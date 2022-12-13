Zogi Labs Enters Partnership with Cronos to Launch The Legends of Bezogia

sponsored

Dubai, December 13th – Zogi Labs, a pioneering crypto company & gaming studio famously known for the BEZOGE token and the up-and-coming crypto-based MMORPG, The Legends of Bezogia today announces its partnership with Cronos. Zogi Labs has won a spot amongst batch 6 of the Cronos ecosystem grant, alongside the signing of an MOU between Cronos & Zogi Labs, forming a strategic partnership which will pave the way for the future of Zogi Labs & Cronos products.

“With the signing of a strategic partnership, we plan on mutually supporting each other’s products and ecosystems to bring massive benefits to the end user. With our new ZOGI token on Cronos chain, along with plans for further collaboration, we’re expecting massive growth and a wealth of opportunity in working together with Cronos.” Steven Murray, CEO, Zogi Labs

“We are excited to welcome Zogi Labs and their flagship MMORPG, The Legends of Bezogia, to Cronos. Games are a core pillar of the Cronos ecosystem and we look forward to supporting Zogi Labs to bring their games to the growing Cronos user base.” Ken Timsit, Managing Director, Cronos

Zogi Labs x Cronos

The Cronos & Zogi Labs ecosystems are a perfect fit to work hand in hand thanks to Cronos’s suite of tools including Crypto Play & multiple dApps which grow ecosystems such as DEX, NFT Marketplaces & Launchpads along with Crypto.com services such as Crypto.com Pay. Working closely with Cronos on future developments, Zogi Labs will be able to fully utilize the VVS Finance DEX to spread liquidity and launch future tokens such as MBLK on the platform, giving holders more opportunities to trade and hold their tokens with extremely low gas fees.

ZOGI has launched on VVS Finance, powered by Cronos, on December 9th.

The future of ZOGI Labs & Cronos

With the partnership, users can trade Zogi, and in future MBLK, on Cronos chain. Alongside this milestone, the communities of both Zogi Labs and Cronos can expect many more cross-chain collaborations including:

Zogi Bridge integration on Cronos

NFT mystery boxes and item sales

The public launch of MBLK

User activities, rewards, giveaways, and prizes

Integration of Crypto.com Pay and other Crypto.com services

The future of Zogi Labs & Cronos is a bright one, with two major forces in the crypto industry joining forces to bring next-level industry-first innovations. Zogi Labs looks forward to working closely with Cronos and Crypto.com to push the boundaries of creativity and functionality in the world of crypto in 2022 and beyond.

About Zogi Labs Ltd.:

Founded in 2021, Zogi Labs Ltd, previously known as Bezoge Earth, under the game title of The Legends of Bezogia is an emerging cross-platform MMORPG play & earn blockchain game, available in Beta on PC, with support for iOS and Android devices coming soon.

About Cronos:

Cronos is the first EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain network built on the Cosmos SDK, supported by Crypto.com, Crypto.org, and more than 400+ app developers and partners. Cronos is building an open ecosystem where developers can create their own DeFi and GameFi applications, targeting a base of 70+ million users globally.







