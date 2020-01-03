$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Blue Springs, Missouri

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (STL.News) One day in, and the Missouri Lottery already has its first new millionaire of the year. A Powerball player at QuikTrip, 1301 NW Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs, has won $1 million after matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Jan. 1 drawing. The winning number combination was 49, 53, 57, 59 and 62.

“Happy New Year! If you’re the lucky player holding our first million-dollar ticket of 2020, be sure to sign the back of it right away, and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery.

The win marks the 55th time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $1 million Powerball “Match 5” prize since 2012.

Draw Game winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until June 29. Prizes can be claimed at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in Kansas City, Jefferson City, Springfield and St. Louis.

The estimated jackpot for this Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $237 million.