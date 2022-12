Wholesale prices rose more than expected in November, dampening hopes that inflation could be headed lower, the Labor Department reported Friday.The producer price index, a measure of what companies get for their products in the pipeline, increased 0.3% for the month and 7.4% from a year ago. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a 0.2% gain.Excluding food and energy, core PPI was up 0.4%, also against a 0.2% estimate.This is breaking news. Please check back here for updates.