Whales Relocate $440,000,000 in Bitcoin and XRP As Market Volatility Returns – Here’s Where the Crypto … – The Daily Hodl

Crypto whales are moving more than $440 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP this week as digital assets continue to fight their way through a bear market.

One of the biggest transactions involved an unknown wallet sending 9,250 BTC worth more than $157.4 million to two separate unknown wallets on Monday morning, according to data from the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert.

The transaction reportedly cost only $1.42 worth of Bitcoin.

On the XRP side, Whale Alert reports that an unknown wallet sent 188.5 million XRP worth more than $72.8 million to another unknown wallet on Monday afternoon. XRP Ledger explorer Bithomp reports that the transaction cost $0.000015 XRP, which is worth only $0.000006.

Other notable recent Bitcoin and XRP transfers by high-net-worth traders on Whale Alert’s radar include:

2,143 BTC worth more than $36.7 million transferred from an unknown wallet to the crypto exchange Coinbase

2,593 BTC worth more than $44.5 million transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase

2,589 BTC worth more than $44.4 million transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase

3,629 BTC worth more than $62.3 million transferred from Coinbase to an unknown wallet

38,893,182 XRP worth more than $14.4 million transferred from the crypto exchange Binance to an unknown wallet

28,000,000 XRP worth more than $10.9 million transferred from an unknown wallet to the crypto exchange Bitstamp

40,000,000 XRP worth more than $15.5 million transferred from an unknown wallet to Bitstamp

30,000,000 XRP worth more than $11.6 million transferred from an unknown wallet to the crypto exchange Bitso

37,371,039 XRP worth more than $14.1 million transferred from Binance to an unknown wallet

Bitcoin is trading at $17,780 at time of writing. The top-ranked crypto asset by market cap is up more than 3.5% in the past day.

XRP is trading at $0.394 at time of writing. The sixth-ranked crypto asset by market cap is up nearly 2.3% in the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any loses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

