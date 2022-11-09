Who is Maxwell Frost? First Gen Zer elected to Congress



Maxwell Frost has become the Representative-elect for Florida’s 10th congressional district. Frost is 25 years old, which also makes him the US Congress’ first representative of Generation Z.On the news, Frost tweeted: “WE WON!!!! History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future.“I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress.”Who is Maxwell Frost?Frost’s mum is Puerto Rican of Lebanese descent and his father is Haitian. After his biological mum was a victim of violence, Frost was adopted as a young child by a special education teacher who migrated to the United States from Cuba on the Freedom Flights. She was a musician. He later reconnected with his birth mother in June 2021.Read MoreFrost attended Osceola County School for the Arts in Orlando, and has been a student at Valencia College since June 2022.He volunteered with the Newtown Action Alliance, an organisation created in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.Frost has previously said that Occupy Wall Street, the Columbine High School massacre, the killing of Trayvon Martin, and the Orlando nightclub shooting are all events that pushed him to pursue a career in politics and activism. He survived a gun violence incident at a Halloween event in Downtown Orlando in 2016.Prior that, he had already been active in Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign. He later worked for Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, and Margaret Good, a former Member of the Florida House of Representatives.Frost was formerly a pro-Palestine activist and held pro-Palestinian beliefs before reversing his foreign policy position in 2022.In November 2021, he was arrested at a voting rights rally in Lafayette Square led by William Barber II and Ben Jealous.Frost speaks two languages: Spanish and English. In his spare time, he is a jazz drummer and plays the timbales.His nine-member high school band Seguro Que Sí (Spanish for “Surely yes”) performed in the parade during Obama’s second inauguration in 2013.