Wesnerson Augustin Arrested & a Loaded Firearm Recovered

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 12:47 PM, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), while on patrol in the area of West Selden Street and Woodale Avenue, observed an SUV fail to stop at a stop sign.

Officers initiated the traffic stop at which time the front passenger quickly exited the motor vehicle and began running toward Violet Street while holding his hand against his waistband. The description of the suspect, later identified as Wesnerson Augustin, 21, of Roxbury, was broadcast over the radio by the 911 Dispatcher.

The responding officers apprehended Augustin after finding him hiding behind a building on Delhi Street. BPD K-9 Units responded to the scene, searched the area and recovered a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm with a large capacity feeding device with 16 rounds in the magazine.

Wesnerson Augustin was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

