Women In Construction, Tell Your Friends

BOISE, Idaho (STL.News) – CBH Homes is proud to be 70% women, breaking the norm of the “male dominated construction industry”. According to the Labor Force Statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor, women make up only 10.3% of the construction workforce. CBH is defying those odds and raising the bar. When walking the halls of CBH you won’t be surprised to find a female around every corner. From the Vice President to CFO on to construction managers you’ll find strong women in these positions.

“Here at CBH Homes, we’re changing the perception of women in the industry. We see that we need to bring women in and are striving to do that with our first ever, Girls Build Summer Camp sponsored by CBH Homes,” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.

Girls Build is a summer camp for girls ages 8-14 where in one week they learn the basics of building including carpentry, plumbing, electricity, concrete and more! CBH recognizes how crucial it is to bring young girls in contact with the construction industry and is excited to partner with Girls Build.

“This International Women’s Day, we want to acknowledge and celebrate all the women at CBH. You are a strong, powerhouse of a group, breaking barriers, striving for more, making CBH a better place and looking good while doing it,” raves Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. “This is for all the women out there, today is for you!”

It’s evident that not only is the company succeeding but growing rapidly and looking to expand even further. As CBH Homes hits record selling numbers, they’re continuously hiring and looking to fill 20-30 positions this spring and invite the women out there, whether they’re in the construction industry or looking to make a change, to check out CBH Homes and see what it’s all about.

During one-week summer camps, girls learn the basics of building, including carpentry, plumbing, electricity, concrete and much more! Girls have fun with other girls their age, and learn from skilled female instructors. Over the week, girls learn basic building skills, but grow their curiosity and their confidence.

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 28 years, is Idaho’s #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, ranked #37 in the nation, and proudly working with over 20,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923