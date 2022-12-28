'Worst could be behind' Buffalo as temperatures rise across US: Live updates



The worst of the historic winter weather is likely behind western New York as temperatures were forecast to rise Wednesday and allow the region to thaw, a trend meteorologists say was set to spread across large swaths of the U.S.The death toll in Erie County, which contains Buffalo — the area hardest hit in the storm — stood at 31 on Tuesday evening. The reported deaths included at least seven people who died due to having no heat and three who were found in vehicles, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.Along with burying the city with more than 50 inches of snow since Christmas Eve, the storm carried frigid temperatures and extreme winds — with gusts measured stronger than 70 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service. Those conditions were expected to dissipate Wednesday as temperatures rise into the 40s and 50s throughout next week, allowing the region to slowly thaw and return to normal. While snow wasn’t in the forecast, some rain was, which along with melted snow, could bring some slight flooding.”It looks like the worst could be behind them,” Brian Thompson, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, told USA TODAY.Conditions across the U.S. were also expected to warm, with some areas, including the Midwest, seeing temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average, Thompson said. “It’s going to be a drastic switch, which is good and I’d guess welcome,” Thompson added. More weather news from USA TODAY: Flight cancellations continue, with most scrutiny on Southwest On Wednesday, 2,750 flights were canceled within, into, or out of the U.S., according to FlightAware, leaving thousands of travelers stranded at airports across the country. And already over 2,300 flights were cancelled for Thursday.President Joe Biden said his administration would hold airlines accountable for the mass cancellations and directed travelers to the Department of Transportation to see if they were eligible for compensation. The Department of Transportation said it would examine Southwest Airlines’ cancellations in particular, which accounted for the majority of disruptions.Airlines could see further problems later in the week as temperatures rise east of the Rocky Mountains and fog becomes a larger factor.FLIGHTS CANCELED:1,000 Southwest flyers sleep overnight at Denver airport Storm surpasses death toll in 1977 Buffalo-area blizzard The growing death toll in the Buffalo area reached a grim milestone Tuesday after it surpassed the death toll in the Blizzard of January 1977 — widely regarded as the region’s worst storm in recent history that killed 29 people over four days, including 12 who were found frozen in stranded cars, The Associated Press reported.The storm had surprisingly little snowfall, only about 12 inches in Buffalo, but brought sustained, deadly cold temperatures into the area for weeks. Blizzard-condition winds lasted for nine consecutive hours, with zero visibility for 13 consecutive hours.Powerful winds instead blew loose snow from previous storms from frozen Lake Erie onto land, creating huge snowdrifts and fully burying houses and cars.The 1977 “storm is the benchmark storm for the Buffalo area,” Thompson said. “This storm certainly seems like it now has become the deadliest storm in the Buffalo area.” Thompson noted decades of blizzards across the U.S. that have left hundreds dead, including the 1993 Storm of the Century, which killed more than 300 people in more than a dozen states. It is regarded as the second-most costliest winter storm on record, according to federal weather records. Contributing: Cady Stanton, USA TODAY