Your 2023 Financial Calendar

Croatia will become the 20th country to adopt the euro, waving goodbye to the kuna. The conversion rate will be 7.53450 kuna to €1.
January 2
The first Monday of the new year is a Bank Holiday – a substitute day for New Year’s Day, which falls on a Sunday.
January 31
This is the deadline for submitting self-assessment tax returns in the UK. It is also the day of the first meeting of the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The Fed’s meeting lasts two days – in this case January 31 and February 1 – after which the committee announces whether it has taken action to change US interest rates.
February
February 2
The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets for the first time since its December meeting, and for the first time in 2023, a day after the Fed. The committee is also publishing the February Monetary Policy Report. The MPC is responsible for making decisions about the UK’s bank rate.
The same day, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) holds its first monetary policy meeting of the year in Frankfurt. The council will have met in January too, but only to discuss non-monetary policies.
March
We can expect the UK government to announce a spring Budget sometime around March, though November’s autumn statement was a Budget in all but name.
March 16
The European Central Bank has its second monetary policy meeting of the year.
March 21-22
The FOMC meets to discuss monetary policy in the US. This meeting is associated with a summary of economic projections.
March 23
The Bank of England’s MPC is again meeting to discuss monetary policy.
March 29
The US budget, or “The President’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget”, also falls in March.
April
April 5
Early April marks the end of the UK financial calendar and the end of the tax year.
The government’s Energy Price Guarantee and the Energy Bill Relief Scheme will end. The government has however launched a review into how to continue supporting businesses and households with energy bills after this.
April 6
The new tax year 2023/2024 begins and a host of measures announced in the Autumn Statement come into force. These include:
1) The triple-lock on pensions is back, and benefits will now increase with inflation.
2) The top 45% tax rate will now apply to anyone earning over £125,000 instead of £150,000 (excluding Scotland).
3) The tax-free allowance for dividend income is reduced to £1,000 – a year from this it will be reduced further, down to £500. There are also changes to capital gains tax allowances.
April 7
After these changes it’s only right we get some time off – April 7 is Good Friday.
April 10
Easter Monday falls on the 10th, giving you the long weekend to read up on all the new tax rules and plan how to make the most of your ISA allowance this year.
May
May 1
Early May bank holiday. The month is usually full of Bank Holidays, and it’s only fitting that it starts with a day off.
May 2-3
Meanwhile, in the US, the month kicks off with another two-day Fed meeting to decide on interest rates.
May 4
The day after the US, the ECB will make a decision on its interest rate.
May 7
During the Autumn Statement in November, chancellor Jeremy Hunt revealed that the findings of the 2021 state pension age review will be published in early 2023. While the exact publishing date was not set, the deadline is May 7.
May 8
Last year we had an extra bank holiday in May to celebrate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and 70 years on the throne. This year, we get a Monday off for King Charles III’s coronation.
May 11
That same week, the Bank’s MPC is having another meeting to discuss interest rates and will be publishing its second report of the year.
May 29
As the month draws to a close, this will be our Spring bank holiday.
June
June 13-14
The fourth FOMC meeting of the year, and the second economic projection for the US.
June 15
The ECB’s Governing Council meets in Frankfurt again for a monetary policy decision.
June 18
General election in Turkey – the country will vote to elect a president and a parliament.
June 22
Another MPC meeting.
July
An Greek election will be held by July 2023, although the exact date is not yet clear.
July 25-26
The FOMC meets to discuss monetary policy.
July 27
ECB monetary policy meeting.
August
August 3
This Thursday, the BoE’s MPC meets again and publishes its August Monetary Policy Report.
August 28
After almost three months without, the last Monday in August is our Summer bank holiday, and the last one before Christmas.
September
September 14
ECB Governing Council interest rate meeting.
September 19-20
FOMC interest rate meeting, associated with a summary of economic projections.
September 21
MPC interest rate meeting.
October
October 26
The ECB’s council has met several times this year in Frankfurt, but this time, the monetary policy meeting will take place in Athens.
October 31 – November 1
The penultimate FOMC meeting of 2023.
November
November 2
The penultimate MPC meeting also brings with it a November report – the last of 2023.
December
December 12-13
The Fed’s FOMC meets for the last time of the year, and releases its final economic projection of the year.
December 14
The last meeting of the year for the Bank of England’s policy committee.
This also coincides with the ECB’s last 2023 meeting on monetary policy, which takes place in Frankfurt.
December 25
Christmas Day falls on a Monday in 2023, making that day a bank holiday.
December 26
Boxing Day is the last bank holiday of the year.
