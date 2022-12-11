10 out of 12 PSU bank stocks hit record high this month. Are FIIs playing ring master?

With the banking industry’s credit cycle going through a sweet spot, shares of 10 out of 12 PSU bank stocks have hit fresh record highs this month with three of them giving multibagger returns in 2022. Foreign brokerages have started fancying the pack and analysts suspect the hand of ‘big brother’ FII in driving the rally in recent weeks.

In the last one month alone, is up nearly 71%, 55%, 51%, (BoI) 42% and Central Bank of India 39.5%. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, (BoB), and Union Bank of India have more than doubled investor wealth.

Even the least performing PSU bank stock – is up over 25%.

Within the pack, the () and are the only two stocks that hit 52-week highs last month while all the others have been scaling new 1-year peaks every other day this month.

Divestment-bound has not been considered for the purpose of this analysis.

In the last few weeks, a number of foreign brokerages have been singing paeans in favour of ‘sarkari’ bank stocks.

Last month, global investment firm BofA Securities said the turnaround in PSU banks will have further legs in both operational and stock performance terms. Last week, Credit Suisse wrote a bullish note saying a rising tide is likely to lift most of the boats.

Morgan Stanley also expects continued strong performance helped by higher margins, sustained loan growth and improving operating leverage over the next few years. While raising estimates, valuation multiples and price targets, the global brokerage said it believes BoI (target price: Rs 125) and BoB (target: Rs 220) have the best relative risk reward.

Credit Suisse has a target price of Rs 730 on SBI and Rs 220 on BoB.

In the weekend, JP Morgan upgraded from underweight to overweight rating with a target price of Rs 72. “The stock has seen a re-rating led outperformance recently and we believe that, with limited new stress formation and system growth outlook improving, this trend could continue in the near term,” said the brokerage.

Amid the interest shown by global brokerages, analysts believe that FIIs too may be buying the stock.

Data shows that FIIs bought stocks worth Rs 14,205 crore in the financial services sector in November alone.

“It may have been possible that some chunk of these flows came into PSU banks which further steamed the rally. Most PSU banks reported stellar earnings coupled with improvement in asset quality and rising credit growth numbers,” said Mohit Nigam, Fund manager & Head – PMS, Hem Securities.

Besides, state-owned banks also reported healthy NIMs, which analysts believe might be sustainable for another quarter as rising deposit rates hikes may be passed with a lag.

Morgan Stanley analysts said PSU banks should see relatively higher margin expansion compared to many private banks over F22-F24, reflecting a higher starting point of liquidity, sharp moderation in NPA formation, reducing interest income reversals and lower share of wholesale deposits relative to select private banks.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)