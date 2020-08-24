Wisconsin Governor Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen Marine Eric A. Bath

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers today ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in honor of Oak Creek native and United States Marine Corps. service member, Private First Class Eric A. Bath.

“Pfc. Bath was motivated to serve his country, finding his passion and desire to serve from a young age and working diligently to do so,” said Gov. Evers. “Pfc. Bath was a cherished son, brother, grandson, and member of his church community and had a deep love for his friends, family, and country. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we join his loved ones and community in mourning this profound loss and honor his memory, his ambition, his bravery, and his service.”

Pfc. Bath passed away on June 30, 2020 at 19 years old when an amphibious assault vehicle carrying 15 Marines and one Navy sailor sank off the coast of Southern California during a training exercise. His interest in military service began from a young age and in his senior year of high school, Pfc. Bath transferred to online learning in order to prepare to enlist immediately following graduation. He joined the United States Marine Corps. on July 29, 2019 and earned the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal while serving.

Pfc. Bath will be laid to rest on Tues., Aug. 25, 2020 in Union Grove, Wisconsin.