SEATTLE, WA (STL.News) Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported a fourth quarter net loss of $14 million, or two cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.5 billion. This compares with a net loss of $93 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.6 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $99 million for the third quarter of 2019.

