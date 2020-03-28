What Women Need To Know Before Traveling To Egypt

(STL.News) When you think of Egypt normally the Pyramids, the Nile, and Indiana Jones-style bazaars normally come to mind. Unfortunately, in recent times the country tourism industry has been beset with negative stereotypes since the national uprisings and revolution in 2011.

However, the bad press about the country has been greatly exaggerated. Its shaky reputation as a tourist destination over the last few years doesn’t do it justice.

Simply put, Egypt is still a great place to visit. It is a historical and cultural goldmine and has much to offer tourists including, beaches, shopping, and wild excursions. More importantly, it’s a safe place for tourists to explore.

This article looks at everything women visiting Egypt should know before making a trip to the country. It details the must-know information needed before boarding your flight and what kind of attitudes female travelers should expect from the locals on arrival.

Get Prepared Before Flying to Egypt

When getting ready for a trip to Egypt don’t forget the 3 v’s. These are visas, vaccinations and vacation items. There are the absolute essentials you should have prepared before setting off on your journey to the country.

How To Get An Egyptian Visa

Visiting Egypt requires a visa for American, Canadian, Australian and British travelers, so this is something you need to have ready before you step aboard your flight. However, getting Egyptian visas is a pretty fast process these days with applicants being able to apply for an Egyptian eVisa online.

You should apply for your eVisa at least 7 days before traveling to the country. Filling in the forms only takes about 10 minutes and you just need to submit some personal and passport information and pay a small admin fee.

Once approved, the visa is sent directly to a personal email address provided during the application process, without the need to visit embassies or consulates. When it’s been received the eVisa can be used to enter any Egyptian port of entry and is valid for 30 days on arrival.

What Vaccinations Should I Get For Egypt?

Getting the right shots before you embark on your journey to Egypt is another important step to getting ready to travel. Like any trip to a foreign country, you should always make sure your routine vaccinations are up-to-date.

Additionally, visitors are highly recommended to consider getting a number of other inoculations before visiting Egypt. At present the WHO suggests getting the following shots:

Hepatitis A and B

Typhoid

Yellow Fever (depending on the region you’re visiting)

Polio

Rabies

It also goes without saying to make sure you have sufficient travel insurance for your visit. If you’re unlucky enough to need medical help whilst abroad this will ensure you can get treated quickly and without racking up a large bill.

What Vacation Items Should I Pack?

Now to get to the fun stuff, what to bring on your Egyptian excursion. North Africa, of course, has a hot and dry climate with temperatures reaching up to 40ºC (104ºF). Therefore the clothing you pack is going to need to be for warmer weather.

It’s a good idea to carry loose, light clothing such as blouses, shorts, pants, and open shoes or sandals as well as regular closed shoes. Remember, Egyptian styles of dress can be more modest at times and it’s wise to bring clothing that covers your arms and legs.

This is especially important if you’re visiting mosques and temples, where stricter dress codes are often enforced. It’s a very good idea to carry a light scarf, which you can use as a makeshift head covering if you’re going inside a religious site.

A few of the other essential travel items you should consider packing include:

Electrical outlet adaptors (Egypt uses type C and F sockets)

Money belt

Sunscreen

Hat

Scarf

Sunglasses

Hand sanitizer

Sanitary products

What to Expect From Egyptian Culture as a Foreign Woman

Let’s address the elephant in the room. Egypt is a country with a very different culture to the one we’re used to in the Western World. It is a nation with a large Muslim majority and quite distinct, sometimes conservative, attitudes when it comes to women and their behavior in public.

Yet, whilst there are many norms that women in the West will find alien, this is a place you can still travel comfortably either with friends, your partner or alone.

Local Culture and Customs in Egypt

Whilst the country can seem at times very much a man’s world, female travelers can still enjoy a great experience here. The good news is that Egypt has considerably relaxed social customs compared to some of its other Middle Eastern neighbors.

Egyptian women tend to work more than their counterparts in other parts of the Arab world and the literacy rate amongst the female population stands at 65%. Wearing a veil or hijab is still common for women in the country, although it is not enforced and many increasingly choose not to dress in this way.

Women traveling to Egypt will find a dress code that’s more easygoing compared to stricter countries like Saudi Arabia. However, it’s still advised to have a modest wardrobe and wear clothing that doesn’t show off too much skin. This will prevent potentially unwanted attention.

Shopping is one of the real treats of exploring Egypt and this is a top destination for finding gold jewelry, perfume, woven patterned carpets and spices for bargain prices. These can often be found in the local markets and bazaars around the country. Haggling is common as you might expect in this part of the world, so be prepared to negotiate to get the best deals.

However, if traveling as an LGBT couple it’s worth exercising caution. You’re unlikely to encounter any danger as a gay traveler although it’s wise not to draw too much attention to the fact. Attitudes to same-sex relationships are not as welcoming as in other parts of the world and it’s better to avoid showing signs of affection for each other while visiting.

Risks and Annoyances

Sadly, men in Egypt will notice you and will probably approach you at some point during your trip, especially if you’re a solo or unaccompanied female traveler. This can involve catcalling, approaching you in public or even declarations of love.

You’re unlikely to come to harm, although this can be an irritating experience. However, the important thing to do is remain calm, politely and firmly decline any advances or simply ignore it. If you’re dealing with a very persistent case, speak to a bystander and indicate that you are feeling harassed by the unwanted attention.

This may take some getting used to but ignoring the majority of it will help you see off any unwanted attention. This can also be alleviated by using women-only carriages on public transport such as trains and the Cairo Metro. These can provide an oasis of calm and offer a great way to meet local ladies.

However, the people of Egypt are overall very friendly and welcoming and it’s common for men and women to approach foreigners to ask if they can offer you any assistance. If this happens, there is no need to be concerned. There is absolutely no expectation of any favors in return, this is normally meant as a genuine gesture of kindness.

At present tourists are also advised against traveling to the Sinai peninsula. This is due to heightened security measures and ongoing military maneuvers in the area.

Five Of The Best Places To Visit On Vacation In Egypt

Everyone knows the Pyramids are a must-see when visiting. However, that only scratches the surface of what the country has to offer. The Nile Valley, the Sahara desert, and beautiful beaches are all right there to explore once you arrive.

There’s a lot more to see than the Sphinx on a visit to Egypt. Some of the other amazing places to visit on a trip include:

Valley of the Kings The White Desert Wadi El Gamel National Park Siwa Oasis Abu Simbel

Egypt really is an unforgettable destination for your vacation. It is relatively easy to travel in and offers an experience unlike any other. By being prepared for what you could encounter, you’ll normally find the differences in culture much easier to handle and get much more enjoyment from a visit.