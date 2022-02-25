Why Is Physical Activity And Nutrition Important?

Health Impact of Nutrition, Physical Activity:

(STL.NEWS) The truth is that physical activity and nutrition are essential to a healthy body and a healthy mind. Eating a nutritious diet and having physical activity are two of the most important things you can do to be and stay healthy at any age.

Good diet, exercise, and healthy body weight are essential parts of a person’s overall health and well-being. Together, these can help decrease a person’s risk of developing serious health conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

Why Physical Activity is Important?

Physical activity and exercise are crucial for your body. There are many physical as well as psychological and emotional benefits that come with daily physical activity. Not only will exercise help you maintain a healthy weight, or even decrease excess weight, you will have more energy, improve your mood, and feel better when you are consistently active.

Engaging in regular physical activity and exercise has many benefits to your body and can help protect you from many diseases:

Heart disease, leading to heart attack or stroke

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Obesity

Back pain

Osteoporosis (bone loss)

Physical activity improves mental health conditions, including

Depression

Anxiety

Stress

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Trauma

Higher Self-Esteem

There are other surprising benefits that exercise provides:

Sharper Memory

Improved Concertation

Better Sleep

More Energy

Stronger Resilience to Cope

Better Immune System

Why Nutrition is Important?

Good nutrition is just as important as exercise for your overall health. By Improving your diet, you will enjoy increased energy levels, a stronger immune system, and generally feel good more often. A nutritious and balanced diet of lean proteins, carbs, and good fats can help you eliminate extra weight and reduce your risk of many diseases:

A Protein , is needed to maintain and rebuild tissues such as muscles.

, is needed to maintain and rebuild tissues such as muscles. Carbohydrate , which is the body’s preferred source of energy.

, which is the body’s preferred source of energy. Fat , which also provides energy.

, which also provides energy. Water, to replace water lost through activity.

Eating a diet that is varied, balanced, and moderate can provide you with all the nutrients the body needs without getting too much or too little of any one nutrient.

Balance means eating the recommended number of servings from each food group most days.

means eating the recommended number of servings from each food group most days. Variety within each food group (for example, eating different fruits from the fruit group instead of eating only apples) ensures that you will get all the nutrients you need no one food provides every nutrient. Eating a wide variety of foods will also help you avoid eating too much of any substance that may be harmful.

within each food group (for example, eating different fruits from the fruit group instead of eating only apples) ensures that you will get all the nutrients you need no one food provides every nutrient. Eating a wide variety of foods will also help you avoid eating too much of any substance that may be harmful. Moderation means eating a little of everything but nothing in excess. All foods can fit into a healthy diet if you eat everything in moderation.

Another important aspect of good nutrition is calcium, which keeps your teeth and bones strong. Dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt are a great source of calcium.

Try lower-fat options to keep your overall fat intake down. Dark green vegetables like broccoli are also rich in calcium. There are also fortified foods available, which means that the makers of these foods have purposely increased the nutrition levels through vitamins and minerals. Examples of fortified foods include some soy products, bread, and cereals.

For a better understanding of your own nutritional requirements, talk to a dietitian.