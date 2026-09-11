Nike Stock in Free Fall After Historic $200B Wipeout

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2026 (STL.News) Nike Inc., one of the world’s most recognizable consumer brands and, for decades, the dominant name in athletic footwear, is facing one of the most dramatic collapses in market value in the company’s history.

Nike shares (NYSE: NKE) have fallen more than 40% in 2026 and nearly 80% from their record high in November 2021, erasing more than $200 billion in market value and pushing the athletic-wear giant toward price levels investors have not seen in roughly 12 years.

The decline has become so severe that Nike is being removed from the S&P 100, the blue-chip index that includes some of America’s largest and most established corporations, after about 18 years of membership.

Nike will remain in the much broader S&P 500. Nevertheless, its removal from the S&P 100 provides a striking measure of how dramatically the company’s standing in the U.S. equity market has changed.

The latest pressure came Thursday, when Nike shares fell 1.95% to $36.62, marking a fourth straight down day and another 12-year low. Trading volume reached approximately 29.4 million shares, above its 50-day average of roughly 25.7 million shares.

Nike shares stabilized somewhat Friday, trading around the upper-$36 range late in the session. So describing Nike as in a “free fall” refers mainly to the extraordinary multiyear destruction of its valuation, not a single-day crash.

But the numbers behind that decline are extraordinary.

From $179 to less than $40

Nike shares reached an all-time high of approximately $179.10 in November 2021.

At that point, Nike’s market capitalization was approximately $264 billion by one calculation. Recent valuations have placed the company at roughly $55 billion to $57 billion. Fortune estimates that more than $200 billion in market capitalization has disappeared since Nike’s peak.

That means roughly four-fifths of Nike’s peak stock-market value has vanished.

A hypothetical $10,000 investment made near Nike’s 2021 peak would consequently be worth only a little more than $2,000 at prices around $37, excluding dividends.

The destruction is particularly remarkable because this is not an obscure speculative company that briefly reached an unsustainable valuation. Nike is one of America’s best-known multinational corporations, with annual revenue exceeding $46 billion and a brand recognized worldwide.

Its decline raises a much bigger question for investors:

How did one of the strongest brands in modern business lose so much value?

The answer appears to involve several problems occurring simultaneously — strategic mistakes in distribution, weakening digital sales, declining business in China, greater competition, reduced consumer excitement around some core products and a market that no longer appears willing to give Nike the valuation premium it once commanded.

Wall Street is becoming increasingly worried

Fresh analyst warnings have intensified concerns that Nike’s turnaround could take considerably longer than investors previously anticipated.

Morgan Stanley reinstated coverage of Nike this week with an Underweight rating and a $31 price target, substantially below the Visible Alpha consensus of approximately $48.

Morgan Stanley’s concern is not simply that Nike’s recent performance has been poor.

The firm’s analysts believe Wall Street may still be expecting Nike to recover too quickly.

Morgan Stanley said consensus estimates appear to incorporate too much growth too soon, particularly in China, while Nike competes in what analysts described as an increasingly fragmented sportswear marketplace.

The $31 target would represent another substantial decline from the already depressed share price.

Morgan Stanley reportedly expects Nike’s earnings during the second half of fiscal 2027 to come in a mid-single-digit percentage below consensus expectations. More significantly, its fiscal 2028 through fiscal 2030 earnings estimates average approximately 15% below consensus.

That is an important distinction.

Wall Street is no longer debating only whether Nike can improve next quarter. Some analysts are questioning the trajectory of Nike’s earnings several years out.

BMO sees an even lower target

Morgan Stanley is not alone.

BMO Capital initiated coverage of Nike this week with an Underperform rating and a $30 price target.

BMO cited slowing lifestyle demand, Nike’s distribution reset in China, and potentially structurally lower profit margins.

The firm’s longer-term forecast is especially significant.

BMO reportedly does not expect Nike to achieve what it considers fully recovered earnings of approximately $3 per share until fiscal 2031.

If that projection proves accurate, Nike’s recovery would not be a quick turnaround story.

It could become a multiyear rebuilding process.

Other analysts remain considerably more optimistic. Bernstein, for example, has maintained an Outperform rating and a $68 target, while Stifel has maintained a Hold rating with a $45 target. Recent analyst opinions therefore demonstrate substantial disagreement over what Nike is actually worth and how quickly the company can recover.

That disagreement may produce considerable volatility as Nike releases additional earnings results.

The S&P 100 removal sends a powerful message

Nike’s removal from the S&P 100 is largely symbolic from an operating standpoint, but symbolism matters when evaluating the decline of a company that was once one of America’s premier growth brands.

Nike is scheduled to leave the index before trading begins Sept. 21.

It had been included for nearly 18 years.

Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks and SanDisk are being added to the S&P 100 during the latest reshuffling, while Nike and several other companies are leaving.

That change has another interesting dimension.

Nike represents an iconic consumer brand whose enormous growth was built around footwear, apparel, sports marketing and celebrity athletes.

Several companies replacing departing S&P 100 members are tied to technology infrastructure, cybersecurity, networking, data storage, and the digital economy.

The reshuffling therefore reflects not merely Nike’s decline but the changing composition of corporate America.

Nike remains a massive global company. But its relative importance to the U.S. stock market has fallen as technology companies have increased in value.

Nike’s revenue has stopped growing

The company’s financial statements reveal another important part of the problem.

According to Nike’s fiscal 2026 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, total revenue for the year ended May 31 was $46.398 billion.

Fiscal 2025 revenue was $46.309 billion.

In other words, reported annual revenue was essentially flat.

After adjusting for currency movements, fiscal 2026 revenue actually declined approximately 2%.

More troubling is the comparison with fiscal 2024.

Nike generated approximately $51.36 billion in revenue during fiscal 2024.

Two years later, revenue was only $46.40 billion.

Nike therefore lost nearly $5 billion in annual revenue compared with fiscal 2024.

For a company that once commanded a substantial growth premium from investors, stagnant revenue is a serious problem.

Profit has fallen even more dramatically

Revenue tells only part of the story.

Nike reported net income of:

Fiscal 2024: $5.70 billion

$5.70 billion Fiscal 2025: $3.22 billion

$3.22 billion Fiscal 2026: $3.11 billion

Nike’s fiscal 2026 profit was therefore approximately 45% below fiscal 2024’s level.

Diluted earnings per share declined from $3.73 in fiscal 2024 to $2.16 in fiscal 2025 and $2.10 in fiscal 2026.

Nike’s net income margin also compressed dramatically.

The company produced an 11.1% net income margin in fiscal 2024.

That fell to 7% in fiscal 2025 and 6.7% in fiscal 2026.

This helps explain why investors have punished Nike even though the company remains profitable.

The market is not simply looking at today’s $46 billion revenue business.

Investors are looking at the business’s direction.

Compared with fiscal 2024, Nike is generating billions less revenue and billions less profit.

The direct-to-consumer strategy became a weakness

One of the most consequential chapters in Nike’s recent history involves its attempt to emphasize direct relationships with consumers.

For years, the strategy sounded compelling.

Instead of depending as heavily on outside retailers, Nike could sell more merchandise through its own stores and digital platforms.

Selling directly could give Nike greater control over customer data, product presentation and potentially profit margins.

But the strategy came with an enormous risk.

Reducing reliance on wholesale retailers also reduced Nike’s physical presence in places where consumers routinely shop.

Competitors moved aggressively into that space.

Nike is now rebuilding some of those wholesale relationships.

Its own numbers show why.

Nike Direct generated approximately $17.7 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue, down from $18.8 billion the previous year.

The company said the decline was driven primarily by lower traffic.

During the fiscal fourth quarter, Nike Direct revenue declined 7% reported and 9% currency-neutral to approximately $4.1 billion.

Nike Brand Digital revenue fell 12%.

Nike-owned store revenue fell 7%.

Meanwhile, wholesale revenue increased 4% reported and 1% on a currency-neutral basis to approximately $6.6 billion.

That divergence is important.

Nike’s wholesale channel — the channel the company previously de-emphasized — is showing signs of improvement while the direct business that was supposed to become a strategic advantage continues to contract.

Greater China has become a major problem

Perhaps no geographic market demonstrates Nike’s difficulties more clearly than Greater China.

Nike’s fiscal 2026 Greater China revenue totaled approximately $5.85 billion, down from approximately $6.59 billion in fiscal 2025 and $7.55 billion in fiscal 2024.

Reported Greater China revenue fell 11% in fiscal 2026 and declined approximately 13% on a currency-neutral basis.

Wholesale sales in Greater China fell approximately 12% reported and 14% currency-neutral.

Nike Direct revenue in the region declined approximately 10% reported and 12% currency-neutral.

The fourth quarter was even worse.

Nike’s Greater China revenue fell approximately 17% on a currency-neutral basis during the quarter.

China is not merely experiencing weak consumer demand. Nike is also facing increasingly capable domestic competitors, including Anta and Li Ning, while international competitors are fighting for the same consumer.

That is why Morgan Stanley’s warning about overly optimistic China expectations deserves attention.

Nike does not simply need China’s economy to improve.

It needs to regain consumer relevance and market share in an increasingly competitive athletic-wear market.

Those are very different challenges.

Nike no longer owns the entire conversation

For decades, Nike benefited from an extraordinary competitive position.

Its products were athletic equipment, fashion products, and cultural symbols at the same time.

The Swoosh itself carried enormous value.

Michael Jordan and the Air Jordan franchise helped transform the economics of athlete endorsements and sneaker culture.

Nike later built enormous relationships with athletes and teams throughout basketball, running, football, soccer, tennis and numerous other sports.

But consumer preferences have fragmented.

Nike and Adidas are no longer the only athletic brands that can generate significant enthusiasm.

Running brands including Hoka and On have gained visibility and consumer loyalty.

Lululemon has become a major force in premium athletic apparel.

New Balance has experienced renewed cultural relevance.

Established competitors such as Adidas continue fighting for global market share.

In China, domestic companies including Anta and Li Ning present another challenge.

Nike’s problem is not that any single competitor has replaced it.

The problem is that numerous competitors are taking pieces of markets that Nike once dominated.

That fragmentation is the structural concern underlying Morgan Stanley’s bearish thesis.

Converse has become another warning sign

Nike also owns Converse, another globally recognizable footwear brand.

But Converse has become a substantial source of weakness.

Fiscal fourth-quarter Converse revenue was only approximately $244 million, declining 32% on a reported basis and 34% currency-neutral.

The decline occurred across all geographic territories.

A collapse of more than 30% in quarterly revenue for a globally established brand is not easily dismissed as normal volatility.

It suggests Nike’s problems extend beyond the flagship Swoosh.

Inventory remains enormous

Nike finished fiscal 2026 with about $7.5 billion in inventory, essentially flat from the previous year.

The company said the inventory position reflected an increase in units offset by product mix.

Inventory deserves close attention because athletic footwear is partially a fashion business.

A shoe sitting in a warehouse is not equivalent to an industrial commodity that can necessarily be sold years later at the same economics.

Styles change.

Consumer tastes change.

New models arrive.

Competitors introduce alternatives.

Excess inventory can force promotions and markdowns, which in turn pressure margins and can damage a premium brand if consumers become accustomed to waiting for discounts.

Nike’s ability to maintain healthy inventory while simultaneously refreshing its product portfolio will therefore be one of the most important measures of its turnaround.

Nike is still spending heavily on its brand

There is an important counterargument to the bearish case.

Nike has not stopped investing.

The company spent approximately $4.75 billion on demand creation during fiscal 2026, compared with $4.69 billion during fiscal 2025 and $4.29 billion during fiscal 2024.

Demand creation includes significant brand marketing expenses.

That means Nike is still spending billions of dollars annually to support its brands, athletes, products, and consumer relationships.

The question is whether that spending will translate into sustainable sales growth.

Marketing can amplify consumer excitement.

It cannot indefinitely substitute for products consumers genuinely want.

The fourth-quarter profit requires context

Nike’s fiscal fourth-quarter numbers also contain an unusual item investors should understand.

The company reported net income of approximately $1.1 billion, an enormous year-over-year increase.

At first glance, that could suggest Nike’s turnaround suddenly accelerated.

But approximately $986 million of the benefit came from the expected recovery of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Nike said the tariff recovery added approximately 900 basis points to fourth-quarter gross margin and approximately 52 cents per share to diluted earnings.

Gross margin consequently jumped to 49.2% from 40.3%.

Without understanding the tariff item, an investor could draw an overly optimistic conclusion from the quarter’s headline earnings growth.

The underlying business remained challenged.

Fourth-quarter revenue declined 1% reported and 4% currency-neutral; Nike Direct declined sharply, and Greater China deteriorated further.

Elliott Hill inherited a difficult turnaround

CEO Elliott Hill returned to Nike and became chief executive in October 2024.

Hill is attempting to repair the company’s marketplace position by emphasizing sports, product innovation, stronger wholesale relationships, and improved execution.

Nike describes its current efforts as a repositioning for long-term growth.

There are signs of progress.

North American revenue increased during the fiscal fourth quarter, wholesale revenue improved, and management says performance products are gaining momentum.

But Hill is trying to turn around an enormous organization.

Nike operates globally, manages multiple brands, works with thousands of retail partners and suppliers, and competes across footwear, apparel, and sports categories.

Turnarounds of that scale rarely happen in a single quarter.

Reuters reported following Nike’s June earnings that the company itself was signaling a prolonged recovery as China weakness and other pressures persisted.

Investors are paying Hill to produce a turnaround

Executive compensation has also attracted attention.

Nike shareholders approved the company’s executive compensation proposal this week.

Hill received total compensation exceeding $36 million for fiscal 2026, Reuters reported.

Norway’s enormous sovereign wealth fund opposed the executive compensation package, and proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services had also recommended voting against it.

The compensation issue does not determine whether Nike’s turnaround succeeds.

But it illustrates the scrutiny surrounding management as shareholders absorb enormous losses in market value.

Investors paying a chief executive tens of millions of dollars will eventually expect measurable improvement in revenue, profit, margins, market share and stock performance.

How large is the destruction of shareholder wealth?

The scale is worth emphasizing.

Nike’s peak valuation was well above $250 billion.

Its recent market capitalization has fallen into roughly the mid-$50-billion range.

Depending on the precise dates and share counts used, estimates of destroyed market capitalization exceed $200 billion and in some calculations approach $230 billion.

To put $200 billion into perspective, the amount of market value erased from Nike alone is greater than the entire market capitalization of many major publicly traded American corporations.

This is why Nike’s decline should not be viewed as an ordinary correction.

It represents a historic repricing of what investors believe the Nike enterprise is worth.

The stock decline is worse than the business decline

There is another crucial distinction.

Nike has not lost 80% of its revenue.

It has not lost 80% of its profit.

And it certainly has not lost 80% of its global brand awareness.

Yet its stock has lost close to 80% of its peak value.

Why?

Valuation.

Stocks represent expectations about the future.

At its peak, investors were willing to pay an enormous premium for Nike because they expected continued growth, strong margins, dominant brand power, and expanding direct-to-consumer economics.

As those assumptions weakened, investors reduced the multiple they were willing to pay for Nike’s earnings.

That produces a double impact.

A company’s earnings can decline while investors simultaneously decide those earnings deserve a lower valuation multiple.

The result can be a stock decline far larger than the revenue decline.

That appears to be a major component of Nike’s collapse.

What could make Nike recover?

The bearish case is formidable, but Nike is not a distressed company in the traditional sense.

It remains profitable.

It generated more than $46 billion in annual revenue.

It earned more than $3 billion in fiscal 2026.

Its brand remains globally recognized.

Its Jordan franchise remains culturally significant.

It continues to spend billions on marketing and maintains relationships with elite athletes, teams, leagues, and retailers worldwide.

That means Nike does not need to invent a brand from scratch.

It needs to make an extraordinarily powerful existing brand grow again.

Several developments could materially improve the investment case.

Nike could produce stronger performance-footwear innovation.

Wholesale relationships could continue recovering.

Digital declines could moderate.

North American growth could accelerate.

China could stabilize.

Inventory could improve.

Margins could recover.

And successful new products could reduce Nike’s dependence on older lifestyle franchises.

If several of those developments occur simultaneously, today’s depressed valuation could eventually appear excessive.

But Wall Street increasingly wants evidence, not promises.

What could send Nike even lower?

The downside scenario is equally clear.

If Greater China continues declining at double-digit rates, Nike Direct remains weak, lifestyle footwear demand deteriorates, and competitors continue taking share, analysts may have to reduce earnings forecasts again.

That matters because even a stock that has already fallen 80% can fall further.

Morgan Stanley’s $31 target demonstrates that possibility.

BMO’s $30 target goes slightly further.

At $30, Nike would be another roughly 18% below Thursday’s $36.62 close.

The existence of such targets does not mean Nike will reach them. Analyst price targets are forecasts, not guarantees.

But they demonstrate that some major Wall Street institutions believe the market may still be underestimating the severity or duration of Nike’s problems.

October could become the next major test

Nike’s next earnings report is expected in early October, making it one of the most important corporate events for the stock this fall.

Wall Street will be watching several numbers closely:

Greater China revenue.

Nike Direct sales.

Digital traffic.

Wholesale growth.

Gross margin.

Inventory.

North American sales.

Management’s fiscal 2027 outlook.

And perhaps most importantly, whether management believes the business has reached an identifiable inflection point.

Nike’s annual investor event later in the year could provide another opportunity for management to explain how quickly it expects the turnaround to unfold.

Morgan Stanley has suggested those events could give Nike opportunities to reset investor expectations about the pace of recovery.

Nike is down, but calling it finished would be premature

Nike’s current situation is serious.

A stock approaching an 80% decline from its historic high, more than $200 billion in destroyed market capitalization, removal from the S&P 100, double-digit declines in China, weakening direct sales, and increasingly bearish analyst forecasts cannot reasonably be characterized as a minor setback.

At the same time, declaring Nike dead would ignore the extraordinary scale of the underlying company.

Nike still generated $46.4 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue and $3.1 billion in net income.

Few consumer brands on Earth operate at that scale.

The fundamental debate, then, is not whether Nike survives.

The more relevant question is whether Nike can once again become a growth company — and, if it can, how long investors will have to wait.

For decades, Nike’s famous slogan was “Just Do It.”

Wall Street is now effectively asking management to do exactly that.

After years of strategic mistakes, declining market share, falling digital sales, China weakness, and more than $200 billion in destroyed shareholder value, investors increasingly seem unwilling to give Nike credit for a turnaround until they see it in the numbers.

For Nike, the next chapter will be determined not by the strength of the Swoosh or memories of its historic dominance, but by revenue growth, product innovation, margins, market share and earnings.

Until those numbers improve consistently, one of the most celebrated corporate growth stories in American history remains one of Wall Street’s most dramatic falls from grace.

Editor’s note: Stock prices and market capitalization fluctuate throughout each trading session. Figures in this report reflect information available Sept. 11, 2026. Analyst ratings and price targets represent the views of the respective analysts and are not guarantees of future performance.

Investment disclaimer: This article is for news and informational purposes only and should not be considered investment, financial, or trading advice. Investors should conduct their own research and consider their individual financial circumstances before making investment decisions.