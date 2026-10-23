Who Can Be Held Liable for a Crane Accident in New York?

(STL.News) When a crane drops its load or collapses, anyone nearby has only seconds to get clear. These machines lift heavy loads over busy streets, so mistakes can have severe results. Days after a crane fails, an injured person starts wondering who should have prevented it. In New York, responsibility often extends well beyond the crane operator. When a crane injury becomes a legal claim, the person hurt brings it to Rheingold Giuffra Ruffo & Plotkin. Before a claim goes anywhere, a lawyer sorts out which companies handled the lift that day.

Crane Operators and Their Employers

Crane operators must follow strict safety rules and handle each lift with great care. A careless operator who overloads the crane or ignores signals may be held responsible. The employer of that operator can also face liability for poor training or supervision. Every operator owes the crew a safe lift. The options after crane injuries depend on who broke that duty. Licensing rules in New York City aim to keep unqualified workers away from cranes. A missing license or poor training record can become important evidence in a claim.

Contractors and Property Owners

General contractors usually control the work site and decide how heavy lifts are planned. When a crane tips on ground nobody checked, the contractor running the site ends up facing the claim. Property owners can share blame when they allow unsafe lifting work on their land. Subcontractors who rig loads or direct signals may also bear responsibility for costly mistakes. Poorly secured loads and weak rigging are common causes of dropped heavy building materials. After a load drops, the contractor shares the blame with the subcontractor who rigged it.

Crane Owners and Equipment Makers

Crane owners and rental companies must keep their machines inspected and in good repair. A worn cable keeps getting used after someone notices the fraying, and then it snaps under a load. Maintenance companies may be held liable if needed repairs were skipped or done incorrectly. Manufacturers can face product claims when a defective part or design leads to failure. In the repair log, an investigator looks for the date someone first flagged the problem. Assembly and takedown also carry serious risk, since many collapses happen during those steps.

How New York Labor Law Applies

New York has strong laws that protect workers from dangers of heights and hoisting. Labor Law 240, often called the Scaffold Law, can apply to injuries involving cranes. It requires owners and contractors to provide safety devices for elevated or hoisting work. When those protections are missing, liability may sometimes follow without proof of ordinary negligence. Workers’ compensation usually limits claims against an employer, but other parties may remain responsible. Bystanders and passersby who are hurt may also pursue claims against several responsible companies.

Steps to Protect a Claim

Medical care should come first, even when injuries seem manageable at the accident scene. Right after the lift fails, a worker snaps phone photos of the crane before anything gets moved. Before a coworker who saw the collapse forgets the details, the injured worker writes down the witness’s name. Injured workers should report the accident in writing and keep copies of every document. City agencies may investigate serious crane incidents, and their findings can support a claim. Deadlines can be short, especially for claims involving city agencies, so early action matters.

In one collapse, a rental company skips a repair while the contractor plans the lift poorly. A manufacturer faces a separate product claim if a defective part sits behind the collapse. By the first night, the injured worker has photographed the rigging and saved one witness’s name. With a city agency involved, the deadline runs short, and a lawyer checks the filing date first. You don’t have to untangle all of it by yourself. Start with what you know, write it down, and take the next step.