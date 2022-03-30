West Virginia Governor requests names from JVAC

Gov. Justice requests new list of names from JVAC for Intermediate Court of Appeals appointment

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice announced that he has formally requested the West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission (JVAC) to reopen the application period and submit a new list of names for him to choose from for an appointment to the newly-created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals.

The request comes after the Governor received a letter of resignation last week from Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling, who Gov. Justice appointed in December for a term of six-and-a-half years. Even though Nickerson has not yet been sworn in to the court, the Governor must still choose from a list provided by the JVAC for his replacement.

“I strongly believe that, since it has been more than six months since the applications opened for this seat, it is responsible to begin the process over again. In that time, personal or professional circumstances may have changed for those who applied, and other people may decide to throw their hat in the ring,” Gov. Justice said.

The JVAC will reopen the application period immediately, with any new applications due by April 15, 2022.

Click here to access application

Anyone who applied for the Intermediate Court of Appeals seat in September 2021 may request to be considered by JVAC automatically, without the need to resubmit an application.

Please follow all instructions in the application. Please read all materials carefully. In the event you have a question not covered in the materials, you may contact the Office of General Counsel to the Governor at 304-414-2308. Applicants are advised not to contact the Commissioners directly regarding the subject of this application.

Letters, comments, or other feedback may not be considered if received after the April 15 deadline.