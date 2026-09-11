Nike Stock Losses Put Lawsuits in Focus

BEAVERTON, OR – September 11, 2026 (STL.News) Nike Stock – Nike Inc. investors watching the athletic footwear giant’s steep stock-market losses have another issue to consider: the company is already dealing with multiple securities class actions and shareholder derivative lawsuits tied to earlier declines in its share price, while a separate investigation is examining whether investors who suffered more recent losses may have potential claims under federal securities laws.

Read our recent article titled “Nike Stock in Free Fall After Historic $200B Wipeout.”

Nike’s legal situation is considerably broader than a single lawsuit.

The company disclosed in its fiscal 2026 annual report that it is currently facing multiple securities class action and shareholder derivative lawsuits related to a drop in its stock price. Nike also cautioned that continued volatility could expose it to additional litigation in the future.

That disclosure takes on additional significance as investors confront another period of substantial losses in Nike shares and debate whether the company’s turnaround strategy can restore sustainable growth.

However, an important distinction remains: a falling stock price by itself does not establish securities fraud.

Federal securities cases generally require plaintiffs to establish much more than investment losses. Depending on the claim, plaintiffs typically must identify a materially false or misleading statement or omission, establish the required state of mind, and connect a corrective disclosure or revelation of the allegedly concealed truth to their economic losses.

No court has determined that Nike committed securities fraud in the principal case discussed below.

Nevertheless, one portion of a major securities case against Nike and former CEO John Donahoe has survived a motion to dismiss, allowing that claim to move further into federal litigation.

Meanwhile, Nike faces additional litigation involving shareholders, a 2026 data breach, tariff-related pricing, and allegedly deceptive retail discounts.

Together, the proceedings provide important additional context to the financial problems confronting one of the world’s best-known athletic brands.

Nike Stock – Nike’s Major Securities Class Action

The most consequential shareholder case is In re Nike, Inc. Securities Litigation, Case No. 3:24-cv-00974, pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon.

The litigation was originally filed on June 20, 2024, and is assigned to U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson. The original plaintiff was the City Pension Fund for Firefighters and Police Officers in the City of Pembroke Pines.

The litigation ultimately consolidated related shareholder claims.

At its core, the case concerns Nike’s business strategy, particularly the company’s aggressive effort to increase direct-to-consumer sales and reduce its dependence on traditional wholesale relationships.

Plaintiffs contend Nike and certain executives made materially false or misleading statements about the company’s strategy, competitive position, and prospects.

Those remain allegations.

Nike and the individual defendants contested the claims and moved to dismiss.

The litigation matters today because the case did not disappear at the pleading stage.

Nike Stock – Institutional Investors Take Control of the Case

The court appointed the CDPQ-Deka Group as lead plaintiff in October 2024.

The group consists of the institutional investors Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Deka Investment GmbH.

Judge Nelson approved the group’s selection of Labaton Keller Sucharow as lead counsel and Stoll Berne as liaison counsel. The court denied competing motions from the Meitav Group, C+F-Universal Group, and the State of Wisconsin Investment Board.

Institutional investors’ participation is significant because large pension funds and investment organizations can have substantial financial stakes in securities litigation when they held significant positions during the alleged class period.

But appointment as lead plaintiff should not be interpreted as a finding that the underlying securities allegations are true. Lead-plaintiff proceedings determine who will represent the proposed class; they do not resolve liability.

Nike Stock – The Case Centers on Nike’s Strategy

The securities litigation developed against the backdrop of Nike’s effort to reshape how it sells shoes, apparel, and other products.

For years, Nike had relied heavily on major wholesale partners and retailers to put its merchandise in front of consumers.

Under its increasingly direct strategy, Nike placed greater emphasis on selling merchandise through its own stores, website and digital ecosystem.

The strategy offered an appealing financial proposition: a company that sells directly to customers can potentially retain more of the retail economics while obtaining more direct information about those customers.

But reducing reliance on wholesalers carried risks.

Retail partners provide distribution, physical shelf space, consumer visibility, and access to customers who may not begin their shopping journey on Nike’s own website or application.

Plaintiffs in the securities litigation alleged that Nike’s direct-to-consumer strategy was not producing the sustainable growth represented to investors and that Nike’s competitive advantages were insufficient to protect it from intensifying competition after it reduced certain wholesale relationships.

Again, those are allegations, not established facts of securities fraud.

Nike Stock – Judge Allows One Major Claim to Continue

The pivotal development came on March 31, 2026.

Judge Nelson issued a 56-page opinion addressing defendants’ motion to dismiss the second amended complaint.

The outcome was mixed but important.

The court dismissed the claims against Matthew Friend, Heidi O’Neill, Andrew Campion and Mark Parker.

The court also dismissed most of the plaintiffs’ claims against Nike and former CEO John Donahoe.

But not all of them.

Judge Nelson denied the motion to dismiss claims against Nike and Donahoe based on Statement No. 73, made Sept. 28, 2023.

The court ruled that claims based on that particular statement could proceed.

The court dismissed the other claims against Nike and Donahoe without prejudice and gave plaintiffs an opportunity to amend.

This procedural distinction is essential.

The ruling did not determine that Nike or Donahoe committed securities fraud.

A motion-to-dismiss ruling generally tests whether allegations have been sufficiently pleaded under the applicable legal standards. Surviving that stage allows a claim to proceed to later phases of litigation.

Plaintiffs must still prove or otherwise resolve liability.

Nevertheless, surviving dismissal is an important threshold event in a securities case because many such cases are terminated at the pleading stage.

Nike Stock – Nike and Donahoe Answer the Complaint

The surviving litigation continued after the March ruling.

Nike and Donahoe filed an answer on May 29, 2026, according to docket information.

The parties also began addressing discovery.

A Rule 26(f) report and discovery plan were filed on June 5. On June 15, Nike filed a motion for judgment on the pleadings, while Nike and Donahoe also sought a stay. Later docket activity included briefing concerning those motions and a protective order entered July 30.

That activity demonstrates that the litigation has progressed beyond the initial complaint and dismissal fight.

It does not mean plaintiffs will ultimately prevail.

Nike can still challenge the remaining claims and allegations as the case progresses.

Nike Stock – A New Nike Shareholder Case Appears in 2026

A second proceeding deserves attention because it was filed much more recently.

Tianna Jenell and other plaintiffs filed Jenell et al. v. Donahoe et al., Case No. 3:26-cv-01470, on July 16, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon.

The case is assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeff Armistead.

The docket categorizes the suit as Securities/Commodities, with a cause of action under the Securities Exchange Act. The plaintiff requested a jury trial.

The list of defendants is extensive.

It includes:

John J. Donahoe II;

Matthew Friend;

Cathleen Benko;

Timothy Cook;

Thasunda B. Duckett;

Monica Gil;

Alan B. Graf Jr.;

Peter B. Henry;

Travis A. Knight;

Mark G. Parker;

Michelle A. Peluso;

John W. Rogers Jr.;

Robert Swan; and

Nike Inc.

The breadth of the defendant list differentiates the action from the remaining portion of the earlier securities class action, where the March dismissal ruling substantially narrowed the claims and defendants.

Because the Jenell case is comparatively new, it is particularly important not to overstate its significance or imply that allegations contained in the complaint have been proven.

The docket establishes that the lawsuit exists and identifies the parties and federal securities-law basis for the action. It does not establish liability.

Nike Stock – Nike Itself Acknowledges Multiple Shareholder Cases

Perhaps the most authoritative description of Nike’s broader shareholder-litigation problem comes from Nike itself.

In its fiscal 2026 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nike told investors that volatility in its Class B common stock could continue.

The company then disclosed that it is currently subject to multiple securities class action and shareholder derivative lawsuits relating to a drop in its stock price.

Nike warned that it could become involved in additional litigation of this type if its share price remains volatile.

The company further said litigation could result in reputational damage, substantial costs and diversion of management’s attention and resources.

That disclosure is particularly relevant following another period of sharp Nike stock losses.

It means litigation associated with Nike’s falling share price is not hypothetical.

It already exists.

What remains uncertain is whether the company’s latest losses will produce additional claims.

Nike Stock – A Separate 2026 Securities Investigation

The plaintiffs’ securities bar is already paying attention to that possibility.

Johnson Fistel says it is investigating potential claims on behalf of Nike investors.

This should be described carefully because an investigation is not a lawsuit.

The firm says its investigation concerns Nike executives and whether investors could recover losses under federal securities laws.

The investigation centers on Nike’s March 31, 2026 financial disclosures and forward guidance.

According to Johnson Fistel, Nike disclosed that it expected fourth-quarter revenue to decline approximately 2% to 4%, while revenue from Greater China was expected to fall approximately 20%.

Management also acknowledged that Nike’s turnaround was taking longer than desired.

Nike shares subsequently fell approximately 15%, according to the law firm’s investigation notice.

The distinction between this investigation and the pending securities class action is critical.

The original litigation focuses on earlier alleged statements and earlier investor losses.

Johnson Fistel’s current investigation concerns potential claims associated with a much more recent period.

As of this report, the investigation notice itself should not be characterized as a newly filed Nike securities class action.

Nike Stock – Could Nike’s Latest Stock Losses Produce Another Lawsuit?

Possibly — but stock losses alone are not enough.

This matters for investors because securities litigation often follows major corporate stock declines, but not every decline results from securities fraud.

A company’s shares can fall dramatically because its business deteriorates, competition increases, consumer demand changes, margins contract, or investors simply decide they previously assigned too high a valuation to the business.

Those events can produce enormous shareholder losses without anyone violating federal securities law.

A viable securities-fraud case generally requires something more.

Plaintiffs might allege, for example, that management knew a material business problem existed while making statements that presented the company’s condition differently, or that material information necessary to prevent statements from being misleading was omitted.

Whether such facts exist concerning Nike’s latest difficulties would require evidence.

At this stage, STL.News has not identified a court ruling establishing securities fraud related to Nike’s latest stock decline.

The current Johnson Fistel matter is an investigation into potential claims, not a finding of misconduct.

Nike Stock – Nike Also Faces Data-Breach Litigation

Nike’s litigation exposure extends beyond shareholders.

A separate proposed class action concerns a 2026 data breach.

The consolidated proceeding is In re Nike Law Data Breach Litigation, Case No. 3:26-cv-00426, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon.

A consolidated class-action complaint was filed on June 1, 2026. Nike has appeared through counsel, and subsequent proceedings have included motions involving attorney appearances and other litigation matters.

The litigation grew from claims alleging that Nike failed to adequately safeguard sensitive consumer information.

One underlying complaint, Gomez v. Nike, Inc., was filed March 24, 2026.

Plaintiffs allege an unauthorized party obtained access to company files through a portal hosted by a third-party service provider and contend Nike failed to employ reasonable cybersecurity protections.

Those claims are separate from Nike’s securities litigation and should not be interpreted as evidence concerning the allegations in the shareholder cases.

They do, however, add another active litigation front for the company.

Nike Stock – Consumers Sue Nike Over Tariffs

Nike also faces a proposed class action involving tariffs and consumer prices.

Consumers sued the company in federal court in Portland in May, alleging that Nike should return tariff-related costs they contend were passed on through higher prices.

The dispute followed a February Supreme Court decision striking down broad tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Nike reportedly paid about $1 billion in tariffs and raised prices on certain footwear and apparel to cover those costs.

The consumers’ theory is that Nike could otherwise receive a double benefit: higher prices paid by consumers to cover tariff costs and government refunds related to those tariffs.

The lawsuit seeks class-action treatment.

Nike had not commented when Reuters reported the filing.

Like the data-breach litigation, the tariff lawsuit is not a securities case and does not establish anything about Nike’s disclosures to shareholders.

Nike Stock – Nike Faces Allegations Over Sale Prices

A fourth category of litigation concerns how Nike advertises discounts.

Corinne Pearson filed Pearson v. Nike, Inc., Case No. 3:26-cv-04167, on July 21, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

The federal docket classifies the suit as fraud. A jury trial was requested.

The proposed class action alleges Nike uses misleading reference prices on its website and mobile application to make discounts appear more substantial.

Plaintiffs contend merchandise can be displayed with a higher crossed-out reference price and a lower “sale” price even when the purported reference price does not accurately represent a meaningful recent selling price.

The complaint asserts claims under California consumer-protection laws, including the state’s Unfair Competition Law, Consumers Legal Remedies Act, and False Advertising Law.

Those allegations have not been proven.

Docket information indicates an amended complaint was filed in August, showing the litigation remained active after its July filing.

Nike Stock – Not Every Nike Lawsuit Is About the Stock

Separating these cases is essential to understanding Nike’s actual legal exposure.

The 2024 securities litigation is directly connected to alleged corporate statements, Nike’s strategy, and investor losses.

The 2026 Jenell action is another shareholder-related federal securities matter involving Nike and numerous current or former leaders.

The Johnson Fistel investigation is examining potential federal securities claims arising from Nike’s more recent March 2026 disclosures and subsequent stock decline, but it is an investigation rather than a filed class action.

The data-breach litigation concerns cybersecurity and allegedly compromised information.

The tariff case concerns consumers who allege they effectively paid tariff-related costs through higher retail prices.

And the Pearson litigation concerns allegedly misleading retail discounts.

They are legally distinct matters.

Nike Stock – Why the Securities Case Matters Most to Investors

For shareholders concerned about Nike’s current stock decline, In re Nike, Inc. Securities Litigation remains the case to watch most closely.

The reason is straightforward.

It has already survived one of the most important early hurdles in federal securities litigation.

Nike persuaded Judge Nelson to dismiss most of the claims and several individual defendants, but it did not eliminate the entire case.

Claims involving Nike and former CEO John Donahoe based on the Sept. 28, 2023 statement survived.

The parties then proceeded into additional litigation activity, including an answer, discovery planning, motions, and a protective order.

That makes this materially different from a law firm’s announcement that it is “investigating” a company.

One is an actual federal securities case that has survived, at least in part, a motion to dismiss.

The other is an investigation that could result in litigation but may never do so.

Nike Stock – Nike’s Legal Problems Meet Its Business Problems

The timing is important.

Nike’s legal challenges are unfolding as the company attempts to repair its underlying business.

Investors are watching sales trends, margins, China, product innovation, competition, and management’s turnaround strategy.

Nike’s earlier decision to emphasize direct-to-consumer distribution is particularly important because that strategy sits near the center of the older securities litigation.

The company’s challenge is therefore not merely to improve quarterly earnings.

Nike must convince consumers that its products remain desirable, retailers that its wholesale relationships are valuable, and investors that management can return the company to durable growth.

At the same time, its attorneys must defend litigation arising from earlier representations about the company’s strategy and performance.

Niki Stock – What Investors Should Watch Next

Several developments deserve attention.

The first is the continued progress of In re Nike, Inc. Securities Litigation. Future rulings could further narrow the case, allow the remaining claim to proceed, or otherwise change its trajectory.

The second is the Jenell case filed in July. Because it is new, subsequent filings will clarify its relationship to Nike’s existing shareholder litigation and the precise theories plaintiffs intend to pursue.

Third is whether the Johnson Fistel investigation, or investigations by other securities firms, eventually produces another complaint connected to Nike’s 2026 disclosures.

Finally, investors should watch Nike’s SEC filings.

Public companies must disclose material legal proceedings under applicable securities-reporting requirements, and Nike has already explicitly warned shareholders about securities class actions, derivative lawsuits, and the possibility of additional litigation if its stock remains volatile.

Nike Stock – Nike’s Stock Decline Has a Legal Dimension

Nike’s latest stock losses do not prove wrongdoing, nor do they automatically give investors a viable securities claim.

But the legal dimension of Nike’s difficulties is now impossible to ignore.

Nike itself acknowledges that it faces multiple securities class actions and shareholder derivative lawsuits relating to a decline in its stock price.

A major federal securities case has survived dismissal in part.

Another shareholder-related federal action was filed in July.

A law firm is investigating potential claims related to Nike’s March 2026 disclosures and subsequent approximately 15% stock decline.

Outside the securities arena, Nike is defending or confronting proposed class actions involving cybersecurity, tariffs, and retail pricing.

The most important conclusion for investors is therefore more nuanced than saying Nike is simply “being sued because its stock fell.”

Nike’s share-price decline and its litigation are connected in some cases, but shareholder losses are not themselves proof of securities fraud.

The central legal question is whether Nike or its executives made materially false or misleading statements or omissions that caused legally recoverable investor losses.

That question remains contested.

For now, Nike’s business turnaround is playing out simultaneously in two arenas — Wall Street and federal court.

What happens in either could influence how investors evaluate one of the world’s most recognizable consumer brands.

Legal notice: Allegations contained in complaints and law-firm investigation notices are allegations only. Defendants are presumed not liable unless and until liability is established through the legal process. The survival of a claim at the motion-to-dismiss stage is not a finding that securities fraud occurred.

Investment disclaimer: This article is provided for informational and news purposes only. It does not constitute investment, legal, or financial advice, and it is NOT a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold Nike or any other security.