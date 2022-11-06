Why Nifty outperformance doesn’t mean decoupling from global markets

Since last Diwali, the Indian equity markets have delivered an impressive performance. On the other hand, most key global indices, such as the US S&P 500 and the FTSE Emerging Market index, declined more than 20%, indicating that they are hovering in a bear market territory.

The US Tech index Nasdaq, too, is down by 29% in the last year, giving up most of the post-pandemic gains. Moreover, the Shanghai Composite index seems to be in an altogether different bear market territory, with the index giving up an entire decade’s gains. It is now trading in the range close to 2009 levels. In this challenging environment, the Indian equity markets have managed to really perform well, and only a handful of other markets, such as Brazil, Indonesia, and Thailand, have delivered a noteworthy performance.

This degree of outperformance by the Indian equities is a rarity, prompting many market participants to question its sustainability and to frequently point to a scenario in which the Indian market would undergo significant correction. The arguments typically cited for such correction are the non-sustainability of the valuation premium and the likely compression of multiples on account of the highest cost of funds. Some of these arguments seem grounded in logic, but we believe such logical arguments should also be backed by sound data and probabilities. While such data and probabilities are not intuitive, they have far greater consequences in predicting market outcomes than the only logical constructs.

Outperformance Not Decoupling

The Indian market has outperformed its global peers by a significant margin. However, this doesn’t imply that it has decoupled from the world markets. The Nifty50 has a 93% correlation with the US S&P 500 index, meaning that 93% of the time, the Nifty moves in the same direction as the S&P 500 index. However, this time around, the index declined much lesser than S&P 500 index, resulting in a significant outperformance over the latter. In conclusion, while Indian equities have outperformed, they have not decoupled from the world markets.

The Indian equities delivered average returns in the cycle of 2009-2019 as it faced several challenging phases. While 2011-14 was marked by a high degree of inflation and policy paralysis, 2014-19 was marred by balance sheet challenges as NPAs mounted up in the banks. Moreover, the Indian market also experienced the challenges induced by the demonetization, implementation of GST, and NBFC crisis.

Apart from these challenges in the past decade, 2020 turned out to be the biggest blow with the Covid-19 pandemic. All these challenges have had a significant impact on Indian equities. Thus, it can be surmised that Indian equities have undergone an intense period of cleansing, now showing sustainable results.

The return ratios across industries have improved significantly, implying that Indian businesses have become more efficient and sustainable. Moreover, the banking sector, including the PSU banks, has seen significant improvement in its balance sheet. Interestingly, over the last year, the PSU banks have outperformed the private banks by a substantial margin on account of notable improvement in their balance sheet quality and return ratios. PSU banks still comprise the larger part of the banking system, and improvement in the PSU banks bodes well for the overall Indian economy.

Outperformance is Sustainable

We firmly believe that the outperformance by the Indian equities is sustainable on account of India Inc’s fundamental strength of earnings and balance sheet quality. However, earnings variability has reduced significantly at an index level, and expectations continue to remain cautious. Interestingly, the Indian IT sector, which was expected to be the most impacted sector due to global inflationary pressures, has reported a decent set of numbers for Q2FY23.

The banking sector numbers have been very strong, with even the smaller PSU banks like reporting robust numbers. Other big companies like have also reported excellent performance. While there have been some misses like , , and , a significant downgrade in the earnings at the index level seems unlikely, considering that the hits and misses would negate each other’s impact.

Overall, the fundamental strength of Indian companies is becoming more and more evident. Keeping this view in mind, we reiterate our belief that the current market outperformance by the Indian equity will sustain. And along similar lines of thought, it also looks pretty likely that the market could touch new highs by the end of this fiscal year.

Naveen Kulkarni is the Chief Investment Officer of Axis Securities PMS

