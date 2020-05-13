$100,000 Top Scratchers Prize Purchased in Ozark by Alina Gladkov

Rogersville, MO (STL.News) Missouri Lottery retailer Bullseye 30, 1657 W. State Highway J in Ozark, recently sold a Scratchers ticket that revealed a $100,000 top prize. The winning “Treasure Hunt” ticket was purchased by Rogersville resident Alina Gladkov.

“Treasure Hunt” is a $3 game that allows players to match all four symbols in a line to win the prize shown for that line. Gladkov collected one of the game’s seven top prizes. Three top prizes are still available and over $4.1 million in prizes remain in the game.

Gladkov’s win adds to the prizes paid to players in Webster County, who won more than $3.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes last fiscal year. Retailers in the county received more than $398,000 in incentives and commissions, and an additional $1.1 million went to educational programs in Webster County.