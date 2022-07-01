Passaic County Accountant, William Kawam Admits Subscribing to False Returns and Conspiring to Defraud United States

A Passaic County, New Jersey, man who was employed as a certified public accountant in northern New Jersey today admitted failing to disclose income on his tax returns, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

William Kawam, 57, of Hewitt, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo to an information charging him with subscribing to false tax returns and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

In 2015, Kawam and a conspirator undertook a scheme to conceal certain money from the IRS. The conspirator compensated Kawam for a portion of his accounting services by providing him with a credit card belonging to one of the conspirator’s businesses that Kawam could use for personal expenses. Kawam failed to report the charges as income, and the conspirator failed to report the charges as business expenses. Kawam failed to report $146,605 for tax years 2015, 2016, and 2017, resulting in a tax loss of approximately $54,400.

The count of subscribing to false tax returns to which Kawam pleaded guilty carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $100,000 fine; the conspiracy to defraud the United States count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 21, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of IRS – Criminal Investigation, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Tammy Tomlins, and special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Terence Reilly in Newark, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Economic Crimes Unit in Newark.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today