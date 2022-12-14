Your 2023 Financial Calendar

Croatia will become the 20th country to adopt the euro, waving goodbye to the kuna. The conversion rate will be 7.53450 kuna to €1.

January 2

The first Monday of the new year is a Bank Holiday – a substitute day for New Year’s Day, which falls on a Sunday.

January 31

This is the deadline for submitting self-assessment tax returns in the UK. It is also the day of the first meeting of the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The Fed’s meeting lasts two days – in this case January 31 and February 1 – after which the committee announces whether it has taken action to change US interest rates.

February

February 2

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets for the first time since its December meeting, and for the first time in 2023, a day after the Fed. The committee is also publishing the February Monetary Policy Report. The MPC is responsible for making decisions about the UK’s bank rate.

The same day, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) holds its first monetary policy meeting of the year in Frankfurt. The council will have met in January too, but only to discuss non-monetary policies.

March

We can expect the UK government to announce a spring Budget sometime around March, though November’s autumn statement was a Budget in all but name.

March 16

The European Central Bank has its second monetary policy meeting of the year.

March 21-22

The FOMC meets to discuss monetary policy in the US. This meeting is associated with a summary of economic projections.

March 23

The Bank of England’s MPC is again meeting to discuss monetary policy.

March 29

The US budget, or “The President’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget”, also falls in March.

April

April 5

Early April marks the end of the UK financial calendar and the end of the tax year.

The government’s Energy Price Guarantee and the Energy Bill Relief Scheme will end. The government has however launched a review into how to continue supporting businesses and households with energy bills after this.

April 6

The new tax year 2023/2024 begins and a host of measures announced in the Autumn Statement come into force. These include:

1) The triple-lock on pensions is back, and benefits will now increase with inflation.

2) The top 45% tax rate will now apply to anyone earning over £125,000 instead of £150,000 (excluding Scotland).

3) The tax-free allowance for dividend income is reduced to £1,000 – a year from this it will be reduced further, down to £500. There are also changes to capital gains tax allowances.

April 7

After these changes it’s only right we get some time off – April 7 is Good Friday.

April 10

Easter Monday falls on the 10th, giving you the long weekend to read up on all the new tax rules and plan how to make the most of your ISA allowance this year.

May

May 1

Early May bank holiday. The month is usually full of Bank Holidays, and it’s only fitting that it starts with a day off.

May 2-3

Meanwhile, in the US, the month kicks off with another two-day Fed meeting to decide on interest rates.

May 4

The day after the US, the ECB will make a decision on its interest rate.

May 7

During the Autumn Statement in November, chancellor Jeremy Hunt revealed that the findings of the 2021 state pension age review will be published in early 2023. While the exact publishing date was not set, the deadline is May 7.

May 8

Last year we had an extra bank holiday in May to celebrate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and 70 years on the throne. This year, we get a Monday off for King Charles III’s coronation.

May 11

That same week, the Bank’s MPC is having another meeting to discuss interest rates and will be publishing its second report of the year.

May 29

As the month draws to a close, this will be our Spring bank holiday.

June

June 13-14

The fourth FOMC meeting of the year, and the second economic projection for the US.

June 15

The ECB’s Governing Council meets in Frankfurt again for a monetary policy decision.

June 18

General election in Turkey – the country will vote to elect a president and a parliament.

June 22

Another MPC meeting.

July

An Greek election will be held by July 2023, although the exact date is not yet clear.

July 25-26

The FOMC meets to discuss monetary policy.

July 27

ECB monetary policy meeting.

August

August 3

This Thursday, the BoE’s MPC meets again and publishes its August Monetary Policy Report.

August 28

After almost three months without, the last Monday in August is our Summer bank holiday, and the last one before Christmas.

September

September 14

ECB Governing Council interest rate meeting.

September 19-20

FOMC interest rate meeting, associated with a summary of economic projections.

September 21

MPC interest rate meeting.

October

October 26

The ECB’s council has met several times this year in Frankfurt, but this time, the monetary policy meeting will take place in Athens.

October 31 – November 1

The penultimate FOMC meeting of 2023.

November

November 2

The penultimate MPC meeting also brings with it a November report – the last of 2023.

December

December 12-13

The Fed’s FOMC meets for the last time of the year, and releases its final economic projection of the year.

December 14

The last meeting of the year for the Bank of England’s policy committee.

This also coincides with the ECB’s last 2023 meeting on monetary policy, which takes place in Frankfurt.

December 25

Christmas Day falls on a Monday in 2023, making that day a bank holiday.

December 26

Boxing Day is the last bank holiday of the year.