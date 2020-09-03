Why wearing safe and high-quality work boots are essential

(STL.News) Foot injuries can be painful, leading to time away from work or difficulty performing work. Wearing work boots or shoes can help prevent many foot injuries for carpenters, construction workers, loggers, plumbers, miners, and more, in these ways.

Protect Feed From Falling or Flying Objects

When employees carry heavy materials or work in dynamic environments where lots of people, vehicles, and machines work at once, flying and falling objects are common dangers. Protective shoes, such as steel-toe boots, can efficiently stop crushing injuries to the feet. Protect from:

Punctures

When employees could step on sharp objects or be struck by sharp objects from above, shoes with heavy-duty soles and thick stuff surrounding the foot provide the best protection. At construction worksites, many sharp objects might be in a person’s path by way of instance. A soft-soled shoe may not offer enough protection.

Machinery that has sharp areas or contains moving parts creates cutting risks. Workers in the logging sector, by way of instance, face dangers from chainsaws. If a chainsaw should happen to contact someone’s foot, then the result could be catastrophic. Logging boots required by OSHA under average –made with cut-resistant substance will protect those employees using chainsaws. These work boots are also waterproof or water repellant and encourage the ankles.

Electricity poses an assortment of risks at work. Employees could face potential electric shocks or collect static electricity, resulting in electrical sparks in specific environments.

To reduce electrical-related injuries, non-conductive footwear made from rubber, leather, or any materials that do not conduct electricity can be worn. In areas where the build-up of static on the body poses a hazard, anti-static or conductive footwear may be safer and healthier. These options will reduce the static that accumulates on the body, preventing static electrical sparks.

Avoid Slips, Trips & Falls

Falls can occur in any office and result in several accidents yearly. Businesses can take steps like implementing housekeeping measures and installing anti-slip floor tape to decrease these mishaps’ dangers. Proper footwear or work boots can also offer extra protection against slips, trips, and falls.

Shoes with proper traction will help prevent falls on the same level in slippery surroundings. They can also prevent falls from ladders, which can be all too common when individuals do not wear shoes with appropriate treads.

Prevent Fatigue

For employees who stand all day, especially on hard surfaces such as concrete, fatigue can be a real issue. Muscles in the feet, in addition to the legs, back, and other areas of the body, get tired, and the situation can be worsened when workers do not wear suitable footwear. This means workers will grow fatigued less rapidly. Less exhausted employees will be more alert, so they will probably do their jobs more safely and effectively.

Reducing the strain on muscles will also help protect against musculoskeletal disorders like chronic lower back pain.

Prevent Burns

Burns from a fire may occur in the office, but so can burns from chemicals and ordinary workplace surfaces like cement. Footwear made from durable materials will likely help prevent burns from chemical splashes, molten metal splashes, and other harmful substances that could injure the toes’ skin.

Protect from Extreme Weather

Most of us know that cold weather may cause injuries like frostbite and hypothermia, and those dangers should not be overlooked at work. Individuals working out in winter are in trouble, in addition to employees working in wet or refrigerated environments.

Moreover, the cold can exacerbate some less known workplace accidents. By way of instance, Raynaud’s Syndrome is a disorder where the palms can turn white from poor blood circulation. This illness, associated with vibration from power tool use, is made worse when workers are exposed to cold temperatures. Sometimes, this disorder can affect the toes, too, so keeping the feet warm and comfy in conjunction with other steps for keeping the body warm is vital.

Not all footwear is watertight or insulated to give protection against the cold, snow, and rain, so make sure to select shoe choices that are made from suitable materials.

Don’t overlook the OSHA Regulations

As you can see, footwear for the office provides many sorts of protection for employees. For these reasons, it is worth creating a foot protection program component of your workplace. It would be best if you also kept in mind that protective footwear is required in most work situations.

OSHA standard 29 CFR 1910.136(a) states:

Employers should ensure that affected employee uses protective footwear when working in areas where there’s a threat of foot injuries due to falling or rolling objects, or objects piercing the sole, or when using protective footwear will protect the affected employee in an electrical hazard, like a static-discharge or electric-shock hazard, that remains after the employer chooses other necessary protective steps.

Make sure your company follows the requirements and selects the suitable safety shoes. Doing this will enhance safety and comfort, which will make your employees happy, too.