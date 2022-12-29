What are the trends to watch out for in 2023? Sandip Sabharwal answers

“Despite the scepticism and negativity around the first half of 2023, the probability of a decent first half of 2023 is pretty high. There is a huge consensus globally as well as in India by many strategists that the first half will be bad and in the second half, markets will recover. Such consensus normally does not play up,” says Sandip Sabharwal, asksandipsabharwal.com

What is your outlook on airline, multiplex and also the hotel stocks? The bounceback has played out. But now the fears of a resurgence of Covid cases are creeping up. Could that prove to be a damp squib?

You were talking about your outlook for 2023. What are the trends to watch out for?

Overall, given that there is a lot of scepticism and negativity around the first half of 2023, the probability that the first half of 2023 will be decent is pretty high. There is a huge consensus globally as well as in India by many strategists that the first half will be bad and in the second half, markets will recover. Such consensus normally does not play up.

I see the entire 2023 with a reasonable amount of optimism. Opportunities are there across many sectors. Many of these capital goods companies or infrastructure commodities will do well, I think they are still undervalued. There will be opportunities in financials and right now, many of them are elevated. So, on corrections, we need to have allocations for that. I am still wary of technology and commodities in general and then there will be specific opportunities in individual companies which we will need to capture.

