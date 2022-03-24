Women and Girls’ Education in Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

Education is a human right, and the United States rejects the Taliban’s excuses for reversing their commitment to the people of Afghanistan that all Afghans would be able to return to school at all levels today. As many girls and women were returning to secondary classrooms across the country, they were told to go home until further notice. We stand with Afghan girls and their families, who see education as a path to realizing the full potential of Afghanistan’s society and economy.

This decision by the Taliban, if it is not swiftly reversed, will profoundly harm the Afghan people, the country’s prospects for economic growth, and the Taliban’s ambition to improve their relations with the international community.