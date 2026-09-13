Lululemon Stock Crashes – Is It Finally a Buy?

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – September 13, 2026 (STL.News) Lululemon Athletica Inc. has suffered the type of stock-market collapse that might normally suggest a company is experiencing severe financial problems.

But Lululemon isn’t financially distressed.

The athletic-apparel company’s shares recently traded around $99, down roughly 52% during 2026 and at their lowest level in about eight years. Billions of dollars in market capitalization have disappeared as investors question whether one of the world’s most successful premium apparel brands has lost its ability to grow.

Underneath that devastated stock chart, however, is a company that remains highly profitable, generates substantial cash, has approximately $1.4 billion in cash, and possesses a relatively clean balance sheet.

That creates an unusual investment question.

Is Lululemon becoming a deeply discounted turnaround opportunity—or is its collapsing stock price warning that the company’s once-formidable brand advantage is permanently deteriorating?

There is now another complication.

Lululemon is headquartered in Canada, while U.S.-Canada trade tensions and broader tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration add uncertainty for companies operating complex international supply chains.

Being Canadian does not automatically subject Lululemon’s merchandise to tariffs on Canadian goods. Tariff treatment generally depends on where products originate and how they are classified when imported.

But tariffs already affect Lululemon’s earnings.

That makes trade policy another risk investors should consider when deciding whether LULU is cheap—or cheap for a reason.

Lululemon’s stock collapse is severe

Lululemon shares recently traded around $99, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $11 billion.

That represents an extraordinary reversal for a company Wall Street once valued as a premier consumer-growth business.

Investors historically paid premium multiples for Lululemon because the company appeared capable of continuously opening stores, increasing revenue, expanding internationally, and maintaining unusually high profit margins.

That growth story has broken down.

Second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue declined approximately 4% to $2.42 billion.

Comparable sales fell approximately 9%.

Revenue in the Americas declined approximately 8%.

Comparable sales in the Americas fell approximately 12%.

Management subsequently reduced its fiscal 2026 outlook and now expects annual revenue to decline approximately 5% to 7%.

Expected diluted earnings were reduced to approximately $9.48 to $9.73 per share, compared with previous guidance of $10.95 to $11.15.

Those aren’t minor problems.

Lululemon isn’t merely experiencing a stock-market valuation correction.

Its core North American business is contracting.

The leggings problem should concern investors

Perhaps the most disturbing number involves the product category most closely associated with the Lululemon brand.

Leggings.

Reuters reported that sales of Lululemon’s signature leggings declined approximately 20% during the second quarter.

Meanwhile, competitors including Alo Yoga and Vuori have gained attention and market share as consumers increasingly have alternatives within premium athletic and lifestyle apparel.

Lululemon has also experienced product problems.

The company withdrew its Get Low leggings after the product failed to meet expectations.

Those problems strike directly at the company’s competitive advantage.

Almost anyone can manufacture leggings.

Lululemon became extraordinarily successful because consumers believed its products offered sufficiently superior fit, quality, appearance, and brand status to justify premium prices.

That perception created tremendous pricing power.

If customers increasingly view competing products as equally fashionable—or more desirable—Lululemon’s historical economics become much harder to maintain.

That is the company’s central risk.

This isn’t a financial crisis

Now compare those problems with Lululemon’s balance sheet.

The company reported approximately $1.39 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Aug. 2.

Total current assets were approximately $3.95 billion, compared with approximately $1.80 billion in current liabilities.

Stockholders’ equity totaled approximately $4.79 billion.

Lululemon also doesn’t carry the enormous conventional long-term financial debt that frequently turns a difficult corporate turnaround into a financial emergency.

Its significant long-term obligations are primarily associated with leases on its global store network.

Noncurrent lease liabilities totaled approximately $1.77 billion, while another approximately $367 million was classified as current.

Management has said existing cash, internally generated cash, and available credit should be sufficient to meet anticipated liquidity requirements.

The distinction is critical:

Lululemon’s stock is distressed. Lululemon’s balance sheet isn’t.

Lululemon remains remarkably profitable

Even during a quarter investors considered disappointing, Lululemon produced approximately:

$1.46 billion in gross profit.

$453.7 million in operating income.

$329.2 million in net income.

Operating margin remained approximately 18.8%.

Those are remarkable economics for a retailer whose market capitalization has fallen toward $11 billion.

But there is an important qualification.

Lululemon reported a second-quarter gross margin of approximately 60.5%.

That number received a substantial boost from tariff refunds.

The company said approximately $134.5 million in tariff refunds added around 560 basis points to gross margin and approximately $0.86 per share to quarterly earnings.

Without that unusual benefit, underlying profitability would have looked considerably weaker.

That detail matters even more given the current international trade environment.

Trump’s tariffs create another risk

Lululemon’s Canadian headquarters don’t automatically mean products sold in the United States are subject to tariffs imposed on Canadian goods.

Lululemon operates a global supply chain, with manufacturing occurring through suppliers in multiple countries.

For tariff purposes, the origin and classification of imported merchandise generally matter considerably more than the location of a corporation’s headquarters.

Investors therefore shouldn’t assume that a tariff imposed on Canadian products automatically increases the price of every pair of Lululemon leggings sold in the United States.

Nevertheless, the Trump administration’s escalating tariff policies create another layer of uncertainty for Lululemon.

The company itself has acknowledged uncertainty surrounding future tariff and macroeconomic effects.

Its latest quarter also showed that tariffs can materially influence reported earnings.

A $134.5 million tariff refund isn’t immaterial.

Neither is an $0.86-per-share earnings benefit.

Tariffs could create an uncomfortable decision

The greater danger may involve Lululemon’s pricing power.

Suppose tariffs or other trade restrictions increase the cost of merchandise entering the United States.

Management has essentially two choices.

Lululemon can absorb the additional costs, reducing profit margins.

Or it can pass those costs to consumers through higher prices.

Neither alternative is particularly attractive when Americas revenue is already declining.

Lululemon built its business around premium pricing.

But premium pricing works only when customers believe the product justifies the premium.

If consumers are already migrating toward Alo Yoga, Vuori and other competitors, additional price increases could potentially accelerate that migration.

Conversely, absorbing tariff-related costs could weaken the very margins that historically justified Lululemon’s premium stock-market valuation.

That creates another complication for the turnaround.

Trade tensions matter beyond Canada

The tariff issue extends beyond the U.S.-Canada relationship.

Lululemon operates an international sourcing network.

Changes in tariffs involving Asian manufacturing countries, textile imports or other components of the company’s supply chain could affect product costs regardless of Lululemon’s Canadian corporate identity.

That means investors should watch not merely tariffs against Canada, but the broader direction of U.S. trade policy.

Lululemon is attempting to repair its North American business at precisely the time global trade rules are becoming less predictable.

That doesn’t destroy the turnaround thesis.

But it increases execution risk.

Cash flow remains encouraging

Despite deteriorating sales, Lululemon continues generating substantial cash.

During the first half of fiscal 2026, the company generated approximately $589 million in operating cash flow, compared with roughly $210 million during the corresponding period a year earlier.

Capital expenditures totaled approximately $277 million.

That leaves Lululemon with considerable financial flexibility.

The company can continue investing in stores, technology, product development and marketing without relying heavily on external financing.

Again, that is not what financial distress looks like.

Lululemon is aggressively buying its own stock

Management has also been deploying substantial capital into share repurchases.

During the first two quarters of fiscal 2026, Lululemon spent approximately $695 million repurchasing 4.9 million shares.

The company subsequently purchased approximately another 1 million shares for $119 million through Aug. 28.

Management’s willingness to spend hundreds of millions purchasing LULU shares doesn’t prove the stock is undervalued.

Corporate executives can misjudge valuation just like anyone else.

But it demonstrates two things.

First, Lululemon has sufficient liquidity to return significant capital while funding operations.

Second, depressed stock prices allow each repurchase dollar to retire considerably more shares.

The share count is falling

Lululemon’s diluted weighted-average share count declined from approximately 120.3 million to 114.2 million year over year during the first half.

That’s a reduction of roughly 5%.

This becomes important if the turnaround succeeds.

If Lululemon eventually restores corporate earnings while simultaneously reducing its share count, future profits will be divided among fewer shares.

That can accelerate earnings-per-share growth.

At $100 per share, $500 million can theoretically purchase twice as much stock as the same amount would at $200.

For a financially strong company, a depressed stock price can therefore become an opportunity for management itself.

But only if the business eventually recovers.

What is Lululemon actually worth?

There is no single correct answer.

Lululemon’s valuation depends heavily on what happens to future earnings.

At approximately $99, the shares trade around eight times trailing earnings.

But trailing earnings aren’t particularly useful when profits are declining.

Management expects fiscal 2026 diluted earnings of approximately $9.48 to $9.73.

Using that guidance, Lululemon trades around 10 to 10.5 times expected earnings.

That isn’t a growth-stock valuation.

It reflects substantial skepticism.

The market is effectively saying:

Lululemon may have a structural problem.

That creates both opportunity and risk.

The bear case could put LULU around $70

Consider a hypothetical downside scenario.

Lululemon continues losing North American market share.

Revenue continues declining.

Competitors gain momentum.

Discounting increases.

Tariffs pressure costs.

Margins deteriorate.

And sustainable earnings eventually fall toward $7 per share.

Give that business a depressed valuation of 10 times earnings.

The theoretical result would be approximately:

$70 per share.

That isn’t a prediction.

It shows Lululemon can fall considerably further, even after losing more than half its value during 2026.

A stock doesn’t become safe simply because it has become cheaper.

Stabilization could support $150 to $165

Now consider a moderate recovery.

Lululemon stabilizes its North American business.

Product innovation improves.

Revenue stops shrinking and eventually returns to modest growth.

Sustainable earnings recover toward approximately $10 to $11 per share.

If investors subsequently became willing to assign a relatively modest 15-times earnings multiple, that could theoretically produce a valuation around:

$150 to $165 per share.

That would represent substantial appreciation from approximately $99.

Again, this isn’t a price target.

It’s a scenario illustrating how severely investor expectations have already deteriorated.

A successful turnaround could produce much more

Consider a stronger turnaround.

New products succeed.

North American comparable sales return to growth.

International expansion continues.

Margins stabilize.

Management continues reducing the share count.

And sustainable earnings eventually reach approximately $12 to $14 per share.

At an 18-times earnings valuation, the shares could theoretically support:

$216 to $252.

That would more than double the recent stock price.

Investors shouldn’t assume that outcome.

But the exercise demonstrates why Lululemon becomes interesting around $100.

The market is already pricing in substantial failure.

If the company merely stabilizes, the valuation could change considerably.

If genuine growth returns, the potential change becomes much larger.

New leadership now has to prove itself

Lululemon’s leadership transition comes at a critical moment.

Heidi O’Neill took over as chief executive Sept. 8.

O’Neill previously spent years at Nike and brings experience in women’s apparel, product development, and consumer brands.

She inherits a difficult assignment.

Lululemon needs stronger products.

It needs renewed innovation.

It needs to correct fit and design problems.

It needs to restore momentum in women’s apparel.

It needs to compete more effectively against Alo, Vuori, Nike, and others.

It needs to protect premium pricing.

It must manage unpredictable tariff costs.

And it needs to do so without destroying the margins that historically made Lululemon such an exceptional business.

That’s a genuine corporate turnaround.

Cost-cutting won’t solve the fundamental problem

Unlike some struggling companies, Lululemon can’t simply reduce expenses and declare victory.

Its central problem exists at the customer level.

Consumers need to become excited about Lululemon products again.

That makes this turnaround particularly difficult.

Fashion changes rapidly.

Consumer preferences can move unexpectedly.

Competitors can replicate popular styles.

And social-media-driven fashion trends can accelerate shifts in brand preference.

Lululemon’s future therefore depends substantially on something no balance sheet can guarantee:

desirability.

The greatest asset isn’t on the balance sheet

The most valuable asset Lululemon owns isn’t its cash.

It isn’t its stores.

It isn’t its inventory.

It is the Lululemon brand.

For years, that brand let the company sell relatively simple athletic apparel at premium prices while producing margins most retailers could only dream of.

If the brand remains powerful but management temporarily lost its product direction, Lululemon’s current problems can potentially be repaired.

If consumers are permanently moving on, the investment thesis becomes considerably worse.

Investors need to determine that.

Lululemon isn’t a distressed company

After examining the financial statements, there is little evidence that Lululemon is facing a conventional financial crisis.

It has substantial cash.

Its balance sheet is strong.

It continues generating operating cash.

It remains highly profitable.

It is repurchasing hundreds of millions of dollars of stock.

Its share count is declining.

Those fundamentals are difficult to reconcile with a stock price that has fallen to an eight-year low.

But the stock market isn’t valuing Lululemon based on whether it survives the next year.

It’s attempting to determine what Lululemon will look like five years from now.

And that question is much harder.

Is Lululemon finally a buy?

At approximately $99, Lululemon has become significantly more interesting from a valuation perspective.

But this isn’t a risk-free bargain.

The company has a serious North American demand problem.

Signature-product sales have weakened.

Competition has intensified.

Management has reduced guidance.

Tariff uncertainty creates another potential pressure point.

And the new CEO hasn’t yet demonstrated that she can reverse those trends.

The evidence therefore supports a nuanced conclusion.

Lululemon appears more like a damaged but financially strong company attempting a turnaround than a permanently broken corporation.

That creates potentially significant upside if the turnaround works.

It also creates substantial downside if investors discover that the brand itself—not merely management’s execution—has deteriorated.

At approximately 10 times expected earnings, Wall Street is already pricing Lululemon much differently from the premium growth company investors once knew.

Whether that pessimism has gone too far may become one of the more interesting consumer-stock questions of 2026.

The next several quarters should begin providing the answer.

Disclosure: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Stock prices can decline substantially even when companies remain financially viable. Valuation scenarios discussed above are hypothetical illustrations and are not price targets or predictions. Investors should conduct their own research and consider consulting a qualified financial professional before making investment decisions.