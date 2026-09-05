DICK’S Sporting Goods Faces Investor Class Action

September 5, 2026 (STL.News) DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is facing a securities class action lawsuit following a steep decline in its stock price after the sporting goods retailer reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results and disclosed continuing problems involving its recently acquired Foot Locker business.

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DICK’S Sporting Goods common stock between September 8, 2025, and August 24, 2026, inclusive, according to a shareholder notice issued by Robbins LLP.

The complaint alleges that DICK’S and the other defendants made materially false or misleading statements or failed to adequately disclose information concerning the company’s acquisition and integration of Foot Locker.

Importantly, the allegations remain unproven. The filing of a securities class action does not establish liability, and there has been no court determination that DICK’S Sporting Goods or its executives violated federal securities laws.

The litigation centers on DICK’S acquisition of Foot Locker and statements allegedly made to investors about the transaction’s potential financial benefits.

According to the complaint summarized by Robbins LLP, defendants portrayed the Foot Locker acquisition as an opportunity to generate additional growth and profitability while indicating that longstanding inventory and promotional challenges at Foot Locker had been addressed.

The plaintiff alleges that the situation was materially different.

Among other things, the complaint claims Foot Locker continued to hold unproductive or stagnant legacy footwear inventory and remained dependent on older footwear products particularly susceptible to increasing promotional activity within the athletic footwear industry.

The lawsuit further alleges that DICK’S consequently remained exposed to excess industry inventory and aggressive discounting, potentially limiting the sales growth, margins and profitability the company previously indicated could result from the acquisition.

These are allegations contained in the litigation and should not be interpreted as findings of fact.

DKS Stock Falls More Than 30%

Investor concerns escalated after DICK’S reported its second-quarter 2026 financial results.

According to the Robbins notice, Foot Locker generated approximately $1.73 billion in revenue, below analysts’ expectations of approximately $1.81 billion.

DICK’S also reduced its full-year 2026 net sales outlook and changed its expectations for Foot Locker’s pro forma comparable sales.

The company projected Foot Locker comparable sales of negative 2% to flat for the year, compared with an earlier forecast calling for growth of approximately 1.5% to 3%.

DICK’S Executive Chairman Edward W. Stack said the athletic footwear market had become increasingly promotional. The company also pointed to Foot Locker’s greater exposure to legacy footwear and its dependence on footwear launches and retro products as factors affecting performance.

The market reaction was substantial.

DICK’S Sporting Goods shares declined $55.02, or approximately 30.7%, on August 25, closing at $124.31 per share.

The decline erased billions of dollars in market capitalization in a single trading session and quickly attracted attention from securities litigation firms.

Other Law Firms Investigating DICK’S

Robbins LLP is publicizing an already-filed securities class action, but it is not the only law firm examining the circumstances surrounding the DKS decline.

A review of investor notices shows that at least several additional shareholder-rights firms have announced investigations.

Kirby McInerney LLP said it is investigating potential claims involving DICK’S Sporting Goods and whether the company or members of senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Its investigation specifically references the second-quarter results, reduced guidance, and Foot Locker’s 3.6% comparable-sales decline.

said it is investigating potential claims involving DICK’S Sporting Goods and whether the company or members of senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Its investigation specifically references the second-quarter results, reduced guidance, and Foot Locker’s 3.6% comparable-sales decline. Pomerantz LLP is also investigating potential claims on behalf of DICK’S investors. The firm highlighted adjusted earnings per share of $3.53 versus a consensus estimate of $3.76 and cited Foot Locker’s underperformance and difficult promotional conditions in athletic footwear.

is also investigating potential claims on behalf of DICK’S investors. The firm highlighted adjusted earnings per share of $3.53 versus a consensus estimate of $3.76 and cited Foot Locker’s underperformance and difficult promotional conditions in athletic footwear. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP , commonly referred to as BFA Law, announced an investigation into potential securities-law violations following the August stock decline. Its investigation concerns statements about the Foot Locker acquisition and risks associated with inventory, discounting, weaker footwear demand, and competitive promotional activity.

, commonly referred to as BFA Law, announced an investigation into potential securities-law violations following the August stock decline. Its investigation concerns statements about the Foot Locker acquisition and risks associated with inventory, discounting, weaker footwear demand, and competitive promotional activity. Levi & Korsinsky LLP announced a separate investigation focusing in part on changes between DICK’S earlier projections and the outlook released with its second-quarter results. The firm noted that DICK’S had previously raised consolidated non-GAAP operating-income guidance and Foot Locker comparable-sales expectations before subsequently reducing those forecasts.

announced a separate investigation focusing in part on changes between DICK’S earlier projections and the outlook released with its second-quarter results. The firm noted that DICK’S had previously raised consolidated non-GAAP operating-income guidance and Foot Locker comparable-sales expectations before subsequently reducing those forecasts. Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating whether DICK’S violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. The firm’s notice cited declining net income, reduced fiscal 2026 sales guidance and Foot Locker’s comparable-sales decline.

is investigating whether DICK’S violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. The firm’s notice cited declining net income, reduced fiscal 2026 sales guidance and Foot Locker’s comparable-sales decline. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC has also announced an investigation into potential claims involving purchasers of DICK’S securities following the company’s financial disclosures and stock-price decline.

has also announced an investigation into potential claims involving purchasers of DICK’S securities following the company’s financial disclosures and stock-price decline. Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP is investigating potential securities-law violations involving DICK’S Sporting Goods. The firm continued soliciting information from investors as recently as September 4.

is investigating potential securities-law violations involving DICK’S Sporting Goods. The firm continued soliciting information from investors as recently as September 4. Block & Leviton LLP lists an active DKS investigation concerning whether DICK’S and certain executives made misleading statements or omitted material information regarding Foot Locker. The firm’s website specifically states that its own investigation has not resulted in a separate lawsuit as of its latest posted information.

Law Firms Involved in DKS Investor Matters

Law Firm Status found Robbins LLP Publicly filed class action Kirby McInerney LLP Investigation Pomerantz LLP Investigation Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP Investigation Levi & Korsinsky LLP Investigation Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigation Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Investigation Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Investigation Block & Leviton LLP Investigation

The distinction between these statuses is important. An announcement that a firm is investigating potential claims does not necessarily mean that the firm has filed a lawsuit. Based on the notices reviewed for this report, Robbins is specifically informing investors about a securities class action that has already been filed, while the other firms listed above describe their DKS matters as investigations.

Additional firms could announce investigations or become involved in the litigation as the case progresses.

Who Is Covered by the Class Action?

According to Robbins LLP, the proposed class includes persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DICK’S Sporting Goods common stock between September 8, 2025, and August 24, 2026, inclusive.

Investors who purchased during the class period and experienced losses may potentially be members of the proposed class.

A lead plaintiff is generally an investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class during the litigation. An investor does not necessarily have to become lead plaintiff to remain eligible for a potential recovery if a class is ultimately certified and money is recovered.

Robbins LLP is encouraging investors interested in potentially serving as lead plaintiff to contact the firm.

The Business Wire notice reviewed for this report does not state a specific lead-plaintiff deadline, so investors should not assume a deadline based on other securities cases. Confirm any applicable deadline in the filed complaint, court docket, or subsequent official notices.

What Happens Next?

Filing the lawsuit begins what can be a lengthy legal process.

The court may eventually consider motions to appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. Defendants can challenge the allegations and seek dismissal of some or all claims. If claims survive preliminary motions, the litigation could proceed into discovery and potentially toward settlement or trial.

None of those outcomes is guaranteed.

The central legal issue will ultimately involve whether statements or omissions attributed to DICK’S and the defendants violated federal securities laws and whether investors suffered legally recoverable losses as a result.

The August 25 stock decline by itself does not establish securities fraud. Plaintiffs generally must establish additional elements required under applicable federal securities laws.

For DICK’S Sporting Goods, the litigation arrives as investors already evaluate the financial implications of integrating Foot Locker and the broader challenges affecting athletic footwear demand, inventories, and promotional activity.

With multiple securities firms now scrutinizing the same disclosures and a class action reportedly filed, the company’s statements concerning Foot Locker and its financial outlook are likely to remain closely watched by both investors and attorneys.

Investor Notice: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, investment, or financial advice. Allegations contained in securities lawsuits and law-firm investigations have not been proven unless otherwise stated. Filing a lawsuit or announcing an investigation does not establish wrongdoing or liability, and no court ruling establishing liability is reported here.