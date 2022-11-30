Yellen says she ‘misspoke’ in playing down chance of Twitter deal probe

Janet Yellen has given a strong indication that the US government is reviewing Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for potential national security risks, saying she “misspoke” in previous comments playing down the likelihood of such a probe.The US Treasury secretary’s remarks at a New York Times conference on Tuesday come after President Joe Biden said on November 9 that Musk’s “co-operation” with other countries was “worthy of being looked at” by American authorities.The following week, Yellen had told CBS News that the US had “no basis” to examine Musk’s finances, adding that she was not sure what Biden had “in mind” when he made those comments and was “not aware” of any concerns that would lead to a probe.But on Tuesday she walked that back. “Let me clarify. I misspoke,” Yellen said. “Let me say to the extent that there are international investments there, we have an agency within Treasury called Cfius [Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States] that does look at transactions that involve foreign investment in the United States to see if they create national security risk.”The Treasury secretary added: “We do not talk about particular transactions, but this agency does look carefully at transactions that could pose risks. I’m not going to say specifically what we are or aren’t looking at. We don’t comment on work that’s in progress. But if there are such risks, it would be appropriate for Cfius to have a look.”Securities filings show that Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia rolled over 35mn shares, or 3.5 per cent of the total shares of the public Twitter, into the new private company as part of Musk’s $44bn buyout. The position has drawn scrutiny from US politicians, including Chris Murphy, a senator from Connecticut, who expressed unease with the foreign ownership of the social media company and called for an investigation into the national security implications of the deal.

Cfius is chaired by the Treasury secretary but also includes representatives from other economic and national security agencies including the defence department. It is notoriously secretive, refusing to comment on whether or why a certain deal is being scrutinised.It can suggest changes to a deal to assuage national security concerns, or recommend that a transaction should be blocked altogether.Yellen’s comments come as Musk has faced mounting scrutiny from multiple regulators worldwide since taking the helm at Twitter. Several Democratic lawmakers have called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the company over its compliance with privacy and safety rules under Musk, who has fired more than half the workforce. The FTC has said it is “tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern”.European regulators and the Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, the lead European privacy watchdog, have also raised similar concerns regarding Musk.