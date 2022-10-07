Zephyr Review: Crypto Prediction Market. Make Forecasts And Earn – Coinpedia Fintech News

From what was described as a bubble and gained damning criticism from individuals, banks, and governments, the cryptocurrency industry has gained worldwide popularity. Companies, business organizations, and even governments have begun gaining rapid adoption.

it is no longer news that one could make money via crypto prediction. However, this article emphasizes how one can make money when the price falls.

Earning on cryptocurrency price predictions is consistently profitable. It will never go away; it is a low-risk endeavor, and you could make money regardless of the price drops.

But here’s the problem – cryptocurrency markets are volatile and risky. For this reason, investors could lose money up to 10 times faster than it was made. Many individuals hopped into bitcoin with the idea that the price would keep accelerating. But since November 2021, the markets have been bearish. For this reason, 40% of Bitcoin’s holders are currently experiencing financial losses, as per new statistics from Glassnode.

Additionally, the proportion increases even further if you exclude short-term investors and buyers who only began acquiring and speculating in Bitcoin in the last six months. The snag therefore persists – investors need to make profits despite protracted bearish market conditions. The good news is Zepher fixes this.

So, what is Zephyr?

Zephyr is a crypto prediction market, a booming network for synthesized trading or forecasting in the cryptocurrency market. In this case, speculations on cryptocurrency price changes are made with the expectation of earning money. There is no need to pay exorbitant transaction prices to buy the mostn financially-viable tokens. The platform uses comprehensive statistical information to enable users to profit from coin price increases and decreases.

Zephyr also attaches importance to predicting as a ‘gaming ethos,’ rewarding cryptocurrency lovers for their efforts with ideas culled from the game-based achievement benefits and allowing them to employ the following new functions.

– Guessing Space: With this feature, one no longer needs to risk buying coins or paying gas fees. With Zephyr, users have 30% more chances to profit than in classic trading. Also, a user can make up to x10 profits within 2 days using the Zephyr cryptocurrency market forecast.

– Versatile Market Sentiment Analytics: Zephyr employs the Wisdom of Crowd data & KOLs Sentiment (Opinion) Screening to provide the crypto community with a complex set of unique yet valuable market analytics.

– Copy-Guessing Trading: Here, individuals can Invest or follow their guessing MVP to make a profit together

– Zephyr Earn: This involves DeFi-related staking and liquidity-providing programs, as well as Personal Performance Gamification, which opens even more profit making opportunities for crypto enthusiasts of various education and knowledge level.

Advantages of Zephyr Forecasts over Classic Trading

1. The unique Zephyr system minimizes the likelihood of risks and increases the chance of earning.

2. Unlike trading, there is no division into ‘bearish’ or ‘bullish.’ You participate in pools with users who have the same opportunities as you.

3. Unlike trading, where at best you will make 10% profit in a week, on Zephyr, you can make x2 per day in one pool. And you can participate in 5 pools simultaneously

4. 30% more success odds to win;

5. 60% risk off.

How Zephyr Makes Crypto Forecasts and Helps You Earn

Zephyr is designed to match the growing demand for artificial intelligence for profitable trading. It is built with different features which users can use as strategies to expand their financial opportunities. Zephyr recognizes that traders vary based on a wide range of factors like schedule, personality profile, age, etc. Therefore, it offers a dynamic set of options as routes for analyzing the markets and taking positions on the platform. These sets of options are categorized in steps which include;

Step 1: Crypto Technical Analysis



Technical analysis is a central aspect of market analysis for accurate trading execution. Therefore, in prediction markets, Zephyr deploys robust tools to analyze what the price of a cryptocurrency will be per time with arguably flawless accuracy. Zephyr also notes that Fundamental analysis could cause erratic volatility in the markets, enabling it to speculate the value of a token on a specific date

Step 2: Analyze The Best Crypto Price Predictor on Zephyr



With the intelligent feature, every user can study the profiles and pools of other users, focusing on the strongest to place bets with minimal risks.

Step 3: Analyze Opinion Leaders: Crypto analysts and bloggers



Opinion leaders are everywhere; cryptocurrency traders, cryptanalysts, and hodlers actively maintain their social media and blogging platforms. Zephyr aggregates their opinions and assess their performance to inform crypto traders and investors they can trust. You can also forecast the future more accurately by concentrating on the viewpoint of the most knowledgeable

Step 4: How to ?reate Your Own Pool or Join any Other?

Every user can either create their own pool for one of the coins on the platform on the selected date or join any existing one. Coins for which you can make a prediction include; BTC; ETH; BNB; SOL; XRP; ADA.

You could also create pools for any date, including for a year or more!

Zephyr’s Reward System: Bonuses program

At the moment, there are several ways on the platform to get a USD bonus and make predictions with them:

1. Welcome Bonus. To receive $10 to your account, you need to register, invite a friend to register on the platform, and subscribe to social networks.

2. Deposit Bonus. When replenishing your account with $50, you will receive an additional $10; When replenishing your account with $100, you will receive an additional $20; When filling your account with $250, you will receive an additional $25; When you reload your account with $500, you will receive an additional $50.

3. Referral Campaign. For each referral whose trading volume reaches a certain level, the user receives a bonus:

– $5,000 trading volume = $20 bonus;

– $25,000 trading volume = $40 bonus;

– $50,000 trading volume = $60 bonus;

Do well to note that the most active users of the week receive additional bonuses from the platform; the amount of bounties may change.

