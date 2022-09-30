Why is Parliament in recess and when will it return?

The UK economy has been in turmoil since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng revealed details of his mini-budget last week.

The value of the pound dropped to $1.05 on Wednesday after the Bank of England announced it would buy government debt to stabilise the economy.

Speaking to reporters, the Labour leader said the move by the Bank of England to launch a temporary bond-buying programme to prevent “material risk” to UK financial stability was “very serious”.

Sir Keir said: “I think many people will now be extremely worried about their mortgage, about prices going up, and now about their pensions.

“The Government has clearly lost control of the economy.

“What the Government needs to do now is recall parliament and abandon this budget before any more damage is done.”

Why is Parliament suspended?

Parliament has been suspended since September 23 because of the Labour and Conservative party conferences.

During the parliamentary year, the House of Commons and House of Lords will periodically close for a break, with neither meeting to discuss government matters.

These periods are called parliamentary recess, and they allow MPs and Members of the House of Lords to carry out other duties.

There are six parliamentary recesses in total: February, Whitsun, Summer, Conference, November, and Christmas.

The Labour Party conference took place in Liverpool from Sunday, September 25 to Wednesday, September 28.

The Tory Party conference will take place the following week in Birmingham, from October 2 to October 6.

When will Parliament return from recess?

The House of Commons is set to be recalled on Tuesday, October 11, where they plan to discuss all stages of the Health and Social Care Levy (Repeal) Bill.

The next planned recess will take place from November 9 to 14, with the final recess of the year taking place over the Christmas holidays, from December 21 to January 9.

The decision to recall Parliament lies with Prime Minister Liz Truss.