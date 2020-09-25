Wisconsin; Casey Welk Indicted for Distributing Child Pornography

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that on September 15, 2020, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Casey Welk (age: 23) of Appleton, Wisconsin.

According to the indictment, in December of 2019, Welk knowingly distributed pornographic images of prepubescent children. Welk is charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography, contrary to Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252A(a)(2)(A). Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years of incarceration in federal prison. Welk was arraigned on September 24, 2020 before the federal district court in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

This case was investigated by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alexander E. Duros.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

