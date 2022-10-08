Why Meme Coins Are the Way Forward in the Crypto Market – Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. | – Bitcoinist

In an era just after the global Covid-19 pandemic, people are trying to figure out how to connect again. This can be seen in all walks of life, including crypto. Meme coins provide a sense of community and connection for those interested in cryptocurrencies, which is one of the main reasons they are so well-liked. People can connect with others that appreciate meme culture and have a similar sense of humour with these coins.

These coins serve as a means for many people to connect with others who share their interests and foster a feeling of community. They can develop communities. Meme coins allow people to connect with others that appreciate meme culture and have a similar sense of humour. Of these meme coins, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have created their specific communities already.

How did Dogecoin (DOGE) create a community for itself?

Dogecoin (DOGE) was released in 2013, only four years after Bitcoin (BTC). Initially, the coin didn’t receive much traction and wasn’t very popular for quite a while. However, after tweeting out a company poll where they asked Elon Musk to be their new CEO in 2019, things began to change. Musk replied to this tweet positively, and his enormous following saw them and became aware of Dogecoin. After this, not only did Elon Musk continue talking about this coin, but more and more people started purchasing Dogecoin.

These people curated a goal of making the coin hit a price of $1, which unfortunately has yet to happen. However, this goal caused people invested in the memes made of Dogecoin and its mascot to come together. Eventually, they spread the word of Dogecoin far enough that it is now the tenth most popular coin on Coin Market Cap and is the most popular meme coin at the moment.

Where did Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) community come from?

Shiba Inu was released in 2020, shortly after Dogecoin (DOGE) increased exponentially in popularity. The concept of a new niche within the crypto market appealed to many, so more meme coins were being curated. Shiba Inu (SHIB) wanted to appeal to a community similar to Dogecoin, people who love internet jokes and memes as much as they love dogs. Hence creating a coin with the name Shiba Inu.

However, Shiba Inu (SHIB) wanted to make their community a tad different. The coin decided on using the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain instead of the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain. This is because Dogecoin utilises the Bitcoin blockchain and would split the community into two instead of two slightly different communities for each coin. The difference in the blockchain is essential as people can invest using their preferred blockchain whilst also remaining in a similarly minded community, achieving the best of both worlds.

How Is Big Eyes Coin (Big) Going to Build a Community?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is also a meme coin in its pre-sale stage. So what makes them any different? This meme coin has a different target community in mind, cat lovers! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) revolves around its adorable anime-style cat mascot, which was made specifically to promote cuteness as a form of currency and not as an inherently bad thing. This also means Big Eyes Coin has the potential to form a community with many interests; those who like cute things, cat lovers or anime lovers.

Big Eyes Coin doesn’t stop there; the coin also aims to be appealing to those who are environmentally conscious but want to invest in cryptocurrency. By utilising the Ethereum blockchain, Big Eyes Coin lessens its carbon footprint by a whopping 99%. Alongside this, it is putting away 5% of its total BIG tokens aside to donate to ocean-saving charities. As the coin is so different from the dog-based meme coins that are available on the crypto market at the moment, it’s highly likely it will make a massive community of their own environmentally friendly cat lovers.

To Summarise

Meme coins have become so popular as they create a community of like-minded people with similar interests and humour who like to invest in crypto. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and eventually Big Eyes Coin will have a large community that propels the coin’s growth regardless of other factors.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.