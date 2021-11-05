Nevada women selected for business accelerator program

10 Nevada women food and beverage entrepreneurs selected for business accelerator program

LAS VEGAS, NV (STL.News) Please click the link below to view the Joint press release between the Governor‘s Office and the Nevada Department of Agriculture regarding the selection of 10 Nevada women for the Farm2Food Accelerator program, which kicked off on Nov. 3, 2021. This workforce development program is designed to help women farmers and entrepreneurs with food or beverage products, or product ideas, expand into new markets.

