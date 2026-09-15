What Evidence Can Strengthen a Slip and Fall Case?

(STL.News) Falls kill more American workers than anything except vehicles. The Bureau of Labor Statistics counted 844 fatal falls, slips, and trips on the job in 2024, second only to transportation incidents.

Away from work, the numbers run larger still. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts older adult falls at more than 14 million a year, roughly one in four people over 65. A slip-and-fall case often hinges on what the hazard is and what the property owner knew about it.

California slip and fall laws require evidence showing the hazard and that the property owner knew about it to some degree. You must also prove that, even with prior knowledge, the property owner failed to take steps to remove or at least mitigate the danger posed by the hazard. Effective proof in this respect is composed of pictures or illustrations, video recordings, witness accounts, and notes on the event and treatment facilities attended by the victim.

After an incident, it is advisable to act quickly, since physical evidence that could support one’s claim can disappear. Wet floors could dry, and warning cones could be removed. Camera footage will also be overwritten if no preservation actions are filed. Even the accident scene could change within a few hours.

Let’s look at what kind of evidence strengthens a slip and fall claim and why securing the scene soon after the incident matters.

The First Ten Minutes Belong to the Floor

Photograph the hazard before anyone cleans it. This step may be obvious, but it rarely happens because most people’s instinct after a fall is to immediately mop the slippery surface. Picture the scene in a wide angle so the location is identifiable. Take another picture from standing eye level so the frame matches what a walking person would have seen.

The shoes may seem unimportant, but defense experts test footwear. A worn sole gives the defense an opportunity to argue liability.

Notice Is the Whole Ballgame

A hazard that exists is not enough. In nearly every jurisdiction, the question is whether the owner knew about it or should have known. That single issue is why the documents that decide a fall case are the boring ones. Records such as sweep logs, inspection schedules, and floor maintenance contracts offer support to claims. Work orders for the same area or equipment, along with the prior incident reports at the same location, may also provide relevant evidence.

Injured individuals seeking to recover damages for the spill usually have to petition the court for the documents. How long a spill remains active can matter more in determining the owner’s notice than the hazard’s severity.

The Video Has a Deletion Clock

Most commercial camera systems overwrite footage in a loop that lasts days or weeks. A written preservation request sent early is often the only reason anything survives. The request must be specific, too. The document should name the camera or area, provide the date, and request a window that includes events before the slip-and-fall incident.

People constantly miss that last part. Footage of the fall itself proves you fell, which nobody disputes. Footage from an hour earlier shows how long the hazard sat there and whether four employees walked past it. A slip & fall lawyer at Sorrentino Legal will handle that work. The Connecticut firm operates out of Milford and Bridgeport and has published results including a $1.75 million recovery for a client who tripped in a parking lot.

The Incident Report Cuts Both Ways

Most stores hand you a form after a purchase. Filling it out creates a record that fixes the date, the location, and the condition, which helps later when the defense suggests you fell somewhere else on some other day. It also creates a record you wrote while dazed, under a manager’s supervision, on a form whose wording tends to invite an admission. Describe what happened.

Ask for a copy before you leave. Many places decline, and it’s worth writing down the refusal along with the time and the name.

The Rules Change at the State Line

Premises law is state law, and the variation runs wider than most general articles admit. Some states still sort visitors into invitee, licensee, and trespasser categories with a different duty attached to each. Others collapsed those categories decades ago and ran everything through ordinary care. Comparative fault rules, notice standards, and filing deadlines also move around.

Some Defects Can Be Measured

Slip resistance is measurable, and ANSI and the National Floor Safety Institute publish separate test methods for it. Under NFSI standard B101.1, a wet static coefficient of friction of 0.60 or higher counts as high traction. A related but distinct standard, B101.3, measures the dynamic coefficient of friction and treats anything above 0.42 as slip-resistant. The two measure different things. One gauges how easily a slip begins, and the other, how easily it continues once it does.

These are voluntary consensus standards rather than federal regulation, so a low reading does not decide a case by itself. It gives an expert something concrete to testify from, and someone must take the reading before refinishing.

Stairs work the same way. The International Building Code holds riser height and tread depth within a single flight to a tolerance of three-eighths of an inch, so a step running half an inch shallower than the one below it is a measurable defect rather than an opinion.

Physical evidence supports these measurements but requires prompt collection. Photographs of the surface, the injured party’s shoes preserved in a sealed container, contemporaneous medical documentation, and a written preservation request directed at the property owner or manager together account for most of what a claim requires. Fall claims typically fail not from a lack of legal merit but from a failure to preserve evidence in time.