordinary opportunity to buy one of America’s great consumer brands—or an early stop in a much longer decline.

Disclosure: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Stock prices can decline substantially, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should conduct their own research and consider consulting a qualified financial professional before making investment decisions.