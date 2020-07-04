Zions Bancorporation Announces 2020 Earnings Release Date Information for Q2, Q3, Q4

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (STL.News) Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) announced its expected earnings release dates for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020. Zions plans to report its earnings results after the NASDAQ market close on:

For the period – Earnings Release Conference Call Date and Time

Second Quarter 2020 – July 20, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Mountain Time)

Third Quarter 2020 – October 19, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Mountain Time)

Fourth Quarter 2020 – January 19, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Mountain Time)

Forward looking and other material information may be discussed on these conference calls.

Investors, analysts, media representatives, and the public are invited to listen to the conference call. Information on how to access this call will be posted to the company’s website at zionsbancorporation.com approximately two weeks in advance of the call. The webcast will be archived and available for 30 days.