With Big Eyes Eyes Coin Hitting $10M In Its Presale, Crypto Market Seems To Be Recovering From Bitcoin Losses – newsbtc.com

The FTX-induced crypto crash led to a panic in the market. Investors cashed out their assets to save their sinking ships. And when you think about it, all harm was done by some reckless kids sitting in the Bahamas. When the market crashes, Bitcoin (BTC) crashes; or vice versa.

However, it might be too soon to write off crypto. In the past decade, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have shown the world that possibilities are endless. Take NFTs, for example. They single-handedly changed the course of several industries: art, gaming and finance. So much so that traditional financial institutions are rethinking their future strategies to stay in business. But now, with the FTX controversy, the crypto market is trying to earn the trust of investors again.

To quote Coldplay, everything’s not lost. A new meme token in the market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), seems to be guiding the crypto market through the dark tunnel towards the shimmering light. Having raised $10M in its presale, Big Eyes Coin is making a strong statement.

Big Eyes Coin: Cat Will Save The World

Quite a serious competitor for DogeCoin and ShibaInu? / Big Eyes (BIG) a New Meme Token

With its cute cat mascot, Big Eyes Coin intends to pour wealth into the DeFi (Decentralised Finance) ecosystem. Considering the rise of DeFi, it is imperative that a successful presale token, such as Big Eyes Coin, would dive into the DeFi ecosystem to reconstruct it, resurrect it and reimagine it.

But it’s not just a DeFi crypto. Big Eyes Coin intends to be a one-stop shop for all your crypto needs and wants. With a fully-integrated NFT club, BIG token owners will be able to exchange digital assets and win several rewards by taking part in the competitions.

The meme token will also be giving tough competition to ApeCoin’s (APE) Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) with its NFT collection Sushi Crew. The collection will comprise ten carefully designed NFT projects featuring the cat mascot taking to the sea.

Bitcoin: Should You Invest?

Bitcoin is the pioneer in the crypto market. Launched in 2009, Bitcoin has since evolved and paved the way for several coins, such as Ethereum and Litecoin. It will be difficult to ignore Bitcoin as its fluctuation affects the entire ecosystem.

They say — buy the dip. And that’s exactly what one should do while investing. While Bitcoin has red charts, investors will be looking to pour money over this old horse so that in near future it provides excellent returns.

Big-Eyed Cat Provides Utility

Big Eyes Coin has secured a CEX launch; hence it will be easier for users to navigate the exchange. CEX also ensures that there won’t be any slippage charges while investing. Moreover, investors have been interested in Big Eyes Coin for its sustainability goals. The meme token has pledged to save the oceans by donating to ocean preservation projects.

To Summarise

Big Eyes Coin is leading the market with its exceptional road map and features. Raising $10M in the presale shows that the coin has earned the trust of crypto enthusiasts even in the dark times. It’s only a matter of time before it begins to create umpteen wealth for its investors.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.