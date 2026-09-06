York Space Systems Faces Investor Class Action

DENVER, CO – September 6, 2026 (STL.News) York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE: YSS) is facing a federal securities class action lawsuit alleging that the aerospace and defense company and certain officers made materially false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information concerning the functionality of satellite software and risks involving contracts with the Pentagon’s Space Development Agency.

The lawsuit, Ianelli v. York Space Systems Inc., et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-04074, was filed August 31, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5.

Investors potentially covered by the action include those who purchased or otherwise acquired York Space common stock pursuant to or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus associated with the company’s January 2026 initial public offering, as well as investors who acquired York Space securities between January 29, 2026, and May 11, 2026, inclusive.

Eligible investors must file their motion to be appointed lead plaintiff by October 30, 2026.

York Space Systems IPO

York Space Systems operates in the space and defense industry and supplies satellites and satellite-related services. According to information cited in the litigation, the company completed its initial public offering on or around January 29, 2026, selling approximately 18.5 million shares at $34 per share.

The complaint focuses in part on statements associated with the IPO and subsequent statements concerning Space’s technology, operations, and relationship with the Space Development Agency, or SDA.

According to the complaint, York’s fiscal 2025 revenue came largely from projects contracted by the U.S. federal government’s Pentagon’s SDA, much of it through the agency’s Transport Layer program.

That level of government-related revenue makes developments involving the SDA potentially significant to investors’ financial prospects.

The lawsuit alleges that statements in York’s registration statement and during the class period failed to adequately disclose risks involving the company’s satellite software and its government contracts.

These claims remain allegations and have not been established as facts by a court.

What the York Space Systems Lawsuit Alleges

According to the complaint, defendants allegedly made false or misleading statements or failed to disclose material adverse information concerning Space’s business, operations, and prospects.

The complaint specifically alleges Space’s onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before certain satellites were launched. It further alleges that this situation created York’s contracts with the Space Development Agency.

The lawsuit contends that, because of those alleged circumstances, certain positive statements about York’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

The allegations received increased attention following the publication of a May 11 report by short seller Wolfpack Research.

According to court-related summaries of the case, Wolfpack cited former York employees while questioning the readiness of mission-critical software aboard the company’s satellites and the implications for York’s SDA business. Wolfpack also questioned whether dissatisfaction with York could have influenced Pentagon decisions about future SDA programs.

The claims contained in the Wolfpack report should likewise be understood as allegations and assertions from a short seller and its cited sources, rather than findings made by a government agency or court.

YSS Shares Fell Following York’s Report

York’s stock declined after the May 11 report was published.

According to information published by firms tracking the litigation, York shares fell $3.91, or approximately 10.9%, to close at $31.97 on May 12, 2026.

The decline became substantially larger in the following months.

By the time the federal action was commenced on August 31, York shares had traded as low as about $9.33, down more than the company’s $34 IPO price, according to lawsuit information published by investor-rights firms.

A company’s stock price does not by itself establish securities fraud. Plaintiffs in securities litigation generally must establish the legal elements applicable to their claims, and defendants have opportunities to contest the allegations.

October 30 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Investors covered by the lawsuit have until October 30, 2026, to file a motion asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado to appoint them as lead plaintiff.

The lead plaintiff generally acts on behalf of the proposed investor class and helps direct the litigation, including selecting and overseeing counsel.

Importantly, investors do not necessarily have to become lead plaintiff to potentially participate in a future recovery if a class is ultimately certified and money is recovered through a settlement or judgment.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman specifically states that an investor’s ability to share in a potential recovery does not require serving as lead plaintiff.

Investors also have no guarantee they will recover money. Securities class actions can be dismissed, litigated for years, settled, or proceed through other stages before any recovery becomes available.

Multiple Law Firms Announce York Investor Actions

Numerous shareholder-rights and securities litigation firms have announced that they are investigating claims, informing investors about the existing action, or seeking potential clients in connection with York Space Systems.

STL.News identified the following firms as of September 6:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC — The firm issued the September 6 investor notice that prompted this report and says it is representing investors in securities class actions on a contingency-fee basis.

— The firm issued the September 6 investor notice that prompted this report and says it is representing investors in securities class actions on a contingency-fee basis. Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. — The firm lists the York matter as a filed securities class action in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, with an August 31 filing date and October 30 lead plaintiff deadline.

— The firm lists the York matter as a filed securities class action in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, with an August 31 filing date and October 30 lead plaintiff deadline. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP — BFA announced that a class action had been filed against York and certain senior executives and is seeking investors who may have suffered losses.

— BFA announced that a class action had been filed against York and certain senior executives and is seeking investors who may have suffered losses. Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC — KSF issued an investor notice concerning the York litigation and the October 30 application deadline.

— KSF issued an investor notice concerning the York litigation and the October 30 application deadline. Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP — Kaplan Fox announced that the class action had been filed and encouraged York investors to contact the firm concerning their legal rights.

— Kaplan Fox announced that the class action had been filed and encouraged York investors to contact the firm concerning their legal rights. Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz — The firm announced the York securities fraud class action and identified the same IPO purchasers, with a Jan. 29-May 11 class period and an October 30 lead plaintiff deadline.

— The firm announced the York securities fraud class action and identified the same IPO purchasers, with a Jan. 29-May 11 class period and an October 30 lead plaintiff deadline. Portnoy Law Firm — Portnoy issued an investor alert concerning the York class action and the October 30 deadline.

— Portnoy issued an investor alert concerning the York class action and the October 30 deadline. Pomerantz LLP — Pomerantz maintains a York Space Systems securities class action page identifying the Jan. 29-May 11 class period and October 30 motion deadline.

— Pomerantz maintains a York Space Systems securities class action page identifying the Jan. 29-May 11 class period and October 30 motion deadline. Faruqi & Faruqi LLP — The firm says it is investigating potential claims involving York and is reminding investors about the October 30 deadline in the already-filed federal securities action.

— The firm says it is investigating potential claims involving York and is reminding investors about the October 30 deadline in the already-filed federal securities action. Johnson Fistel, PLLP — Johnson Fistel identifies the case as Ianelli v. York Space Systems Inc., et al. and is seeking investors interested in discussing their rights under the pending action.

— Johnson Fistel identifies the case as Ianelli v. York Space Systems Inc., et al. and is seeking investors interested in discussing their rights under the pending action. Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. — Kehoe published information about the filed action, including the case number, alleged violations of federal securities laws, and allegations concerning York’s onboard software.

Multiple law firms publishing investor notices does not necessarily mean multiple separate class actions have been filed. In securities litigation, numerous firms commonly solicit potential plaintiffs or investigate claims arising from the same underlying federal lawsuit.

Investors should therefore distinguish between the actual lawsuit filed in federal court and promotional notices or investigations announced by individual law firms.

What Happens Next in the York Lawsuit

One of the next significant procedural dates is October 30, when the period for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is scheduled to expire.

The court may then consider competing motions for lead plaintiff and determine who should represent the proposed class. The litigation could subsequently involve motions to dismiss, discovery, and other proceedings, depending on how the defendants respond and how the court rules.

No determination of liability has been made merely because the complaint was filed.

The defendants are entitled to contest the allegations, and plaintiffs ultimately bear the burden of establishing their claims under applicable securities laws.

The case is significant because it raises questions about investor disclosures, given York’s exposure to major U.S. government space and defense programs.

The allegations involving mission and payload software are particularly important because software is an essential component of modern satellite systems. At the same time, York’s dependence on SDA-related government projects makes the status of those programs potentially material to investors.

For shareholders, the central legal question will be whether York’s statements and disclosures made in connection with York’s IPO and during the subsequent class period complied with federal securities laws.

A federal court will decide that issue—not law firm assessments, short-seller reports, or changes in York’s stock price alone.

Investor Information

Company: York Space Systems Inc.

Ticker: NYSE: YSS

Case: Ianelli v. York Space Systems Inc. et al.

Case No.: 1:26-cv-04074

Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado

Filed: August 31, 2026

IPO price: $34 per share

Class period: January 29, 2026-May 11, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: October 30, 2026

Disclaimer: This article reports allegations contained in a securities class action complaint and related investor notices. The allegations have not been proven in court, and the filing of a lawsuit does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing or liability by York Space Systems Inc., its officers, or any other defendant. Nothing in this article constitutes legal, investment, or financial advice. Investors should consult qualified legal or financial professionals regarding their individual circumstances.