St. Louis Jury Awards $5 Million in Sidewalk Case

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 19, 2026 (STL.News) A St. Louis jury has returned a $5 million verdict in favor of a pedestrian who suffered severe leg injuries after falling on an allegedly defective public sidewalk near City Museum, according to a newly released statement from the attorneys who represented the injured pedestrian.

The verdict was returned Sept. 10, according to St. Louis-based Sumner Law Group, which publicly announced the result Sept. 18. The firm said the pedestrian suffered severe leg fractures and ultimately underwent five surgeries following the fall.

The case raises broader questions about how the City of St. Louis responds to reports of hazardous sidewalks, particularly because the plaintiff’s attorneys say evidence presented during the case showed the city had been notified about the defective sidewalk approximately 10 months before the accident.

The law firm’s public announcement reviewed by STL.News.

Attorneys Say City Had Advance Notice

According to Sumner Law Group, records presented during the litigation showed that the sidewalk condition had been reported to the city approximately 10 months before the pedestrian fell.

The firm said the city had not inspected or repaired the reported condition before the accident.

The sidewalk was described as an uneven section of public walkway near City Museum, one of downtown St. Louis’ major visitor attractions.

The plaintiff’s attorneys argued that leaving the condition unaddressed exposed pedestrians to a foreseeable risk of injury.

Attorney John Greffet of Sumner Law Group said the verdict was about more than his client’s injuries.

“The city was told this sidewalk was dangerous and had ten months to do something to address it,” Greffet said in the firm’s announcement.

Greffet said the attorneys hope the case will affect how the city responds to future complaints about potentially dangerous sidewalks.

The available announcement does not identify who originally reported the sidewalk condition, the city department that received the report, or what actions, if any, city employees took after receiving it.

Those details would provide additional context regarding the city’s handling of the complaint.

Missouri Law Allows Certain Claims Against Cities

Government entities generally receive sovereign-immunity protections under Missouri law, but those protections contain specific exceptions.

Section 537.600 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri provides an exception involving injuries caused by dangerous conditions on public property.

For such a claim, Missouri law requires establishing several elements, including that the property was in a dangerous condition, that the injury resulted directly from that condition, and that the condition created a reasonably foreseeable risk of the type of injury suffered.

The statute also addresses situations in which a public entity had actual or constructive notice of the dangerous condition sufficiently in advance of an injury to take protective measures.

That makes the reported 10-month period between the sidewalk complaint and the pedestrian’s fall potentially significant.

The Sept. 18 announcement from Sumner Law Group said the evidence at trial centered on what the city knew about the sidewalk and when it knew it.

$5 Million Verdict May Face Statutory Limits

The $5 million figure represents the jury’s reported assessment of compensatory damages, but it should not necessarily be interpreted as the amount the City of St. Louis ultimately will be required to pay.

Missouri law places statutory limits on liability involving public entities in claims governed by the state’s sovereign-immunity statutes.

Those limits are adjusted periodically.

A change enacted by the Missouri General Assembly this year specifies that the applicable sovereign-immunity limit is the one in effect on the date of the accident or occurrence giving rise to the claim.

Gov. Mike Kehoe signed Senate Bill 916 on July 13, and the legislation became effective Aug. 28.

Because Sumner Law Group’s announcement does not provide the pedestrian’s exact accident date, STL.News cannot yet determine which annual liability limit applies to this particular case.

The firm’s announcement indicates that the sidewalk was reported approximately four years before the September 2026 trial and that the pedestrian fell about 10 months after the report, suggesting the accident occurred several years before the verdict. However, the exact date has not been independently established.

For context, Missouri’s official sovereign-immunity limits effective Jan. 1, 2022, were $3,065,952 for all claims arising from a single occurrence and $459,893 for any one person arising from a single occurrence.

Whether those particular limits apply to this case depends on the actual accident date and other legal considerations.

Accordingly, the $5 million jury verdict should not at this stage be characterized as a confirmed $5 million payment by the city.

Attorneys Say Pedestrian Required Five Surgeries

The injuries described by the plaintiff’s attorneys were substantial.

Sumner Law Group said the pedestrian suffered severe leg fractures and underwent five surgeries followed by an extended recovery.

Brent Sumner and John Greffet of Sumner Law Group tried the case, along with co-counsel Adam Bragee of Walton Telken Bragee.

Sumner described the case as an example of why public entities should respond to known hazards.

“When a city knows about a dangerous condition and fails to fix it, accountability matters,” Sumner said.

The attorneys’ statements reflect the plaintiff’s legal team’s position after the verdict.

Questions Remain After St. Louis Verdict

Several important details remain unavailable in the publicly distributed announcement.

STL.News has not independently reviewed the original sidewalk complaint, trial transcript, jury verdict form, or final judgment. The announcement also did not provide the plaintiff’s name or court case number.

Those records would help establish the precise accident date, exact location of the sidewalk defect, nature of the city’s prior notice, the jury’s specific findings, and how Missouri’s statutory liability limits will affect the judgment.

The materials reviewed also do not make it clear whether the City of St. Louis intends to pursue post-trial motions or an appeal.

The distinction between a jury’s damages determination and the amount ultimately recoverable under Missouri law is particularly important in litigation against government entities.

What has been publicly reported is significant: according to the plaintiff’s attorneys, a St. Louis jury determined damages of $5 million in a case involving a pedestrian who suffered serious injuries on a public sidewalk that the city allegedly had been warned about approximately 10 months earlier.

The unanswered question now is how the verdict will translate into a final judgment — and what the case may reveal about how St. Louis handles reports of dangerous sidewalk conditions.

STL.News will update this report if additional court records or a response from the City of St. Louis become available.

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